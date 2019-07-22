10 Tips to Choosing the Right Job Portal for your IT Job

Job portal is the order of the day if you want to give your IT career a much-needed boost! Online job portals connect recruiters and job aspirants with the right skills and experience. Top IT companies use job portals to zero in on the right candidates, and schedule screening interviews.





Online job portals are a boon to the job-seeking community given they provide the opportunity to land in their dream job with a few clicks. Meanwhile, countless online job portals are flooding the internet and you need to pick and choose the one that’s best suited for your career. Here are ten tips on the criteria you can use to zero in on the perfect portal:





Figure out whether it’s a free or paid portal





If you are a fresh IT Graduate, then it doesn’t make much sense for you to choose a portal that requires you to pay. Meanwhile, if you are on the lookout for premium jobs on bigger platforms, it is advisable to choose a paid subscription that allows you access to premium features. Paid portals are also more likely to guarantee that your profile will be “featured” when an IT company searches for candidates.





Look for the big names under the list of companies!





You can judge the quality of a job portal by figuring out who uses the portal to recruit! If you see your dream organization on that list, you will know that your job portal search ends here. IT job portals advertise their collaborations with top companies on their website or news mentions.





Check out for the services they offer





A good job portal is one that takes care of the needs of job seekers by offering tonnes of useful services. This is especially important if you want to stand out in the cut-throat competition of IT aspirants. Omit, some IT job portals offer resume writing services which can enhance and customize your resume according to a specific requirements.





Go for one with an easy registration process





There’s no point in opting for a portal which requires you to fill a thousand forms before you can register. This will make you waste a lot of time and effort and will make you deal with a buggy or cumbersome interface. Ease of use is the key and your ideal job portal should be one with a simple two-step registration process.





Check out how its social media integration features





It is a well-known fact that your IT employers might judge your profile based on your social media presence. Also in today’s competitive job market, networking is the key to excellence. Thus it makes sense if your portal is well equipped with features such as direct integration to your LinkedIn account.





Check how up-to-date it is with Current Openings





IT is a tough sector to crack when it comes to jobs, solely because there are a thousand possible aspirants for the same vacancy. This is exactly why a job portal which regularly updates you on current openings is ideal! This will ensure that you don’t miss out on information about new job offers. For example, you can view all recent jobs on Tap Resume here





Good job portals help you build on your skills





The perfect portal is one that invests in making your IT career enriching and successful. IT job portals not only offer job opportunities, but also provide an insight on the trending IT skills that land you in your dream job. The best possible research you can do about a portal is by going through what other job seekers have to say about it. The feedback of other IT job aspirants should be able to give you a clear picture about whether a portal is worth investing your time and money in.





Check out whether the portal runs a Blog





A good portal will always have an up to date blog filled with great tips and suggestions for job aspirants. Look for blogs that focus on common resume mistakes, latest IT workforce trends and employer hiring trends. A blog shows that a portal truly cares fo for the applicants and is well-versed with what is happening in the contemporary job market.





Check whether the portal comes with a Responsive App!





If you are an IT job seeker, you probably already have a busy schedule and are always on the move. So it is always convenient to opt for a portal which comes with a responsive and functional web-based or mobile platform. This will ensure that you stay connected with potential job opportunities at all times, also when you are on the move!





Although, given the large database of Online job portals, it is not always easy to maintain a high-speed mobile App. Hence, you choose an online job portal with a highly responsive web-based application, you can browse on your tablet PC or laptop.





So what are you waiting for? Keep these tips in mind, research and sign up for the job portal that best suits your IT career needs and stay ahead of the competition!



