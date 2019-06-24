4 Mobile App Development Trends You Can’t Ignore

The smartphone is a very important part of our life. Waking up from morning alarms to listening to music, reading newspapers on mobile, playing games for entertainment, watching videos on youtube, can do important work of your office. Smartphone helps us everywhere.





According to a Noteable research, the total numbers of smartphone users are expected to reach about 2.5 billion in 2019 from 2.1 billion in 2016. The number of mobile apps is multiplying fast with 2.1 million Android apps and 2 million iOS-based apps in the third quarter of 2018. In this blog post, we are going to discuss the current mobile app development trends that you are going to look in 2019.





Mobile App Development is a very popular topic in today's world. And every month come a new update in the mobile app development side, or many respected IT companies increasing their knowledge by understanding the new subdivision and develop a bugless and very strong app that can never be hacked.





In this Article we are going to discuss the current mobile app development trends that you are going to look in 2019.









Mobile App Development Trend:





Accelerated Mobile Pages (AMP) Is Changing Web App Landscape





Google has seen a very good improvement in mobile app development after the launch of the AMP(Accelerated Mobile Pages). Google has announced that there will be a separate search index for the mobile web. This new update is well-suited for SEO and contributes significantly to the keyword in the Google search engine. Google AMP supported web apps will load much faster on mobile devices and reduce bounce rate in large number.





Cloud Storage Becoming a Necessity





We cannot install more apps if the phone memory does not allow that. Furthermore, there are a large amount of vital data stored in different applications, which also eats up space. However, with the arrival of the cloud technology, this issue will be addressed too much extent as you would be able to store all your data in a particular cloud.





More Focus on Security in Apps





Security has given more attention to newcomer updates.





As per a Gartner prediction, 75% of mobile apps would not pass even basic security tests. In support, a HP study states that 70.6% apps can access to external storage and 94.7% apps include logging methods. Hacking the web has made it very difficult since this update launches.





Beacon Technology





The point is, come 2019, and we are going to witness it in a more enhanced way. Technology will not only be allowed to store information to customers or be limited to entertainment, but you can make payments for purchasing anything in the mall or at the airport and anywhere.









Conclusion





The mobile application has really become an important part of our lives. With the help of the app, you can book your any tickets, order food online, checking out the important health parameters.





Users prefer an app that gives more speed and less time to use. For that, all the platforms of the App Development have got some updates after some time. So that the user can feel free to use the app and make his work effortless and Developers should constantly focus on what's happening in the app industry and what is being announced by Google, so developers can give a better app to the customer.