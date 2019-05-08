EDITIONS
7 Amazing tips to ranking YouTube videos in google search

Divya Premkumar
8th May 2019
YouTube is among the most powerful platforms for marketing over the years. The video streaming website by Google has more than 6 billion minutes worth of content being watched each month. Anyone with a Google account is bound to have a YouTube account as well, making the platform seamlessly integrated into the digital ecosystem.


YouTube today is the world’s second largest search engine and is a crucial platform for brands and influencers to gain visibility. Ranking for a YouTube search and gaining organic views and subscribers needs a comprehensive strategy. Here are our top tips for ranking your videos on YouTube.


#1 Content of the video


This is the most crucial part of creating YouTube videos. Individuals on YouTube are looking for substance to enable them to take care of issues, learn new skills, watch video recordings of dogs while browsing through the internet. So while creating content for YouTube, make sure to focus and create original content. According to Google’s algorithm, the easiest way to answer queries like How to or tutorials on is with the help of a video.


#2 Video Description


It is always important to write a short description about the video, what it contains etc. If you have a website, then make sure you add a link to your website as well because that will draw traffic to your website and also help in backlinking. If there isn’t a website then ensure that you link your social media accounts to the description. This helps with being in touch with your audience. A few things to keep in mind while writing video descriptions:


  • Use keyword synonyms
  • Minimum of 250 words
  • Do not duplicate descriptions


#3 Length of the video & engagement


Initially on YouTube, the aggregate number of views for a video played a huge role in the ranking of videos. YouTube reworked their algorithm which later started to include the engagement factor as well. These factors included comments,shares and engagement on other sites as well. The algorithm factors in the time spent by the user watching the video, therefore if a user spends more time watching the video it gets a better ranking. A few things to keep in mind while deciding the video length:


  • Videos must be at least 2 minutes
  • Quality over watch time
  • Engaging content
  • Number of Likes and Comments


#4 Naming the file and video


Just like Google, even the YouTube search engine looks for a file. Keywords must be found in a manner that are less competitive which makes YouTube rank the video for free. The video file must include the following before being uploaded:


  • Same name as the video title
  • Add tags related to the content in the details box
  • Name the file as either the video title or name and extension
  • Write a description in the comments


#5 Create playlists


By creating a playlist on YouTube the ranking does increase to a certain extent. Use synonyms for the keywords to better the ranking. Organise the videos in a meaningful and chronological manner to make it easier for the viewers.


#6 Link Sharing


Sharing Link to a video is one of the easiest and most basic ways of gaining more views. Share links of the YouTube video on the websites like: social media websites, social media bookmarks, comment with links on other posts.


#7 A well designed page


There are bots all across the internet which is why it is very important and necessary to make sure Google is aware that you are not a bot but a human. Without the help of a profile picture, header and a description google can link your account as spam. To avoid this spammer tag try out these easy tricks.


  • Link all social media accounts
  • Add a channel image or banner
  • Write a description about the channel and what kind of videos are posted.
  • Subscribe and follow similar channels.


With the help of these 7 YouTube SEO Tips you will be able to rank your YouTube channel’s videos better and also get a better search result on google.


This is a YourStory community post, written by one of our readers.
Authors
Divya Premkumar

Divya Premkumar is a Content Marketing Specialist at Social Beat. She has a degree in Finance and Accounting from the University of Houston in Texas. An avid reader and writer she loves putting words on paper. In her free time you can find her at the local coffee shop or looking for a new podcast to listen to.


