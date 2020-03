98 वर्ष की उम्र में चौथी कक्षा पास करने वाली कार्तियानी अम्मा के जज्बे को सलाम, पीएम मोदी से बोलीं 'आगे और पढ़ना चाहती हूँ'

#SheInspiresUs #WomenEmpowerment



As PM Narendra Modi Interacted With "Nari Shakti Puruskar" Awardees On Sunday, 98 Year Old Karthiani Amma Told PM That She Recently Passed Class 4th With 98% Mark's And Wants To Study Further.@narendramodi pic.twitter.com/bb0MoflTgF