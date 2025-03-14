Women community leaders of Odisha are trailblazers of change

Odisha, a state rich in culture and tradition, is home to remarkable women who have become beacons of change and empowerment in their communities. The state government has actively promoted women community leaders through various initiatives, most notably Mission Shakti, a flagship programme dedicated to women's empowerment.

Launched in 2001, Mission Shakti has supported over 70 lakh women by fostering self-help groups (SHGs), providing financial assistance, skill development, and entrepreneurship opportunities. This initiative has enabled women to become self-reliant through interest-free loans, market linkages, and training in diverse sectors like agriculture, handicrafts, and small-scale industries.

Among these remarkable women are Raimati Ghiuria, affectionately known as the "Queen of Millets," and Sasmita Mangaraj, a self-help group leader. Their journeys are testaments to resilience, innovation, and dedication.

Here are their stories:

Raimati Ghiuria: The millet queen of Nuaguda

Raimati Ghiuria

Raimati Ghiuria, a tribal farmer from the village of Nuaguda, in Odisha's Koraput district. She has dedicated over three decades to the conservation and cultivation of millets. Belonging to the Bhumia tribe, Raimati's passion for agriculture was ignited in her childhood, but it was after her marriage that she delved deep into millet preservation.

Overcoming initial challenges, like skepticism about millet's profitability and difficulties in sourcing diverse varieties, she now preserves 30 rare millet varieties and has trained hundreds of women in sustainable farming practices. She was trained by the MS Swaminathan Foundation, who helped her produce more varieties of millet. She now grows 5 different varieties of millet. Her efforts garnered her the title of ‘Millet Queen’.

Her innovative approach includes teaching farmers to transplant millet saplings in rows, similar to rice cultivation, reducing costs and labour. Through her school, which enrolls around 500 individuals—300 of whom are women—she teaches these sustainable techniques, ensuring the continuity of traditional farming methods for future generations.

Despite her achievements, Raimati struggles with a lack of government support.

"I don't get any help from the government, even the Panchayats don't provide any kind of assistance," she shares. Yet, she remains committed to her mission. "I want these new techniques to survive over the next generation of farmers so they can take it forward. Just as the women in my village are inspired by me, I hope more women leaders will emerge across villages in Odisha and inspire others."

Her efforts gained national recognition when she was invited to the G20 Summit in New Delhi, representing Odisha and sharing her incredible story of preserving millet landraces.

Sasmita Mangaraj: Empowering women via collective enterprise

Sasmita

In the Khurda district of Odisha, Sasmita Mangaraj has been a ray of hope for marginalised women since 2016. Recognising the societal and financial challenges faced by women, she established the "Sai Shakti Mahila Samiti," a self-help group encompassing 400 members from Bhubaneswar's slums and settlements.

Leveraging her background as a teacher, Sasmita earned the trust of these women, guiding them towards financial independence. The group engages in producing spices, flour, millet, and sattu, primarily catering to local markets. Despite facing branding and financial hurdles, their collective efforts have enabled members to support their families, pay for children's education, and cover essential expenses.

"Everyone wants the SHG to grow, but we face financial and social obstacles," Sasmita explains. "The major problem we face is that we are not a brand. People prefer to buy from a brand and not a quality product." Yet, she remains hopeful and determined. "One diamond is valued, but if we tie many diamonds into a necklace, its value increases," she says, emphasizing the importance of collective effort.

Her vision is to expand the group's reach, transforming it into a recognised brand and inspiring over 100 women in Puri district to initiate similar endeavours.

These women's stories exemplify the transformative power of grassroots leadership. Through their unwavering commitment, they have not only uplifted their communities but have also set a precedent for future generations to champion change and empowerment. Their journeys highlight the importance of self-sufficiency, resilience, and the role of local leadership in addressing social challenges. By empowering others, they are shaping a future where women take the lead in driving meaningful and lasting change across Odisha.