Top 10 Cyber Security Companies in India

In this digital era, data is a very essential asset for every organization including financial department, medical industry, government, and military, but the deal is how we can get this data secured. Nowadays, data breaches are getting vast and it’s creating numerous issues. Cyber Security is all about securing, preventing or protecting the data which can be otherwise misused, stolen or vulnerable to cyber-attacks.





These are the following Top 10 cybersecurity company, which will help you in preventing your organization or company from cyberattacks, phishers, hackers and cyber criminals.





Cyberops Infosec LLP

Cyberops has brought next-level digital transformation, elevation in technology and skillful arrangement for efficient protection against cyber-attacks. Cyberops aim to shield digital cyberspace by offering the customers a highly productive, agile and better experience. Cyberops has been fluttering to dominate expertise and global footmark in the field of information security and cybercrime investigation.

Cyberops has a passion for customer excellence which is depicted by delivering certified training on information security. Cyberops provide penetration testing for security audits and Cyber Crime Investigation services for various sectors as per the organization’s aspirations.





2. Hicube Infosec Private Limited





In the coordinated business ecosystems, cyberattacks are increasing in India on a daily basis. Hicube offers best of breed offerings which are customized and specialized products and services. Hicube has delivered the best services to its customers in India and is enlarging its global presence in the fields of information security and cybercrime investigation.

Hicube provides certified training programs in information security which are delivered by highly experienced professionals. Hicube also deals with penetration testing services and cybercrime investigation services as per the needs of their clients.





3. MindSam Solutions LLP





MindSam is an organization which has research experts as well as eager developers who aim at offering a unique solution to the security-related issues of their clients. In a very short period of time, MindSam has made its name among the leading VAPT companies in India. While expanding VAPT services in many cities including Delhi, Jaipur, and Chandigarh, MindSam started its journey by providing services of VAPT in Mumbai with their certified training on information cybersecurity.





4. Cyberops Lab





Cyberops have been delivering their highly productive experience for the Cybersecurity fanatics and providing good services to their customers. They aim at expanding their spheres globally and their first step towards it is in South Africa. Cyberops Labs will now set up in Johannesburg, Durban and Cape Town. They also provide training on information security with their own certifications and also deal with security audits along with cybercrime investigation services.





4. Alten Calsoft Labs





Alten Calsoft Labs is a technology consultant, enterprise IT and product engineering services company that helps customers to become smarter, more nimble and better at predicting the future.ALTEN Calsoft Labs is an explorer which provides Business Digital Transformation, innovation and amalgamation through disruptive technologies like SMAC (Social – Mobility – Analytics – Cloud), IoT and Big Data.

They have mastered the art of addressing enterprise business and also offers automated and orchestrated cyber defense platforms powered by threat intelligence for the SOC and security professionals.





5. eSec Forte Technologies





eSec Forte technologies is a CMMi level 3 certified global consulting and IT services company which offer information security services, forensic services, malware detection, security audit, Mobile Forensics, Vulnerability Management, Penetration Testing, Risk Assessment, DDOS Assessment, etc. eSec has come up with CrackBox which is their proprietary tool for password cracking/breaking.





6. Skylark Information Technologies Private Limited





Skylark provides a range of IT security solutions from application and database security to next-Gen Firewall and endpoint mobile security solutions to cloud security solutions which are fully customized for the clients’ needs. Skylark also offers a range of services in blockchain technology. They have partnered with manufacturers such as HPE, Fujitsu, and VMware to offer complete IT infrastructure solutions for small and large businesses alike.





7. AVG India





AVG has been combating cybercrimes for over 20 years. They have laboratories for detecting and preventing all types of cybercrimes. AVG is a security explorer, offering an extensive range of security shelters. They offer privacy solutions for consumers and businesses. They are now a part of the Avast family of world-leading digital security products, dedicated to keeping people around the world safe.





8. NetrikaConsulting & Investigation





Netrika is the symbol of vision and acute observations having an eye for better understanding of business, understanding risk and with the help of intelligence find solutions which secure businesses, thus empowering companies with protection. Netrika also provides services such as online risk and threat assessment, detection of cyber-attacks and cyber surveillance, etc.





9. Valency Networks





Valency Networks started its operations in 2008 to offer professional cybersecurity and IT infrastructure management services. These include vulnerability assessment and penetration testing services for web apps, cloud apps, mobile apps, and IT networks. Valency Networks is also a leader in advisory consultancy in compliance implementations and audits such as ISO27001, HIPAA, and PCIDSS.





10. Veracode





Veracode is an application security company that started in 2006. It provides enterprise-class application security and agile security solutions to organizations around the globe. Veracode also provides a full security assessment, white box testing, and mobile application security testing with customized solutions that eliminate vulnerabilities.











































