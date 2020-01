View this post on Instagram

Dr. Ngozi chairs the board of Gavi, the Vaccine Alliance which has helped immunize more than 760 million children and saved 13 million lives since 2000. She is truly doing God’s work. Dr. Ngozi is Nigeria’s former Minister of Finance, an economist, international development expert and the Chair of @gavialliance. This is an incredible organization and the proof is in the numbers. With organizations like Gavi and their amazing partners like @unicef and @who, we can eradicate extreme poverty. Please support Gavi and the amazing work they do by signing the petition at @GlblCtzn. 🌎 🤝 #WEF2020