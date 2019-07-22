5 Popular Dental Colleges of Bangalore





Students often look towards Bangalore city for better education and career. There are so many eminent Dental Colleges in Bangalore. This blog is devoted to the 5-popular dental education institutions in Bangalore.

1. Dayananda Sagar College of Dental Sciences Bangalore :

Dayananda Sagar College of Dental Sciences is one of the most preferred dental colleges in Bangalore. Affiliated to the Rajiv Gandhi University of Health Sciences and recognized by the Dental Council of India, it was established in the year 1991 under the aegis of the Mahatma Gandhi Vidya Peetha Trust. As an integral part of Dayananda Sagar Institutions (DSI), it demonstrates an advanced form of academic excellence and professional exposure. The institution offers dental courses of all levels, undergraduate, postgraduate and doctoral.

Dayananda Sagar Dental College Courses :

· Bachelor of Dental Surgery (BDS) - 60 Seats

· Oral Medicine Radiology & Diagnosis (MDS) - 4 Seats

· Oral and Maxillofacial Surgery (MDS) - 2 Seats

· Conservative Dentistry and Endodontics (MDS) - 6 Seats

· Orthodontics & Dentofacial Orthopaedics (MDS) - 5 Seats

· Prosthodontics, Crown & Bridge (MDS) - 2 Seats

· Periodontics (MDS) - 2 Seats

· Public Health Dentistry (MDS) - 2 Seats





2. Dr Syamala Reddy Dental College and Research Centre Bangalore:

Founded upon the noble philosophies of the Late Prof. Dr S. Ganesh Reddy, an Air Force Officer, a squadron leader, a scientist, an academician and an administrator of the time, Dr Syamala Reddy Dental College Bangalore & Research Centrer is another premier institution of dental education and services. It is affiliated to the Rajiv Gandhi University of Health Sciences Bangalore and approved by the Dental Council of India. Since the time of its inception in the year 1991, it has been playing a crucial role in providing dental education with a vision uplifting the weaker section of the rural population. The institution is run by the SGR Technical and Educational Society (Regd.).





SGR Dental College Courses:

· Bachelor of Dental Surgery (BDS) - 40 Seats

· Oral Medicine & Radiology (MDS) - 2 Seats

· Prosthodontics & Crown Bridge (MDS) - 2 Seats

· Periodontics (MDS) - 2 Seats

· Orthodontics & Dentofacial Orthopaedics (MDS) - 2 Seats

· Paediatric & Preventive Dentistry (MDS) - 2 Seats

· Public Health Dentistry (MDS) - 2 Seats

· Conservative Dentistry and Endodontics (MDS)- 2 Seats

· Oral and Maxillofacial Pathology (MDS) - 2 Seats

· Oral and Maxillofacial Surgery (MDS) - 2 Seats





3. K.L.E. Society’s Institute of Dental Sciences Bangalore:

KLE Society's Institute of Dental Sciences Bangalore came to the vicinity in the year 1992 under the aegis of KLE Society (Karnataka Lingayat Education Society). Located in the sprawling premises in Yeshwanthpur, it is also named among the top dental colleges in Karnataka. It is affiliated to the Rajiv Gandhi University of Health Sciences and approved by the Dental Council of India. The institution demonstrates educational excellence and professional evolution in every aspect of its services. Along with state of the art infrastructure and quality services, the institution offers both undergraduate and postgraduate dental courses.

KLE Dental College Bangalore Courses:

· Bachelor of Dental Surgery (BDS) - 40 Seats

· Oral Medicine & Radiology (MDS) - 2 Seats

· Oral and Maxillofacial Surgery (MDS) - 3 Seats

· Conservative Dentistry and Endodontics (MDS) - 2 Seats

· Periodontics (MDS) - 2 Seats

· Pedodontics (MDS) - 2 Seats

· Orthodontics & Dentofacial Orthopaedics (MDS) - 5 Seats

· Prosthodontics (MDS) - 5 Seats













4. N S V K Sri Venkateshwara Dental College & Hospital:

Established in the year 1992, affiliated to the Rajiv Gandhi University of Health Sciences Bengaluru and, recognized by Dental Council of India, Sri Venkateshwara Dental College Bangalore(NSVK) is one of the putative dental education institutions in Karnataka. It is situated in Bannerghatta, Bangalore. Firstly founded by the Nehru Smaraka Vidya Kendra, later it has been Academy of Liberal Education®, Sullia. Established upon the philosophy of Sri Kurunji Venkatramana Gowda, this institution is committed towards quality education and comprehensive development of the community.

Sri Venkateshwara Dental College Courses are developed, considering the contemporary trends and requirements of the dental industry. It offers the Bachelor of Dental Surgery program, with a duration of 4 years and 1-year of the compulsory rotatory residential internship program. Intake capacity for BDS course is 40.





5. Bangalore Institute of Dental Sciences and Hospital:

The Bangalore Institute of Dental Sciences and Hospital was established in the year 1991 under the leadership of Mr K Subba Rao and with the patronage of “Vignan Educational Foundation”. It is located on the Hosur Main Road. Affiliated to the Rajiv Gandhi University of Health Sciences Bangalore and approved by the Dental Council of India, it has been offering advanced dental programs of all levels, undergraduate, postgraduate and doctoral.

Bangalore Institute of Dental Sciences Courses :

· BDS - Bachelor of Dental Surgery - 100 Seats

· MDS in Orthodontics & Dentofacial Orthopaedics - 3 Seats

· MDS in Periodontics - 3 Seats

· MDS in Conservative Dentistry and Endodontics - 3 Seats

· MDS in Oral & Maxillofacial Surgery - 3 Seats

· MDS in Oral Medicine & Radiology - 3 Seats

· MDS in Prosthodontics - 3 Seats

· MDS in Oral Pathology and Microbiology - 3 Seats

· MDS in Public Health Dentistry - 3 Seats

· MDS in Paedodontics & Preventive Dentistry - 3 Seats

