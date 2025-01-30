How Rituu Jhaveri is crafting a legacy of bespoke luxury jewellery

From an early age, Rituu Jhaveri, Founder of Rowa's Jewels, was driven by an inherent appreciation for the finer things in life. Today, she blends this passion with innovation, and legacy to craft a distinctive name for herself and her brand in the jewellery market. But her journey into this highly competitive field was neither immediate nor conventional.

Jhaveri started on a more traditional path; she studied to become a chartered accountant. However, after she married into a family of legacy jewellers, she was introduced to the world of fine craftsmanship, which rekindled her fascination for design and luxury. Learning the ropes of the business from her in-laws and studying the market, Jhaveri says her entry into the jewellery industry was a serendipitous blend of opportunity and a deep personal desire.

"I wanted to create something of my own, and the idea of building something lasting — especially a jewellery brand — intrigued me," Jhaveri tells HerStory.

Founding Rowa's Jewels

In 2016, after gaining experience and understanding working in the business world, Jhaveri founded Rowa's Jewels under the parent company, Rosette India, which had a legacy in the luxury market. The idea was to build a bespoke experience that appealed to a select clientele.

“I wanted to offer more than just beautiful designs—an experience that was curated to fit an individual’s unique taste and preference,” says Jhaveri. “It’s not just about selling a product; it’s about delivering a feeling, a moment, something timeless that holds personal meaning,” she adds.

Carving a niche

Jhaveri’s understanding of the market was deepened by her keen observations of changing customer behaviours, especially in the luxury market. She knew that customers in the niche jewellery sector were looking for authenticity and a personal connection with their jewellery. She crafted Rowa’s Jewels as a boutique brand, focusing on high-end bespoke pieces tailored to the needs of affluent customers.

The bespoke jewellery market has its own set of challenges, but Jhaveri says she was keenly aware of what set her apart. “The jewellery world is full of legacy brands, and while they have their own appeal, what I wanted was something fresh, personal, and intimate,” she says.

From unique engagement rings to custom-made necklaces, Rowa's Jewels offers pieces that reflect the individual’s style and personality as a counterculture to mass- market jewellery.

“It’s also our USP,” says Jhaveri, “It lies in our personalised approach and attention to detail. We thrive on exclusivity and client trust, understanding that each piece should be an extension of the person who wears it.”

Understanding her audience has been central to Jhaveri’s strategy. Rowa's Jewels targets high-net-worth individuals who values exclusivity, quality, and fine craftsmanship. Its customers are looking for jewellery that complements their lifestyle, whether it’s a custom-designed wedding band or a special anniversary gift, according to Jhaveri.

During the COVID-19 pandemic, Jhaveri expanded her knowledge by pursuing a programme on market luxury from the Indian School of Business.

“I was growing up at a time when we did not have hallmarking. My in-laws’ family had traditional jewellers. When I visited the workshop, I learnt a lot about gold, the wastage that happens, and the importance of purity and precision. I decided to study to better understand the basics—of how karigars (craftsmen) are working on your stone, what are the metals that are blended, etc. I did not want to enter the market without this knowledge,” says Jhaveri.

She adds that the course also helped her understand how to enter the digital market.

She is keenly aware that the target audience in the bespoke jewellery market is not just about the product but the entire experience. “It’s about building relationships,” she says.

Being a woman in the jewellery industry

As a woman leading a luxury jewellery brand in an industry traditionally dominated by men, Jhaveri sees both challenges and opportunities. She admits that it’s often difficult to break into such a space, but also notes that the jewellery industry has become increasingly inclusive, welcoming women into leadership roles. She says women looking to enter the industry must not be afraid to follow their instincts.

“‘It might take time to carve a space for yourself, but persistence and integrity will get you there," she says.

Jhaveri believes that women have a unique advantage in the luxury jewellery market: the ability to connect emotionally with customers. "I’ve always felt that women in the jewellery industry bring something special—an innate understanding of beauty, detail, and meaning," she says.

While Jhaveri is tight-lipped about financial figures, she says the brand has grown steadily since its inception. She credits the growth to their focus on client relationships and the uniqueness of its pieces, which continue to set it apart from the competition.

As Jhaveri continues to scale her business, her vision is to not only deliver exquisite jewellery but also redefine the bespoke jewellery industry.