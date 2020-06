सशस्त्र सीमा बल से 10 साल की सेवा के बाद रिटायर हुए ये दो कुत्ते, भव्य समारोह में दी गई विदाई

After serving almost 10 yrs in #SSB a retirement ceremony observed for 02 dogs (SSB family members) of #29thbnGaya.

"Pinki"( ED yellow) adopted by Ct Akshay of SHQ Gaya.

"Chetan"(ED black) adopted by HC Dev Ratan Singha of 29th bn.

Wish them a happy life.@DGSSB @ParveenKaswan pic.twitter.com/vZXEC5cYfF