Despite spending close to a decade in the steel distribution space, Kairavi Mehta, Executive Director of V.K. Industrial Corporation Ltd., is engaged in the business of trading and supplying steeloften finds herself back at square one when people doubt or question her presence for being a part of the male-dominated industry.

She recalls a time when she was four years into the industry and accompanied a senior employee to meet a client. The client chose to converse with the male employee and did not acknowledge Mehta’s presence. It wasn't until they were seated at the table that she had the opportunity to introduce herself and highlight her role in the meeting.

“I was not acknowledged, and what I could bring to the table wasn't even considered, simply because of my gender. Women are not taken seriously until we speak substance and prove our mettle,” she tells HerStory.

Mehta believes that things have not changed much even now. When Mehta and her sister went to meet one of their clients, she recalls being stopped at the reception of the office and asked whom they were there to see.

“People in this segment are not used to women walking into offices for meetings,” she adds.

Gender equality starts at home

Kairavi Mehta

Growing up in a progressive family, Mehta says she never faced gender discrimination nor perceived any limitations because of her gender.

However, she recalls people advising her father not to work so hard in building the business, as he had only daughters and no son to inherit it. Listening to such comments since childhood, she was determined to join the family business and take the baton forward.

“As a child, you don’t comprehend gender biases, and that’s the beauty of it—you can dream about becoming anything. Moreover, my father raised both my sister and me in a very gender-neutral manner. So, when I considered joining the business, I didn't perceive it as unconventional in any way,” she adds.

Mehta completed her Bachelors in Science in Business Administration (with a dual concentration in Finance and Economics) from Babson College in Boston, USA, in 2014. Post this, she returned to India to join her family business, and since then there has been no looking back for her.

“As a second-generation entrepreneur, my vision is to create a benchmark in the steel distribution industry by using innovation and out of the box thinking. I am a budding women entrepreneur who seeks to create a lasting impact in the world,” she says.

Upon joining, Mehta recognised that the industry had long relied on traditional pen-and-paper inventory systems. She started the developing VKICL’s in-house Inventory Management System (IMS) software, which offers real-time stock level updates from anywhere in the world. The company is engaged in the business of trading and supplying steel.

Currently, Mehta is actively spearheading the creation of a new version of the software while also driving expansion efforts and overseeing product development, among other responsibilities.

Within a few months of joining the company, she had realised that her journey wouldn't be easy, particularly due to the sector’s unwelcoming attitude towards women.

She was viewed as an outsider by many people. Some assumed she was there temporarily and would eventually leave after getting married. Moreover, many believed that her role would be limited and might be confined to accounting or human resources.

“My family had been very supportive, but the industry was not. But these challenges never stopped me from becoming who I wanted to be,” she says.

Building inclusive spaces

Mehta recalls that when she entered the business, there were few women in the industry, and even fewer in leadership roles.

She adds that gender roles have been deeply ingrained within men and women, and hence many young girls never think of dreaming big. As a consequence, when they fail to take themselves seriously, others in the society might do the same. Hence, she believes that it all starts from the self.

“Women also need to take their work seriously for people to take them seriously,” she says, continuing, “By educating young girls about the fact that they can do anything and that gender-specific roles don't exist, we can bring about huge change.”

However, she emphasises that in today’s time, there has been a positive shift in people's mindsets.

She elaborates how a man had told her that his daughter wanted to work in the steel industry. Another person mentioned that he wanted her sister and daughter to intern under Mehta so they could learn that no field is impossible to enter, no matter if it’s male-dominated.

She also notes from her experience at a seminar that many young girls are interested in joining sectors like manufacturing and real estate, which have been monopolised by men since ages.

Mehta boasts a 50% women staff at her organisation, with many of them being in sales and holding leadership positions.

While women are increasingly active in the workforce, many households still lack gender neutrality. Consequently, women often need to juggle between their work and household responsibilities. Mehta believes that until the society achieves greater gender balance at home, workplaces should offer flexibility and support to women.

Keeping this in mind, she has implemented inclusive policies for women at her organisation such as work-from-home, maternity leaves, and upskilling opportunities.

Advising other women, Mehta says, “I strongly believe that nothing is impossible to achieve. So just dream big and go even bigger.”