#SCR A life saving act of a woman passenger by #RPF at Secunderabad Stn. On 18/12/19 a passenger who was trying to get down from S12 Coach Danapur Exp was saved by HC/Shafiuddin of SC Dvn, was recorded in #CCTV & appreciated by all @RailMinIndia @PiyushGoyalOffc @drmsecunderabad pic.twitter.com/NRpJninPIU