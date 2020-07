सलाम! कोविड-19 मरीजों को हॉस्पिटल पहुँचाने के लिये मुंबई पुलिस का ये कांस्टेबल बना एंबुलेंस ड्राइवर

The ‘Omni’-Present COVID Warrior!



Healthcare workers come in all get-ups. Some wear aprons; while others, Khaki - just like PC Tejesh Sonawane from Cuffe Parade PStn.



He has been ferrying the needy to medical aid in his modified ‘Omni’-Ambulance for free.#AamhiDutyVarAahot pic.twitter.com/QX2f7nGVTm