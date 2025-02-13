On National Women’s Day this year, we reflect on the unseen revolution unfolding in rural India—one led by women who are not just earning livelihoods but redefining economic landscapes, creating jobs, and strengthening communities.

These women, once confined by patriarchal norms and limited opportunities, are now at the forefront of thoughtful tarraki, proving that progress is not just about survival; it is about dignity, agency, and flourishing localities where opportunity is not an exception but a norm.

Across villages, women are turning their skills into enterprises, their challenges into opportunities. They are running businesses that connect agriculture, rural industries, and services—strengthening an economic model where growth in one sector fuels another. This is the whole-of-economy approach, where rural women entrepreneurs are shaping the primary, secondary, and tertiary sectors, creating a continuum of development that sustains itself. But transformation of this scale does not happen in isolation. It is driven by a whole-of-society approach, where samaj (community), sarkar (government), and bazaar (market) come together to create an ecosystem where women-led enterprises can thrive.

Poonam Yadav’s Story: A case of thoughtful tarraki (progress) in action

The story of Poonam Yadav from Amroha district in Uttar Pradesh is a powerful example of how rural women, when given the right support, can become economic leaders in their communities. With a Master’s degree but limited job opportunities, Poonam had ambition but no clear path to financial independence. She wanted more for herself and her family, but like many rural women, she had never been told she could create her own opportunities.

Her turning point came in late 2022, when she attended an event celebrating Women’s Equality Day and learned about a Youth Hub opening near her village. The hub, supported by a social development organisation and initiatives, offered skill-building, career counselling, and entrepreneurial support. This was her first exposure to the idea that livelihoods were not just something given, but something that could be built.

Encouraged, she visited the hub, where she underwent a psychometric assessment and career counselling. She realised she had a passion for beauty and self-care, a skill she had never considered monetizing. The hub team helped her enroll in a free beautician training course at RSETI, where she not only learned technical skills but also developed the confidence to run her own business.

With training completed, she was ready to take her next step. But she needed more than just skills—she needed capital, a plan, and customers. Through the TRI Entrepreneurship fellowship, she received partial financial assistance to open her own beauty parlour, Ashi Beauty Parlour, in Kailsa market. In the beginning, things were slow. Customers were hesitant, and self-doubt crept in. But with support from Self-Help Groups (SHGs) and the Cluster Level Federation (CLF), she spread the word about her services and offered discounts to SHG members.

Slowly, her business started growing. Women who once thought of beauty services as a luxury began seeing her parlor as a space for community and self-care. Young girls approached her, eager to learn the trade. Seeing their enthusiasm, Poonam started training them. Today, she has trained over 50 women, creating new pathways for employment in her village. Her shop is no longer just a business—it is a hub of financial independence and self-confidence.

Beyond individual success: strengthening rural economies

Rural women are increasingly stepping into non-traditional sectors such as solar energy, manufacturing, and construction, challenging deep-rooted gender norms and expanding their economic opportunities. With the rise of decentralised renewable energy solutions, many rural women are being trained as solar technicians, installers, and entrepreneurs, bringing clean energy to their communities while securing sustainable livelihoods. Similarly, in manufacturing and agro-processing, women are taking on roles in machine operations, quality control, and production, contributing to local economies beyond traditional farm-based work

This is what a whole-of-economy approach looks like. When women are given the opportunity to participate in economic activities, they do not just support their families; they reshape the rural economy from within, ensuring prosperity is not concentrated in urban centers but nurtured in villages themselves.

The role of Samaj, Sarkar, and Bazaar in women’s entrepreneurship

Poonam’s success did not happen in isolation—it was the result of a supportive ecosystem where community, government, and market forces worked together. Her journey was shaped by samaj (community), sarkar (government), and bazaar (market), all of which played a role in ensuring her business thrived.

Her community—through SHGs and federations—helped spread awareness about her parlor, ensuring she had a steady customer base. Government initiatives like UPSRLM and MUDRA Yojana provided the institutional support she needed, giving her access to training and initial capital. The market, too, played a role, as the growing local economy created a demand for her services, allowing her business to be sustainable.

When all three—community, government, and markets—work in synergy, rural enterprises do not just survive, they flourish. The success of women entrepreneurs like Poonam demonstrates that economic participation is not a privilege but a right and that rural India’s prosperity depends on its women stepping forward as leaders and decision-makers.

Investing in rural women entrepreneurs: the path forward

For every Poonam who succeeds, there are thousands of women waiting for the right opportunity. To ensure that women-led businesses are not just small-scale ventures but engines of transformation, we need to invest in policies and systems that recognise their potential. Access to finance must be made easier for women, especially first-time entrepreneurs. Training programs must evolve to match market demands, ensuring that the skills women learn translate into viable businesses. Digital and e-commerce platforms must be leveraged to connect rural enterprises with wider markets, ensuring that rural prosperity is not limited by geography.

A future built on thoughtful tarraki

Poonam’s story is not unique—it is a reflection of what is possible when women are given access to opportunities, resources, and decision-making power. But the goal of thoughtful tarraki is not just individual success—it is about creating an environment where entire communities thrive. It is about ensuring that the next generation does not have to struggle for the same opportunities. It is about moving beyond survival to true prosperity, where women are not just economic participants but economic architects.

As we celebrate National Women’s Day 2025, let us commit to ensuring that women like Poonam are not the exception but the norm. Let us build systems that support, nurture, and scale rural women-led enterprises, ensuring that every woman with a dream has the means to achieve it—not just for herself, but for her family, her community, and the generations to come.

The future of India’s rural economy is not just female—it is entrepreneurial, inclusive, and transformative. It is a future where women are not just working in the economy; they are shaping it.

(Aliva Das is Associate Director, Transform Rural India)

(Disclaimer: The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the author and do not necessarily reflect the views of YourStory.)