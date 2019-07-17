10 Reasons Why Big Data Analytics is the Best Career Move

Big Data is undoubtedly the next big thing! Currently, Big Data Analytics is in the forefront of IT and it plays an extremely crucial role because it can make a huge impact when it comes to improving business, making and retaining decisions and policies and providing the biggest possible edge over competitors.





So if you think you are cut out for the big, bad and brutal Analytics game, then there are a plethora of options waiting for you on your favorite job portal. Let’s take a look at why Big Data Analytics is the smartest career move you can make right now:





Soaring Demand for Analytics Professionals

The demand for skilled professionals in the field of Analytics has is quite recent! But, experts believe that in the next few years the market will expand and evolve to such an extent that the global IT market will be more or less occupied with Big Data Analytics professionals. If you invest in training right now, you will reap what you will sow!





Huge Job Opportunities & Meeting the Skill Gap

A close look at the job portal of your choice and you will know that there is a large number of vacancies worldwide in this particular sector and that’s solely because of the dearth of skilled professionals. So if you are thinking of Big Data Analytics as a career option, the dismal demand-supply gap will ensure that you will never be unemployed.





Salary Aspects

Due to the high demand for analytics professionals, the range of salary is also skyrocketing. Studies suggest that the annual pay hike for Analytics professionals in India is almost 50% more than other IT professionals. The salary trend in U.K has also seen steady and exponential growth in the last two years.





Top Priority in a lot of Organizations

Big Data Analytics is undoubtedly one of the top priorities of the leading organizations because it helps an organization grow by collecting and storing data that might get scattered and lost. Surveys have revealed that Big Data Analytics is one of the central factors behind boosting an organization’s social media marketing chops.





Adoption of Big Data Analytics is Growing

With new and advanced technologies coming in, Analytics has become all the more intricate and sophisticated as it can now be performed on large and varied datasets. People are now investing more time and effort in dealing with the strategy setup for Big Data Analytics.





A Key Factor in Decision Making

Analytics now has an upper hand in the decision-making process of the organizations because it is a strong and effective strategic influence that works remarkably in the long run.





The Rise of Unstructured and Semistructured Data Analytics

Surprisingly, there has been considerable growth in the sector of unstructured and semi-structured data analytics including the analysis of weblogs, social media, photos, videos, and even e-mail.





Usage in Every Section

The biggest advantage of Big Data Analytics is that it can be used almost anywhere and everywhere. From Healthcare to Energy to Technology to Banking, Big Data Analytics can be used in every single domain making it as flexible as flexible can get.





Surpassing Market Forecast / Predictions for Big Data Analytics

According to a renowned international survey, Big Data Analytics will be one of the most disruptive technologies in three years’ time. Researchers are of opinion that in the near future, Big Data Analytics tools will be used for the first line of defense, combining machine learning, text mining and ontology modeling to provide holistic and integrated security threat prediction.





Numerous Choices in Job Titles and Type of Analytics

A quick search on a trustworthy job portal will tell you that this particular field comes with a bouquet of specialized jobs you can choose from including Big Data Analytics Architect, Big Data Engineer, Big Data Analyst etc. Leading organizations like Microsoft and Oracle have an excellent range of Big Data Analytics jobs for you to choose from. So if you are armed with the required skill, Big Data is going to be your best friend!



