International Yoga Day: These yoga startups are making waves in 2023

Yoga, a time-honoured practice that unites the mind, body, and spirit, is well-known globally. More so, when the United Nations adopted International Yoga Day in 2014. It comes as no surprise that the entrepreneurial spirit has seeped into the world of yoga, giving rise to innovative startups redefining the industry.

YourStory lists three yoga startups that are making waves in 2023.

Sarva

Wellness startup ﻿SARVA﻿ offers a comprehensive range of services, including yoga, breathing exercises, mindfulness practices, and nutrition guidance. The company delivers authentic and high-quality instruction, thanks to its team of yoga coaches from Rishikesh, India, also known as the Yoga Capital of the World.

With over two decades of personal experience, founder Sarvesh Shashi is on a mission to make yoga an integral part of preventive healthcare globally. Supported by like-minded investors such as Zumba, Jennifer Lopez, Mark Mastrov, Bill Roedy, and Alex Rodriguez, Sarva has reached seven billion practitioners worldwide, fostering a community of over 100,000 dedicated yogis.

Its digital platform empowers individuals to enhance their overall well-being through a unique blend of ancient wisdom and modern technology. With Sarva, users gain access to a wide array of resources tailored to their specific needs and goals. Whether you're a beginner or an experienced practitioner, Sarva provides a supportive and inclusive environment for personal growth and transformation.

Individuals can access virtual yoga classes, meditation sessions, breathing techniques, and nutritional guidance on Sarva. The company’s emphasis on personalisation and individualised support sets it apart, allowing users to embark on a wellness journey aligning with their unique requirements.

YogiFi by Wellnesys

Founder Muralidhar Somisetty started ﻿Yogifi﻿ by Wellness in 2018 after he discovered yoga during his recovery from a spine injury. Despite the challenges he faced with online yoga sessions, he remained determined to make yoga accessible and effective for practitioners in the digital age.

YogiFi offers an interactive and immersive yoga class experience, where its AI-powered yoga mat combines ancient wisdom with cutting-edge technology, revolutionising the way people practice yoga.

With YogiFi, practitioners can engage in yoga sessions anytime, anywhere, and receive instant feedback on their postures. The mat's AI capabilities analyse the user's movements and guides to ensure proper alignment and technique.

The company’s innovation has positioned itself in the booming yoga industry, valued at Rs 8,000 crore.

AyurUniverse

﻿AyurUniverse﻿, founded by Vijay Kumar Karai, is a Bengaluru-based yoga startup that aims to promote the rich heritage of yoga, meditation, Ayurveda, and other wellness concepts. Karai left behind his corporate life to embark on this entrepreneurial journey with the vision of putting India's wellness practices on the global map.

Since its establishment in 2016, through AyurUniverse, customers can effortlessly choose, search, and book wellness packages without any intermediaries. The startup has successfully collaborated with over 300 verified wellness centres in Sri Lanka, Nepal, Bali, and India, offering a wide range of wellness packages.

AyurUniverse sets itself apart by leveraging technology to promote and sell Ayurveda, yoga, and meditation experiences. By eliminating intermediaries, AyurUniverse ensures that customers have direct access to the best wellness centres, providing them with a seamless and authentic wellness journey.

The platform also incorporates user reviews and ratings, enabling potential customers to make informed decisions. Moreover, AyurUniverse serves as a bridge between travellers and wellness destinations, promoting cultural exchange and fostering a deeper understanding of traditional wellness practices.

The startup continues to expand its network of wellness centres, providing individuals worldwide with the opportunity to explore and benefit from the transformative power of yoga, Ayurveda, and meditation.