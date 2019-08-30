6 AI Developments in Recruitment to Follow in 2020

Everyone is familiar with Artificial Intelligence these days. The results you get from AI are tempting, but a lot goes behind its working.





Do you have an idea of how far we have come with this new technology? AI is soon going to become an indispensable part of every business process. You might agree with me that its impact is huge. It is said that AI will create $13 trillion in value by 2030.





One of the most exciting facts about AI is that it recognizes patterns, learns over time, designs, and strategizes to make decisions with the help of machine learning. Deep learning is showing its power by simplifying the processes in no time.





This article features a few significant AI developments in recruitment, which will become the hottest trends of 2020.





AI for Recruitment









1) Let Candidates Chat with Chatbots





To simplify interaction with candidates, chatbots are a perfect choice. They provide an amazing candidate experience by giving an instant response to candidates’ queries. Also, they screen candidates by asking them relevant questions and even schedule their interviews.

By 2020, the average person will have more conversations with chatbots than with their spouse.





Chatbots answers questions by recognizing keywords and builds rapport by engaging candidates.

66% said that they are glad to have chatbots help with interview scheduling and preparation.









2) Facial Recognition Apps Will Be a Must





Facial recognition is a gamechanger in recruitment. There are facial recognition apps using which a recruiter can quickly assess a candidate’s intersection with the role and company culture. You can judge a candidate’s expressions when a specific situation is given. It helps you in analyzing whether he is the right fit and deciding on selecting an ideal candidate. The ultimate result is that you will choose the right candidate.

Some of the companies which have already adopted this software are IBM, Boston Red Sox, Unilever, Dunkin Donuts, and many more.

Let’s see how facial recognition helps Unilever in finding the right candidate. Applicants apply through Facebook or LinkedIn. In the next step, they play games which assess their personalities. Lastly, they have to take part in a video interview in which AI detects their facial expressions and judges accordingly. This is how they select a candidate. Unilever uses HireVue as their facial expression software.









3) An Unbiased Recruitment Process





To combat the challenge of bias in recruitment, AI does a beautiful job in promoting an unbiased recruitment process. If you are looking at promoting diversity in your organization, take help of recruitment analytics solutions such as a resume parser.





Wondering what it will do?





It will extract resume information and save in data fields. Go for a resume parser with a configuration feature which allows you to enable the data fields of your choice. With this feature, you can disable fields which promote bias such as age, gender, religion, candidate image, nationality, marital status, political faith, etc.

AI helps you to find the right fit based on skills and qualifications and eliminates the space for favoritism.









4) Data Analytics for Effective Decision-Making





AI-powered recruiting tools provide analytics to improve your talent acquisition process. They evaluate candidate and performance metrics to get the results.





Predictive analytics is one such example which predicts a candidate’s job changing behavior. As a recruiter, this helps you in optimizing your hiring process and excluding ineffective sources.





Last year, background verification expert IDfy.com was in the news for raising US $3 million. They conduct background checks by combining predictive analytics with the data available.









5) Ethical AI Will Be in Demand





Along with the pros of AI, there are concerns for security breaches, data privacy, ethical issues, etc. 2020 is looking forward to having an ethical AI in the picture.

Data control is witnessing a lot of improvement. This change is required mainly because of government regulation, such as the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR). This law gives legal protection to the citizens and makes it mandatory for companies to protect personal data of European citizens if they are storing or sharing the same.









6) AI Will Not Take Our Jobs





This is just a myth. Many recruiters and HR professionals feel that AI will take their jobs, but this is a fear. The fact is that AI will automate, simplify, and shorten the recruitment process, but the final decision of hiring the candidate solely rests with the HR manager or recruiter.





Gartner predicts that by 2020, AI will create more jobs than it will eliminate.

AI will shortlist candidates for you, schedule their interviews, and gives you data to choose the right fit. But it is your job to take the final call.





AI is an exciting field which is witnessing rapid developments. With each passing year, the HR professionals are looking for some extraordinary features which can take recruitment to the next level.

Are there any other developments you want to mention? Share with us.



