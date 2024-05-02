HerStory, YourStory’s vertical for women, announces the latest edition of its ‘100 Emerging Women Leaders’ series that celebrates the indomitable spirit of women from diverse domains.

The 100 Emerging Women Leaders' initiative is powered by Dell Technologies' Dell Women's Entrepreneur Network (DWEN). For over a decade, DWEN has been a champion for female entrepreneurship, empowering women to launch and scale their businesses. This global network of over 100,000 female entrepreneurs connects women-led startups and scale-ups, fostering a supportive community where members share best practices and navigate challenges together.

Our 100 exceptional women leaders embody the spirit of leadership and exemplify the ethos of change, commitment, and excellence as they work towards the vision of India as a developed nation by 2024.

While women have long been defined as architects of change, there are many untold stories that deserve recognition. Our 100 Emerging Women Leaders’ series will bring into the spotlight women who are redefining leadership and impact in their respective fields.

Each woman in this list has a compelling story to tell–of breaking barriers, surviving the odds, or shattering stereotypes. They are entrepreneurs, tech leaders, actors, sportswomen, innovators, scientists, grassroots activists who are driving change and progress in a rapidly evolving society.

The 100 Emerging Women leaders are also striving to create a more equitable, inclusive, and prosperous world. Their stories will inspire a new generation of women to follow in their footsteps, allowing them to dream big, realise their true potential, push the boundaries of knowledge and be a collective force for change.

What makes an emerging woman leader? She’s hardworking, resilient, passionate, a visionary thinker, and with an unwavering commitment towards impacting change. On our list, you will find interesting and diverse profiles–an entrepreneur making sodas with authentic North Eastern flavours, a Diversity and Inclusion leader, an actor-author, and many more. You will be inspired by leaders and innovators revolutionising the tech industry.

The efforts towards women empowerment should be continuous and consistent, and this fourth edition of 100 Emerging Women Leaders’ is part of our efforts to bring to the fore women and their contributions as equal partners in progress.

Please join us in this journey as we discover 100 Emerging Women Leaders, amplify their voices and champion their causes as they shape a new tomorrow.