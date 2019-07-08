5 Ways Big Data Analytics is Crucial to Mobile Application Development





As per the report by Newzoo, the number of smartphone users is estimated to rise to 3.8 billion by 2021. This drastic growth in mobile users has resulted in the boost of the mobile app development industry. Mobile application development companies assist businesses to plan and design top mobile apps that are unique yet meet the norms set by the client.





There is an increased dependency on mobile apps to perform day to day tasks. These apps require tremendous use of data. To efficiently analyze and manage this data, a robust information management tool is requisite. This is where big data analytics plays a crucial role. It assists companies is gaining insight from the data collected by the app.





Big data analytics brings improved efficiency to mobile app development in the following ways that ensure the success of the app:





1. Customer Driven Apps





For the initial success of any particular application, it is crucial that it is convenient to use, offers an elegant look, and is bug-free. But, for customers to continue using your app, it is vital that it meets all the user requirements. Big data provides a report based on a careful analysis of the customer’s experience. By focusing on the customer’s needs, app developers can easily design a better app that delivers user-oriented plans and unmatched user experience.





The best big data analytics firms offer detailed information by studying the customer’s behavior. This data provides the business owner with innovative ideas for creating new applications. Moreover, companies can develop solutions to enhance existing applications to attract more customers while retaining the old ones. By developing apps that are client driven, companies not only gain revenue but also highly improve their reputation.

2. End-to-End Marketing





Big data is critical in determining the current market trends while developing the idea for the app. But, unbeknownst to many, big data can be important for developing a mobile app after formulating the idea. Big data analytics has simplified the process of storing and extracting the open source code for developers. Due to the streamlining of the development process, the time spent on coding reduces significantly, thereby reducing the cost of production.





Big data analytics offer smart marketing tools with which you can create a list of the target audience and attain an enormous increase in traffic. Big data consists of services such as Predictive Analytics, which allows companies to predict the long term usage and success of the app and take steps as required to boost the popularity of the product. Moreover, services like Data Mitigation allows companies quick data transfer channels that can connect data between multiple applications.

3. UX Analytics





As mentioned earlier, analyzing user experience is vital for the creation of a top mobile app. Big data essentially studies the critical behavior of the customer that directs the focus to the core functionalities of the app. Collective analysis of the users’ behavior offers the perception of how the developers should utilize the information to build the app. This virtually allows the user to build the app based on their own preferences. Additionally, big data analytics allow developers to determine any glitches that the customer undergoes and upgrade the product accordingly to offer the ultimate user experience.





According to a recent survey on mobile app development time and cost, the average time taken to design and application similar to Uber is 5.39 months. Now for the successful run of such apps, huge amount of data needs to be collected based on customer usage, location, payment and banking information, etc. This data is gathered and accessed by big data and thereby, smooth working of the application can be ensured. Moreover, after studying user response to the app features, companies can include more innovative aspects within the app that appease clients.

4. Real-Time Data





With the rapidly changing trends, customer needs and preferences are changing accordingly. Therefore, to stay ahead in the curve, it is critical for companies to be aware of the changing patterns. With the assistance of big data, you get access to real-time information. This allows companies to make informed decisions to improve client satisfaction and improve sales conversion.





Consider the example of fitness tracking applications. They monitor the sleeping, eating, and activity patterns as well as overall health. For the app to work efficiently, it is requisite that the app receives real-time information, enabling the user to establish a better lifestyle. These instantaneous statistics allow doctors and healthcare providers to detect any health issues the app user may face. Moreover, by using the accurate data, the advertisers can comply with the trends of the market even in the midst of a campaign.

5. Improved Sales Conversion





Mobile applications are built in such a way that they serve the purpose of improving revenue. Big data is not restricted to collecting data locally. Therefore, companies can effortlessly establish products to be launched in other states or even countries, thereby improving the reach of the app. Moreover, with an in-app purchase option, you can monetize your product. To successfully attain this goal, it is vital to study the purchasing trends of the targeted audience.





Big data elements like Edge Computing allows companies to study the information closer to the source. This reduces the distance traveled by the data, thereby reducing latency as well as the cost of data transfer. Additionally, big data allows companies to develop personalized app settings based on user requirement. This ultimately boosts app-performance and encourages user engagement.

Conclusion:





Mobile apps change rapidly on the contrary to computer apps. Nonetheless, they are more popular due to the ease of usage and simplified display. Hence, the developers have to work hard to deliver a unique and engaging application. Big Data provides a vast range of information about the users’ conduct, for instance, their preferences, requirements, location, etc. Besides, due to the improving techniques that big data analytics is exploring, employing it is turning into a huge investment for the businesses.





However, to efficiently utilize the data procured by big data analytics, it is important to appoint a team of experienced mobile app developers.




