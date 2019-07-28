10 Tips to Choose The Best Blockchain Development Company

With its wide popularity, Blockchain has proved to be a huge advancement in data management with higher efficiencies and reduced costs. Due to its advantages, Blockchain has opened

Extremely difficult to hack, the blockchain technology has changed the conventional ways of record keeping. All kinds of transactions from medical to cryptocurrencies are recorded in blockchain ledgers.





They are similar to an enormous Google doc. The popularity of blockchain technology has reached various sectors which have brought huge investments to this industry. By Statista, it is estimated that around 12 billion dollars will be spent on blockchain programming in the year 2022.





Here is a graphical representation of their research:













This might show a bright picture but the reality is not that bright for every business that has ever dreamt of exploring this technology to grow. There are many small as well as large scale enterprises that have lost fortunes after investing in blockchain technology.





According to a claim by China Academy of Information and Communication Technology (CAICT), out of 80 thousand blockchain projects launched until now, only 8% of them are still active. It also claimed that an average lifespan of blockchain projects is just 1.22 years.





Undoubtedly, there are many failed attempts by businessmen when it comes to blockchain. Today, almost all enterprises have a goal to establish a successful blockchain project to avail the advantages of this flourishing technology.





Do you know what is the loophole in this whole situation? What does blockchain projects lack due to which most of them fail? Is it the technology itself or it is about the customer base? According to my experience, the major drawback of such projects is poor development.





Although it is quite easy to find a blockchain developer in this era but to find proficient blockchain engineer is a tricky task. Do you have anything in mind, like what a blockchain developer should possess?

Good reputation, cost-effective rates, years of experience, etc are certain obvious things that everyone checks. I am providing you with some tips that people normally do not follow but they should.





Here are the top 10 tips to choose the best blockchain app development company:





1.Get a clear vision about your blockchain project









Blockchain is a new technology which is not simple to understand. You need to do a lot of research in this technology as well as its applications to plan a successful blockchain project.





Therefore, it is advisable to clear your vision and strategies about your project before contacting any blockchain engineer. Only then you will be able to communicate your requirements to them.





2.Choose a blockchain development company that offers consultation services





Once you are done with the first step, you will need expert advice and outlook to provide a better shape to your project.





Not all companies that are providing blockchain programming services have the staff to offer consultation to clients. So, make sure to select a company that provides consultation services.





3.Choose a company that agrees to the agile development model













Gone are those days when software projects were developed at a fixed model basis. Earlier, the clients had specific demands that could be executed through a prototyping process. In contemporary times, you require a partner that agrees to agile development.





Agile blockchain app development services allow the solutions and requirements to evolve throughout the time-bound process. Blockchain software will not be delivered all at once, instead, they will be built step-by-step in a gradual process.





4.Choose a blockchain development company that delegates a dedicated team





How about a team that is handling multiple projects along with your project? You will have to remind them about your goals every time you meet them. To avoid such situations, you need to select a company that will provide a dedicated team.





A full-stack dedicated team has blockchain developers, testers and quality analysts to offer a completely satisfactory experience to clients. These teams have expertise in blockchain development for the varied business niche.





5.Choose a company that meets the deadline





The dynamic and growing industry of blockchain technology witnesses newcomers every day. A single delay can take you steps behind in the market. This demands timely launch of planned projects. Choose a company that delivers blockchain projects on time.





How will you get to know that a particular blockchain development company will meet your deadlines? The best way to find this out is by contacting their clients. Take their feedback about the punctuality of the company you are planning to select.





6.Do not always go for a blockchain development company that quotes the least prices





We know that you want to save money but choosing the cheapest company is not smartness! Low prices do not guarantee optimum services. A sensible way of doing this is fixing your budget for your project.





Match your budget with the prices of different blockchain development companies. Choose the one that matches your budget to go for the most affordable prices. This will allow you to get the best services in your budget.





7.Scrutinize the website of the blockchain company





No one can tell you about a company more than its own website. You need to check it smartly.





Do not take everything on face value. See what they flaunt the most about and cross-check their content on different other platforms. You can find a lot of information about their background from their website.

8.Choose a blockchain development company which adjusts with your time zone





When you plan to select a blockchain company, it is important to check their shift times. Most of the companies work in varied time zones to adjust to the work hours of their clients.





It is vital to search for such a company to make sure that work does not get hampered in the long run. You will be able to communicate with them without any interruption. It is the best option for any company when brilliance in technology meets time flexibility.





9.Choose a company which has experience in your domain





Blockchain’s most popular application is in the finance sector, that is cryptocurrencies. Although this is not the only arena where blockchain is utilized. In fact, blockchain can be used to record transactions in every field from shipping to healthcare.





It is impractical to assume that every company offering blockchain engineers will be having expertise in various sectors. You will have to look for a company that either has a rich experience in different domains or particularly in your business niche.





10.Choose a blockchain development company after checking the skills of developers





Blockchain technology is a field which requires expert knowledge and extensive experience to deliver profitable outcomes. Blunders can happen if your blockchain development company does not provide skilled people.





You cannot rely on the reputation and clients of the company especially when you are miles away. Never miss the skill test of blockchain developers to ensure quality at the later stage.





Wrapping up:





Blockchain is a fast-growing software technology that is attracting investments from a vast number of businesspersons. That is why the mere offering of services does not showcase expertise.





Therefore, make sure to choose the best blockchain app development company which can offer you compatible solutions with the listed parameters to ensure optimum outcomes. Follow the above-mentioned tips to avoid all kinds of repercussions.

You can share your experiences with blockchain app developers in the comment section. This will help us in finding out new tips which are essential to be followed.



