6 Link Building Techniques to enhance your SEO





Let’s say that you own an amazing restaurant that serves the best Italian food in Pune. Your customers talk to all their friends and family about your delicious food. They recommend your hotel and this, in turn, translates into more customers! Essentially one customer is the link to the next customer and so on. Isn’t that how business works?





This is exactly what you need even on the internet - link building. Our blog today will cover the basics of link building and how it impacts your SEO. A digital marketing company in Pune believes link building is the foundation of optimization for all types of businesses.





What Is Link Building?





Links on the internet are HTML texts that take you from one website to another. Links act as vehicles carrying you from point A to point B in the digital world. Google’s search engine ranking algorithm takes into account the number of backlinks your website has earned to evaluate your position in the SERPs (Search Engine Results Page). Thus, link building directly affects your website’s SEO and visibility across the internet.





Essentials of Link Building:





● Content





Search engines love rich, high quality, and original content. Therefore, the first step in your journey to building backlinks is creating good content. Google’s new guidelines also state that webpages will be ranked based on EAT (Expertise-Authoritativeness-Trustworthiness) of the content.





If your website displays great content, other websites will automatically want to create links from your blogs/write-ups to their own. This will add to your site’s link building bank said a digital marketing agency in Pune.





● Internal Linking





Your website has multiple pages that talk about different products and services. Create internal links between the pages of your own website. For example, if you are an online mobile phone seller, then create links between different models of Samsung phones, Apple phones, Redmi phones, etc. This will help in backlinks for SEO and also help your customers to browse more pages on your website.





● High Authority Website Links





High authority websites are those websites which are popular amongst search engines and have a high ranking on Google and Amazon’s Alexa. You can create links to their content on your website to increase your website’s ranking. If links are built with high authority websites, then they have a very positive impact on your SEO results.









● Directory Websites





Websites like Justdial and Sulekha are called directory websites. According to a digital marketing service in Pune, directory websites are the replacement of the age-old Yellow Pages. Directory websites come with lots of features that allow you to generate backlinks to your website and even to specific landing pages. Directory websites get customer reviews about you and rating. All of this contributes to SEO and higher SERPs ranking.





There are niche directory websites also available according to the industry you are working in. For example, if you are a doctor, then you could sign up on websites like Practo and Lybrate, generating backlinks from there.





● Topical Link Building





It is important to understand the basic principle behind link building - relevance. Relevance is a significant factor in backlinking. Search engines rank content and websites based on their relevance to the user’s query.





For example - You are writing a blog about best trip destinations in India. In this blog, if you create links to websites for Kerala tourism or Uttarakhand tourism, then these are relevant links. But if your backlink your website to Mercedes Benz’s website, then this is an irrelevant link. The search engine will believe you are trying to trick it by adding a link to a high authority website with no relevance to your content.





Therefore, according to a digital marketing company in Pune, build links that are in-sync with your topic. Insert links that will add value to the user’s overall experience. Keyword research could help in building topical links!





● Earn Your Links





Many SEO companies offer to buy links for your website. This is a shady way of link building. It is not recommended and is considered a black hat SEO technique. Therefore, refrain from buying links for your website.





It is better to spend more time and earn your links rather than buy them. Secured links come naturally and add to the credibility of your website in the watchful eyes of the search engine.





If Google has any reason to believe that you are indulging in backlink purchasing, it can levy heavy penalties on your website and also remove it from all search results.









Link building is a highly analytical task that has a direct impact on the SEO of your website. If proper backlinks are generated, then your website can rank on the first page of the search results. But if link building is not done qualitatively, it will have an adverse impact on the SEO. Hence, one must be careful and patient with link building activities.