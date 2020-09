आनंद महिंद्रा की दरियादिली: बिहार में नहर खोदने वाले व्यक्ति को गिफ्ट किया ट्रैक्टर

उनको ट्रैक्टर देना मेरा सौभाग्य होगा। As you know, I had tweeted that I think his canal is as impressive a monument as the Taj or the Pyramids. We at @MahindraRise would consider it an honour to have him use our tractor. How can our team reach him @rohinverma2410 ? https://t.co/tnGC5c4j8b