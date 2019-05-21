The concept of the chatbot was conceived to improve online communication to execute certain tasks without the participation of humans. A chatbot is designed using programming algorithms to give the users the freedom to discuss certain issues with a virtual agent and receive resolution at any given time. This automates the complete process. The most common chatbots are Q&A Bot, Conversational Bot, and Task Bot. These AI-powered chatbots are devised to solve more complex tasks by gradually learning to act according to the added information or variables (Machine Learning).

4 Attributes to Consider While Selecting the Best Chatbot Platform





The process to select the ideal bot platform to develop a successful chatbot can be extremely tedious. Therefore, to ease the task, check out the five crucial attributes that must be considered before partnering up with a top bot development company.









1. Learning Competence





The efficiency of a chatbot depends on its ability to learn and improve its informational base to effectively resolve various tasks. The chatbot should be capable of learning from repetitive tasks as well as to grow efficiently from its mistakes. The ideal bot is the one that can learn without the manual data inputs. Chatbot platform can work swiftly, dynamically, and independently if it can subsume the important data from the organization's database.





2. Plugin Integration





A chatbot is a crucial part of the marketing strategy, but it cannot yield the desired results alone. Therefore, it becomes a necessity for chatbot program to easily integrate with other existing or newly introduced sales and marketing platforms. Most chatbots are introduced over social media platforms like Facebook, Twitter, etc. It is mandatory for the bot to merge easily with the platforms to build a loyal customer base across these channels. Hire top social media marketing company to make this possible. Moreover, a proficient chatbot should effortlessly incorporate functional plugins to include features like search, RSS feeds, payment, subscription, etc.





3. Frameworks





The Framework is the key building structure of a chatbot. The primary tool sets to assign the dialog skills, language, translation structure, etc. of the bot is derived from the framework of the bot. The complexity of the conversation differs from each use case. Check out for the key component such as Bot Directory, SDK, and connector and their implementation as per the requirement of the bot. With the relevant modules, your chatbot becomes more responsive.





4. Pricing





With a surge in the implementation of chatbots into the business, more platforms are offering bot development solutions. The task is to identify the company that can deliver a product that meets your requirements without burning a hole into your pocket. Compare the various payment modules like monthly license fee, pay-per-performance or pay-per-call and decide the one that offers you better savings. It is better to study estimation from multiple companies to determine the most suited option.





Chatbots provide easier access to the information for the users improving the communication. Moreover, chatbots can streamline repetitive tasks to reduce execution time and enhance business efficiency by combining the steps of the complex process. Thereby, it is requisite to incorporate high-end bot that assists you in raising more revenue while lowering support costs.