5 Free Email Marketing Tools for Small Business

E-Marketing Tools





There are various digital marketing tactics to reach out to your target audience. Some of the tactics are paid while some are organically done and tested way to reach maximum people.





You must have seen a huge advertisement by companies on Facebook, Instagram or Google about free Webinar, free E-book, tips etc. These kind of ads are the best way to interact with people and collect leads. Businesses keep a funnel of these leads to use it again and again to connect with them.





Businesses keep conversion goals and without these goals, nothing can be achieved. Conversion goals could be about achieving traffic to your site, or getting likes or comments on a post or getting sales or revenue.





Let’s talk about getting traffic to the site. Using those collected leads, you can advertise your blog on Facebook ads to get maximum traction. Though this is a paid option, it is extremely effective if Facebook ads are done right. Nowadays organic reach in Facebook has been decreased, its organic results are fluctuating. The other option to get traction to your blog is E-mail marketing.





E-mail Marketing tools are significant in terms of reaching out to your targeted leads/audience and conveying your message or any information. E-mails could be about some new service offer, event, announcement, discounts or sharing valuable blogs with them and building relationships to get traction on your site.





E-mail Marketing solutions are paid but there are some tools which are free up to some extent. So for Small Businesses, opting for a free option could do wonders for them. Because those tools allow to send emails at bulk and have easy access to check emails sent reports which saves a lot of time in micromanaging.





Let’s see those 5 free E-mail Marketing Tools for Small Business:





MailChimp









MailChimp is one of the most mainstream email marketing tools, particularly recommended for small businesses. MailChimp is known for its simplicity & easy to-utilize with a simple interface, this tool has readymade attractive email templates for creating campaigns for an email blast. Mailchimp’s report system makes it easier to check how many emails have been sent and delivered, how many emails have been opened and how many clicks you have received. This is the best way to understand your audience’s interaction with your emails and you can figure out which campaign worked and which didn’t.





Mailchimp’s free plan allows you to send 12,000 emails per month for up to 2,000 subscribers. Anything above the said limit will have to be paid. This free plan is exceptionally great for small businesses to build relationships with their audience.









SendinBlue













SendinBlue is one of the best email marketing tools which effectively design and manage email campaigns. SendinBlue email marketing has easy drag and drop email template option to create a beautiful and mobile-friendly campaign without the need for coding knowledge. This tool also has other amazing features such as contact management, campaign builder, campaign scheduling and report analytics.





SendinBlue free plan includes free responsive email templates and contact management. You can send up to 300 emails per day, i.e 9,000 emails per month! So after Mailchimp, this tool is recommended for your next email blast.









Wix ShoutOut













Wix ShoutOut email marketing tool is amazing and a must for all small businesses who don’t want to shed out a huge budget for paid email marketing solutions. Although every other e-mail marketing software has a paid and free version, this tool also has some attractive and simple to use features for free!





Wix ShoutOut free plan includes 3 ShoutOuts per month wherein you can send up to 5,000 emails. This tool also has contact management, email tracking and report features which are easy to use and functions smoothly.









Zoho Campaigns













Zoho Campaigns is an email marketing platform made easier for all small to medium business to connect and interact with their contacts. If you have heard or used Zoho CRM for your business, then you must also try its email marketing tool. This email marketing tool is easy to create email campaigns and track your emails sent and open rates. Apart from these, Zoho Campaign email marketing tool also has in-built A/B Testing features for e-mail campaigns so that you easy test which campaign template and content is working for you and getting maximum traction to your website.





Zoho Campaigns free plan includes contact management, email templates and tracking email campaign performance. You can add up to 2,000 subscribers and send up to 12,000 emails per month for free!









HubSpot Marketing













HubSpot email marketing makes it easier to use and build contact management, segmentation and analysing your emails send rate. It helps small businesses to interact with their audience and convert them into a business. Though its paid plan includes a lot of lucrative features, you can start with the free version to test the tool.





HubSpot Marketing's free plan includes contact form creation and management, lead capture forms and tracking analytics.





These are the top five e-mail marketing tool which has some free features to make an e-mail blast to scale up your business. Hope this article helps you to set up your e-mail marketing campaign and connect with your audience at ease.