5 Simple Tricks That Makes Your Uber Clone App Memorable

The smartphone can be compared to a magician’s hat. Using it, you can easily conjure services or “summon” items, except for rabbits (the jury is still out on this one). Take for instance booking a taxi. A couple of years ago one would have to manually hail a cab on the street or make a series of calls to reserve a car beforehand. Now, you can simply whip out your phone and book your ride in less than five minutes.





What’s more, you can even request the air conditioner settings before the car arrives! This kind of customizability was not available in the past and definitely makes the future look very promising.





Hence, every business is taking perceptible steps to remain relevant to an increasingly distracted consumer. If you are a budding entrepreneur, this article is for you when you Build your own Uber like App. Here, we’ll look at the strategies employed by Uber, one of the largest taxi aggregators. So, grab your notebooks and join the ride!





Think Beyond The Service





Booking rides on Uber is easy, at least for 95% of the time. But, what happens during server downtime or an unforeseeable rush hour where booking a cab takes an eternity? Usually, when faced with inconveniences like these and nothing to do, a customer will readily choose the services of the next aggregator.





Uber tackled this problem ingeniously. During challenging times, the app offers a variety of features that run in parallel to the core service. This could be an interactive video or even an aesthetic compilation of the user’s stats on the platform. This promises to engage the user until services resume and therefore retains the customer base.





Simplifying Processes





WH Davies’ romanticization of leisure is a foreign concept of the Millenials of the 21st century. In today’s fast-paced and alienated world, everyone is focused on optimizing processes and saving time. Nobody has the patience to wait for the call to connect with tech support. Instead, they prefer quick-fix solutions.





Uber did just that by replacing the agony aunties in the customer service department with a very simplified and exhaustive FAQ. Their solution is highly commendable and covers almost any unfortunate scenario a customer may encounter. This zen approach is further supplemented by an instant resolution of disputes if any.





Soft Advertising





Everybody hates advertisements, anyone who says otherwise is either lying or is ignorant of ad blockers. However, when done properly, advertisements are, in fact, enjoyable. The key to this is having a clear message and remain non-intrusive.





These features are the highlights of the marketing approach chosen by Uber. Without hindering the customer’s ability to book taxis, Uber has also effectively marketed its sister concerns such as Uber Eats and others. They do this subtly by integrating these promotional elements seamlessly into the user interface, a technique that was popularized by the street artist, Kaws.





Dismantle Paywalls





Before Trump thought it was cool to build walls, app developers around the globe were already perfecting the culture of paywalls. Here, advance features and other optimizations are reserved for only the premium and paying customers while everyone else is left with the basic product. This may prove beneficial if you are the only aggregator in the market, but disastrous if you are in a competitive environment that is cut-throat.





While Uber has options like purchasable ride-passes, they do not restrict the everyday user from accessing their premium and high-end rides. This instills a sense of equality and belonging among the users as they are certain that they are enjoying the same services as their paying counterparts.





Feedback is Key





In this world, there are no absolutes, and change is the only constant. Investing in a rigid platform is a futile process, and Bruce Lee would definitely not approve it. Many companies succumb to this mentality and suffer in the long term when unsatisfied customers leave en-mass.

Uber does the opposite. They follow an evolving mechanism where they constantly seek feedback from the consumer. It can either be in the form of asking for reviews on a completed trip or even the navigability of the app. They then introduce new features and integrate changes based on the feedback received.





Summing Up





In 2019, app development maybe a walk in the park. Thanks to many companies offering instant solutions in the form of Uber clone Apps and much more. However, the key to a successful business is to learn and grow continually. Entrepreneurs can take a page from Uber’s work ethic and create products that impress. In turn, they will be rewarded with happy customers and increasing profits.