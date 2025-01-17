More to life than work: redefining roles at home and work

The recent remarks by L&T Chairman N. Subrahmanyan advocating for a 90-hour workweek have sparked widespread debate. While the comment might have been made in jest, it raises a critical question: Is life solely about work? And if so, what happens to our responsibilities at home, particularly in a society like India, where care work disproportionately falls on women?

The unseen burden of care work

In India, women perform nearly 10 times more unpaid care work than men, according to the OECD. This includes tasks like cooking, cleaning, child-rearing, and elder care. For men, domestic responsibilities are often viewed as secondary or even optional. This imbalance not only places an unfair burden on women but also reinforces harmful stereotypes about gender roles.

Lessons from campaigns and policies

Encouragingly, some campaigns and policies are helping redefine these roles. The Ariel #ShareTheLoad campaign, for instance, has gained widespread attention for encouraging men to participate in every day home chores. By normalising men doing laundry or helping in the kitchen, such campaigns subtly challenge the societal perception of domestic work as "women's work."

Globally, policies like Sweden’s parental leave system provide a roadmap for change. Sweden offers financial incentives and tax breaks only if both parents share the parental leave. This ensures a more equitable division of childcare responsibilities and fosters stronger bonds between fathers and their children. Many Swedish fathers report that taking time off to care for their children is one of the most fulfilling experiences of their lives. These policies demonstrate that systemic changes can profoundly impact societal norms.

Building emotional resilience through shared roles

Care work is not just about maintaining a household; it plays a vital role in the emotional and psychological well-being of the family. When men actively participate in caregiving, it fosters better communication, emotional resilience, and trust within the family unit. Children who see their fathers engaged in daily household tasks grow up with healthier attitudes toward gender equality, creating a ripple effect for future generations.

Combating loneliness in a technology-driven world

In the age of smartphones and virtual interactions, loneliness has become an increasingly pressing issue. Strengthening human connections—whether through meaningful family time, shared chores, or deeper parental involvement—can counteract this growing sense of isolation. Families that work together to share responsibilities often experience a stronger sense of community and mutual support, which is essential in today’s fast-paced world.

The need for incentives and role models

India needs more incentives, role models, and ideas to promote shared responsibilities. Initiatives that encourage men to take on caregiving roles should be recognised and celebrated. Workplaces, too, have a role to play—by offering more equitable parental leave policies and fostering a culture that values work-life balance.

Beyond work: building holistic lives

While success in the workplace is essential, there is more to life than clocking hours. Sundays (and all days) should be opportunities for men to connect meaningfully with their families—helping with homework, cooking meals, or simply spending quality time. Such involvement not only strengthens familial bonds but also builds communities that value empathy and cooperation over competition and individualism.

A call to action

As we reexamine work-life balance in modern India, it’s essential to remember that true equality begins at home. Men must step up as breadwinners and equal partners in all aspects of family life. Let’s redefine success to include the contributions made within our homes, not just our workplaces.

We can embrace this shift and build a harmonious society where work and life coexist, leading to happier, healthier, and more resilient families.