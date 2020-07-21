Top 10 Favourite Food Items of Ganesha For Ganesha Chaturthi

Lord Ganesha is the archetype of new beginnings and the remover of obstacles, who is prayed to and loved by all. His birthday, Ganesha Chaturthi 2020, is around the corner, and it is a grand festival celebrated by Hindus in India and all over the world. Huge Ganesha’s idols are installed in the streets, and new Ganesha statues are brought home. Special Poojas are performed, and several delicacies are offered to the Lord. Here are the top 10 favorite food items of Ganesha to celebrate him on his birthday.









1. Modak





Modak or steamed dumpling is one of the most favorite dishes of Ganesha. Almost all his statues are portrayed as holding a bowl of Modaks or indulging it with his trunk. Such is the love of Ganesha for Modaks. Modaks are indeed the mandatory recipe prepared in every household on Ganesha Chaturthi. They are rice flour cakes with sweet or savory filling steamed to perfection and are the perfect food to offer to Ganesha on his birthday. Of course, what’s more appealing than giving the birthday boy his favorite?





2. Pooran Poli





Pooran Poli is a delicious sweet dish offered to Ganapati on Ganesha Chaturthi. Pooran Poli is roti or flatbread made of wheat flour stuffed with sweet filling – jaggery and coconut. It is a delectable snack and widely prepared in Maharashtra to offer to Ganesha.





3. Ladoo





Ladoo is yet again a sweet dish, favorite to Ganesha. They are sweet balls made of gram flour, Rava, or any dry fruits mixed with ghee and sugar. Ladoos are widely preferred offerings to Ganapati on Ganesha Chaturthi and are distributed to devotees who visit the public stalls and Ganesha temples on his birthday.





4. Peda





Peda is a milk sweet that is served during Ganesha Pooja. They are made of milk, sugar, flour, cardamom, and nuts that are delicious and easy to prepare the dish on Ganesha Chaturthi.





5. Puffed Rice





Puffed rice or Pori, as it is called in Tamil, is often offered to Ganesha during the Ganesha Chaturthi Pooja. Offering puffed rice also has a mythological story behind it. Once Kubera, the custodian of wealth in heaven, invited Ganesha for a feast. Shiva warned him that Ganesha is a ravenous eater; however, Kubera wanted to boast his wealth and riches to Ganesha and Shiva. When Ganesha arrived at the feast, he finished all the dishes in minutes and asked for more. Kubera felt helpless and approached Shiva for help. Shiva answered him that one cannot impress the Divine with pride and asked him to offer Ganesha a handful of puffed rice with love and devotion. Ganesha got satiated of his hunger and blessed Kubera. Hence, it is a traditional practice to offer puffed rice to Ganesha on Ganesha Chaturthi for his blessings.





6. Bananas





Though there are several favorite dishes for Ganesha, the love of the elephant-headed God for bananas is no wonder. It is also a custom to offer a garland made of banana leaves along with the flowers and stem to Ganesha on Ganesha Chaturthi.





7. Jhunka





Jhunka is a Maharashtra-special dish prepared for Ganesha. It is a spicy vegetable dish often served with wheat breads and onions, among all the sweet delicacies offered to Ganapati on his birthday.





8. Shrikhand





Shrikhand is an appetizing sweet dish made of strained yogurt, popularly prepared in Maharashtra and Gujarat. It tastes yummy when topped with nuts and raisins. Try out this special recipe on the upcoming Ganesha Chaturthi.





9. Medu Vada





Medu Vada is a popular savory prepared in South Indian homes on Ganesha Chaturthi. Made of urad dal, onions, pepper, and salt, Vada is a healthy and tasty food offering given to Ganapati.





10. Payasam





Payasam or Kheer is another sweet delicacy prepared in South India for Ganesha. It is Ganesha’s favorite festive sweet dish made of milk, rice, sugar, coconut, and cardamom. Payasam is a scrumptious dish that you can experiment on Ganesha Chaturthi 2020 to be offered to the Lord of new beginnings. You can also try preparing variants of this dish with fruits, pulses, carrots, pumpkin, etc.





Try out these top 10 favorite dishes of Lord Ganesha on Ganesha Chaturthi and receive his blessings for success, abundance, and prosperity.