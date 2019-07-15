10 benefits of joining your local library

The public library is the biggest treasure known to societies. It has all the resources one can take great benefits from. With the surge of internet and other resources, public libraries have been neglected and abandoned. What people don’t realize is that whatever technology is introduced to us it will never take the place of a public library. You can find a lot of resources here that are not available anywhere on the World Wide Web. You can get hold of ancient scriptures that are not available on the internet and are adorned by the public librarians. Here is a complete list of all the benefits you will experience once you join hands with the local library.





1) The first and foremost benefit is getting free books. Yes! Free books! We often forget that libraries let you borrow books for absolutely free. You don’t have to spend a single penny for any book that you borrow. Those people who are avid readers know that books can be very expensive and can cause a huge dent in your pocket if you go to buy any. Buying books to read for one time can be a hint of foolishness. Why must you buy an expensive book only to render it useless when you are done with it? Make the smart choice and head to a local library and borrow as many books as you can. It is also very useful as you won’t have any limit on getting the books and can exchange it right after you are done with it and get a new book to read. No more killing your urge to read a book just because it is expensive. Get a library card and enjoy.





2) Availability of all kinds of books. A library is the biggest resource for books. You can find all sorts of books here. Books from different genre such as science fiction, fiction and a lot more are kept in the library for people to borrow. You can use the books in the library for many different purpose. You can use text books to help you study along with other reference books to help you with your research. The availability of different kinds of books will make your life easier as you don’t have to go looking for books all over the city and can get everything under one roof.





3) A disciplined area to study. Many people find it very difficult to study at home or in dorm rooms because of all the disturbance. Maybe your roommate is a noisy eater and you cannot concentrate on your work because of her loud chewing and it’s irritating you. The best way out of this pickle is to go to the local library and study there in peace. Local libraries are the best to study as the decorum is maintained and there are no disturbances. You can easily study there without getting irritated by any loud noise or a group of people enjoying while you have to prepare for your final exam. Most libraries are spacious and airy, you will feel relaxed here and can completely concentrate on your studies.





4) Free internet. Most libraries now allow card holders to enjoy free Wi-Fi. You can take all your books, resource material, notes and study there. With the free access to internet you can easily have every available resource around you plus a quiet and comfy environment that you can easily study in. Furthermore, if you have to prepare an emergency power point presentation, then you can even work from the comfort of your local library.





5) There’s more to libraries than just paper books or the internet. Modern libraries offer a lot more to its visitors. There are several other services like CD’s, DVD’s, audio books and even e-books. You can download them on your gadgets from the library for free. There are also many different software such as LexisNexis that you cannot access otherwise. Libraries have these installed on their computer systems for the users to take benefit from. Furthermore, you can also find other resources like atlases and dictionaries of different languages that can enable your learning greatly.





6) Many libraries now offer you different lectures and classes. Having a library card can help you enrich your mind by attending these classes. You can also join different book clubs the library hosts. They call in different speakers and give engaging lectures and conduct awareness programs. It is a great learning experience for adults. You can find solutions to many of your problems with the help of these lectures. Additionally, libraries provide many things for the younger generation too. There are many libraries which host different story telling sessions that are a great experience for many students. They can learn a lot from this and will develop an interest in books. You can take your children there to help them develop an interest in books and take them away from the life of gadgets and the internet, which is not very healthy for their feeble brains.





7) Librarians are awesome. A library is run on the shoulders of a librarian. Librarians add a lot more to the library experience. They can provide you with a lot of knowledge. You can ask them for book recommendations and they will have all the recommendations on their fingertips. If you have an assignment and don’t know where to begin a librarian will guide you and point out all the treasures that are buried behind books. Librarians are highly intelligent people and can brighten your day with great suggestions.





8) Libraries are a great place to socialize with your community members, you can get to know people that have the same interests you do. This will help you build relationships with people of similar interests. If are new to a society, going to the local library will be a great way to socialize with the community members and you will learn a lot about the norms of that particular community.





9) Libraries are a soul enriching phenomenon. You can go there and enjoy a little bit of me time. Search the shelves lazily to look for hidden treasures or anything that spikes your interest. You don’t have to be very quick with picking a book and reading it, you can stroll peacefully and enjoy the smell of all those wonderful books. Grab a cozy corner to read to your heart’s content. It can be a great way to pull out of your busy schedule and enjoy a couple of hours of peace.





10) Joining a library instills a sense of responsibility in you. You learn to keep the card safe and understand deadlines. It is a great way to teach kids the sense of responsibility, it will help them see the adult world where they have the liberty of borrowing books but with the catch of returning it on time and keeping them safe.