A

4 Nutrition Tips for Increased Productivity

By Chris Porteous
13th Sep 2019
  • +0
Share on
close
  • +0
Share on
close
Share on
close

Staying energetic at work, especially if you're sedentary, can be quite a challenge. While the crucial points include a regular sleep schedule and exercise routine, you shouldn't dismiss eating habits, either.

 

It doesn't have to mean a dramatic change, either. Avoid foods that slow you down and build energizing eating habits to boost your work productivity. Here are four tips to give you a place to start.

Keep Yourself Fueled

If you want your brain to keep running efficiently, you need to keep a constant supply of carbohydrates and fats. So, when you skip a meal or restrict yourself, your brain is running on empty. The body works on conserving the energy it has, and you feel tired. 


However, do not fall into the overeating trap, either. If you ingest too much, your body will focus all its energy into breaking it down, causing lethargy. You need to keep a consistent, balanced schedule of fueling your system. 


Start with breakfast, whether it's hearty oatmeal or a protein bar on the go. It sets the tone for the rest of your day. Make time for lunch, even on the most hectic of days. 


If you can't sit down and enjoy an elaborate meal, pack a snack filled with essential macronutrients. It could be a sandwich, a handful of nuts, and a banana. Also, having healthy snacks within arm's reach might help with the afternoon drowsiness.

Drink Enough Water

Your water consumption matters. Dehydration makes you feel tired, give you headaches, and mess with your focus. The best way to safeguard against this is by keeping a bottle with you all day long.

 

If you don't like the taste of water, don't go for sugar-packed drinks. There are many sparkling and flavored water brands nowadays that make being hydrated a fun experience. You could also add fresh fruit or lemon to turn your bottle into a vitamin bomb.

Maintain a Wholesome Diet

The afternoon slump often has us grabbing for a cup of coffee or packaged snacks that leave us feeling even worse. 


The key to a healthy, sustainable diet is including all food groups in all meals. As long as you focus on a wholesome diet, you may mix and match in any way you want.

 

If you crave carbs, add some protein or fat to the snack to increase fullness and sustainability. When it comes to meals, try to include protein, fat, and carbs into each of them.


You will notice your energy levels significantly improve when you start following this simple rule.

Go for Real Food

Eating junk food is the best way to drop your productivity levels. Such food makes you sluggish and gives you crashes. Yes, they're easy to come by, but nowadays, so is healthy, real food.

 

Check out websites such as D&D Poultry which provide not only organic meat but also meal ideas that you can take to work. If that's not an option due to lack of time, go for meal delivery services. Your body will thank you if you start feeding it with real food.

The Bottom Line

Yes, it's so easy to disregard your nutrition when everything around you asks for more attention. However, by adopting these simple rules, you will find yourself tackling workloads much better and feeling healthier while doing it.

  • Facebook Icon
  • Twitter Icon
  • LinkedIn Icon
  • WhatsApp Icon
  • Facebook Icon
  • Twitter Icon
  • LinkedIn Icon
  • WhatsApp Icon
    • Share on
    close
    This is a YourStory community post, written by one of our readers.The images and content in this post belong to their respective owners. If you feel that any content posted here is a violation of your copyright, please write to us at mystory@yourstory.com and we will take it down. There has been no commercial exchange by YourStory for the publication of this article.
    Report an issue
    Authors
    Chris Porteous

    Chris Porteous is the CEO and Co-Founder of My SEO Sucks, which takes a tech-based approach to search, social and content marketing. Through his firm, Chris has developed AI and Machine Learning algorithms to optimize inbound marketing strategies for clients around the globe.

    Related Tags

    Trending Now

    Trending Stories

    [Startup Bharat] After making $200 in a night from Facebook ads, this entrepreneur transformed his loss-making business and generated $1M revenue

    Sindhu Kashyap

    How this brother-sister duo is shaking up India’s $50B wedding market with a dating app

    Sutrishna Ghosh

    Ola, Zomato, and Practo: meet the 5 successful businesses that were started by college friends

    Debolina Biswas

    Bennett Coleman & Co buys shares worth Rs 241 Cr in Future Retail

    Press Trust of India
    Daily Capsule
    How SonyLIV recorded 100 million downloads (and other top stories of the day)
    Read Here

    Latest

    Updates from around the world

    Vertex Growth closes inaugural fund at $290M for high-growth tech firms

    Sujata Sangwan

    Bennett Coleman & Co buys shares worth Rs 241 Cr in Future Retail

    Press Trust of India

    Facebook global exec meets IT Minister, discusses cross-border data flows

    Press Trust of India

    This Marwari entrepreneur sold his startup to Disney. His story has now won a book award

    Madanmohan Rao

    The space call: feed your curiosity of the outer world with these 8 jobs

    Tenzin Norzom

    In the time of economic slowdown, how PSEs are funding startups to power growth

    Sameer Ranjan

    Our Partner Events

    Hustle across India
    Sat Sep 14 2019

    CII Leadership Conclave 2019

    Indore
    Sat Sep 14 2019

    Interior Design Event 2019

    New Delhi
    Sun Sep 15 2019

    iTEC Hackathon 2019

    Bengaluru
    Mon Sep 16 2019

    The Oman E-Commerce Conference

    Oman