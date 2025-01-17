From puberty to menopause, how Newmi Care is building an ecosystem for women’s health

Diagnosed with breast cancer at the age of 26, Aditi Mittal recalls being in a complete state of shock.

“Sanchit and I had just got married. There was hardly any awareness at that time that cancer would occur in someone as young as I was. I did not have any family history of the disease either,” she says.

Aditi Mittal

Mittal underwent two years of treatment and spent five years rebuilding her life after the initial diagnosis. However, 10 years later, in 2020, she was diagnosed with cancer again, six months after their son was born.

Postpartum depression, COVID, and cancer all came at once. And, Mittal had to undergo a mastectomy the second time around.

“We lived in Delhi, and had access to the best health infrastructure. Despite these, we were not informed that there was a 95% chance of the cancer coming back,” Mittal says.

This experience coupled with a near-fatal accident Sanchit (Agarwal) met with a few years ago, which left him bed-ridden for eight months, steered the couple into looking for a meaningful purpose in life.

At the time, Agarwal was a senior MD at Accenture and Mittal worked for Sabyasachi Mukherjee as Head Designer.

“Through my journey with cancer, we found a lot of loopholes in the healthcare sector, particularly with women. We decided to start Newmi Care to address awareness first, shift the focus from reactive to preventive care because 60 to 70% of hormonal issues of women can be treated. We also wanted healthcare to be accessible to women,” Mittal explains.

Accessible healthcare for women

Newmi Care, founded in 2022, works as a full-stack femtech platform with three broad verticals. These include retail services, clinics, and offerings for corporate organisations and insurers..

Retail Services: Newmi Care provides consultations with gynecologists and specialists, advanced screenings—including the world’s first blood test, the Phantom Test—to detect 42 types of cancer—and doorstep bloodwork across 700+ cities.

“We’re proud to say we have the largest infrastructure for women’s health in the country,” notes Agarwal.

Clinics: The company operates 10 women’s health clinics in the Delhi-NCR region, offering a full-stack model where all services are integrated under one roof. These clinics aim to provide continuity of care.

“The clinics are not just treatment centres but hubs for preventive and proactive care,” explains Mittal.

Newmi is planning to expand to cities like Jaipur, Mohali, and Indore, making specialised care accessible to women in non-metro areas.

It has partnered with major hospital chains like Cloud 9, Motherhood, Rainbow, Miracles, and others. It has a pharmacy licence, its own warehouse, and medicine inventory. It’s also one of the largest marketplaces for women’s health and wellness products ranging from nutraceutical supplements to wellness products with over 300 bands and 10,000 products. There are nine women’s health trackers also available on Newmi Care.

It is also the only company in women’s health integrated with Ayushman Bharat Digital Mission (ABDM) helping in collating data and records management.

Newmi Care has developed a partnership model with corporate giants such as American Express, Deloitte, Philips, and Siemens to offer women-focused healthcare benefits.

OPD insurance for women

Newmi is also offering outpatient department (OPD) insurance products tailored specifically for women.

“Today, corporate insurance often fails to cover essential outpatient services like mental wellness, diet consultations, and maternity support,” adds Agarwal.

Newmi has introduced specialised OPD insurance products like PregCare for maternity, FemCare for menstrual and hormonal health, OncoCare for cancer care. These programmes also include services such as postpartum care, labour classes, and yoga sessions, ensuring comprehensive healthcare for women employees.

An employer can take these products as an add-on to the employee’s insurance cover or an employee can use the co-pay option to avail them at a discounted price. The company also launched the retail version of this offering with Policy Bazaar and Aditya Birla Group.

Their impact extends beyond urban areas. With funding from USAID, Newmi Care operates a women’s health helpline that facilitates over 400 consultations monthly, reaching remote regions like Nagaland and Lakshadweep.

“It’s shocking, but 40% of these consultations focus on sexual health,” Agarwal notes, highlighting the pressing need for accessible and judgment-free healthcare.

Challenges and triumphs

Breaking into the healthcare industry posed significant challenges. “Healthcare is a trust-based industry. Why would someone new believe in us?” he reflects. Despite this, Newmi Care has built credibility, serving over 60,000 women in just two years.

Funding was another hurdle. “We spoke to over 240 investors before finally raising institutional capital,” Agarwal shares. The founders had initially bootstrapped Newmi Care, investing their own savings to establish the platform and infrastructure.

In September 2024, they raised $1.5 million in a seed round led by Sprout Venture Partners. It also saw participation from a leading family office, LetsVenture, Sarcha Advisors, Key Ventures Forum, and a few angel investors.

Newmi Care’s pricing strategy underscores its mission to make healthcare accessible. “We are a mass player, not a luxury brand,” says Agarwal. “Our plans are designed for the middle-income pyramid, leaving out only the top 3% and bottom 30%.” Care plans start at as low as Rs 1,000.

The company also actively engages with communities through hyperlocal marketing and awareness campaigns. “We have held camps in schools, colleges, and community centres, particularly in areas where awareness about women’s health is limited,” Mittal shares. These initiatives have helped bridge the gap between awareness and access, especially in Tier-II and Tier-III cities.

Impact beyond numbers

NewMe’s focus on outcomes sets it apart. The platform tracks metrics such as reduced hospitalisations, care plan renewals, and consultation retention rates and a 40% retention rate among users is encouraging for the young brand.

The USAID-funded helpline has been particularly impactful, reaching women in the most underserved areas.

By 2026, they aim to operate over 100 clinics and become India’s leading provider of women’s health insurance. “Our goal is to serve over a million women,” says Agarwal. “Women’s health is not just a market; it’s a mission.”

Mittal echoes this sentiment, stressing the importance of a holistic approach. “In women’s health, solving one issue often leads to solving many. That’s the strength of our full-stack model.”