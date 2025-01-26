Today, India celebrates its 76th Republic Day—a day that serves as a reminder of the values enshrined in our Constitution: equality, justice, and liberty for all.

Women of the republic continue to play a vital role in upholding these values towards building a stronger and more progressive India. They lead from the forefront as they break barriers to contribute to every aspect of nation-building.

A young India is made up of women who are not afraid to translate their dreams into reality. They are driven by a passion for equality and progress, and their contributions are the foundation of a brighter, more resilient India.

We asked young women across the country a simple question: what can you do to build a stronger India?

Here’s what they said.

Towards a sustainable future

Focusing on environmental sustainability is a powerful way to build a stronger India. A nation thrives when its natural resources are preserved and used responsibly. By promoting practices like afforestation, reducing waste, and conserving water, we can ensure a healthy environment for future generations.

When every citizen takes small steps to protect the environment, like using public transport, minimising plastic, or conserving energy, we collectively contribute to a greener, more resilient India. Sustainability isn’t just a responsibility, it’s a pathway to lasting progress.

Diya Srivastava

Student

Mumbai

Changes for a better future

One way I can change India is by getting into the corporate sector. Often women are not recognised in the corporate sector, which leads to societal judgements that a woman is best suited to be at home which is not the case. I want to be at the table making decisions and changes that lead to a better future.

Dishita Hassanandani

Student

Mumbai

Stay connected to culture

We need to connect to our fundamental duties and fulfil them, like cleanliness, community support, following rules and regulations, paying taxes, and much more. Secondly, we should employ quality and skill-based education in our lifestyle, more than sticking to theoretical knowledge so that we can contribute to India in a mannered way. Thirdly, we should stay connected to our roots and culture as they hold a lot of significance.

Muskan

Student

New Delhi

An inclusive India

Building a stronger India starts with empowering everyone. Yet millions of disabled individuals face barriers today—not because of their impairment, but due to inaccessibility in society. By eliminating and challenging these barriers, we can reduce the stereotypes around disabilities and make it more inclusive for people with disabilities, because a stronger India is an inclusive one.

Vaishali Singh

Student

Agra

Creating awareness about human rights

The one change that I hope to see for women in India is celebrating the birth of their children without considering any gender a burden. I want to contribute to building a strong India by creating awareness about human rights among the people around me.

Rejoice Sunny

Student

Kottayam

More than just gender

I want women in India to be recognised much more than their gender roles of, say, being a mother, a daughter, a daughter-in-law, a wife. And I want them to have the space and the opportunity to explore and evolve their interests, their profession, their education, or even to have free time… recreational time, and not feel guilty about falling short on their ‘responsibilities’ and gender roles.

I also aspire to live in a much stronger India… a much more tolerant India.

I can contribute towards it by keeping in mind that the dignity of being a human is above all my identities, whether it’s my national identity, my religious and caste identity, or my religious and sexual identity. Being human is above everything.

Abhiruchi Das

Student

Raipur

Breaking stereotypes through sports

I believe sports are more than just games. They are a way to build character, inspire unity and contribute to a stronger India. Sports teach us invaluable life lessons like discipline, perseverance and teamwork.

These values empower individuals to strive for their best not just in the field but also in life.

For women, taking up sports breaks stereotypes, inspires confidence, and shows the world that they are capable of achieving anything they set their minds to. As someone who plays football, I have experienced firsthand how sports can create opportunities for women to grow, connect and lead.

Whether it’s aiming to represent India or simply playing at the KSFA (Karnataka State Football Association) level, saying I play football is a badge of pride.

It proves that passion and dedication can break barriers and inspire others to dream bigger. A sport like football teaches us resilience and the power of never giving up. These lessons can contribute to a stronger, united and progressive India.

Vibhusha Singh Chauhan

Footballer

Bengaluru

More transparent systems

I would want to see infrastructure working better, and for that to happen, as a citizen, I would essentially want to feel safe to be able to question these larger frameworks, guidelines and policies—whether it comes down to economic policies, political and social enforcements, infrastructure or justice systems.

I want systems to be more transparent, and that would involve me being able to question them, providing my impact in any small way as a citizen to make my nation better, not just for me but also for future generations.

Apoorva Chopra

Publishing Manager

Bengaluru

(Inputs from Ananya Sharma, Ananya Ganotra and Tarini Agarwal)