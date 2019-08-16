7 Ecommerce Trends of 2019 to Entice Online Shoppers





It is of little wonder how eCommerce has completely revolutionized the way we shop.





The complete elimination of hesitation while checking out a product as in the case of a brick-and-mortar store, eCommerce has turned many introverts into shopaholics.





With growing technology and eCommerce developers constantly fuelling the evolution of eCommerce websites, shopping had never been this easy and fun.





Turning the store window into a desktop screen and then bringing that little window into our palms has been one of the significant achievements of eCommerce developers.





Targeted advertising and intuitive recommendations through data analytics have already made a massive impact on the industry.





Timed personalized suggestions and re-visit offers have also contributed to the conversion of abandoned carts.





But is this state-of-the-art the zenith of eCommerce?





New technologies being invented and their scope of application into eCommerce websites make it feel like we have just scratched the surface in this domain.





Technologies like blockchain and AI are making inroads into this field and making further development of eCommerce an exciting prospect.





So, what does the future hold for this field?





Let us discuss some of the exciting technologies and features that will entice buyers to shop more online:





1). Programmatic Advertising:





More often than not, there are advertisements on the webpage’s that we are browsing which are not something we are looking to buy. However, if there was an advertisement relevant to the content of the page we are visiting, an inclination might generate to make a purchase. With contextual advertising, an ad pertinent to the content of the page would compel the visitor to acquire the item. With programmatic advertising, eCommerce owners can purchase an ad spot real-time helping to dynamize the advertising and to boost sales of new products along with backfills.





2). Pattern Recognition:





There have been times when we see an object passing-by with someone or someplace that we do not know of but still develop a liking for it. Owing to time-shortage, we do not stop to probe. Pattern recognition, an exhilarating breakthrough technology with multiple applications, can enable to recognize as well as possess such an item. With pattern recognition integrated with an eCommerce mobile app, the object only needs to be scanned, and a similar product gets presented from the inventory to purchase. This makes the entire world a make-believe window for shopping. Doesn’t it?





3). AR/VR:





At times some of the most high-quality images of a product displayed on the website are not enough to convince that it is the right fit. It is the one advantage, and brick-and-mortar stores have over the digital platform. However, with augmented and virtual reality, not only the customer can be helped with a 3-D view of the item facilitating high perception but walk-in stores can be set up with AR/VR capabilities without actually storing any inventory.





4). eWallet:





Shoppers have cultivated a fondness for the use of eWallets. Exciting offers such as cashback drives customers to purchase. Going through with the order process until payment is to be made, and realizing the eWallet you use is not in the options is disappointing. It is the lack of payment options that sometimes forces the buyer to abandon the cart. It helps keep pace with trends and avoid crashing payment gateways. Inclusion has become imperative for eCommerce development companies to keep thriving.





5). Post Payments:





Skepticism sometimes seeps into the mind if we are unsure about something. Even having ticked all boxes, at times, there might be some doubt regarding buying a product without seeing it. Post payment option can be integrated into the payment options to infuse assurance in the patron. This will not only build trust within the customer but will also show the eCommerce owners confidence in the quality of their products.





6). Voice Recognition:





With much research and resources invested in the development of voice recognition and also realizing success, it is irrational to not incorporate it not as a technology but as a unique opportunity. The prime inclination for humans to communicate is through speech, including voice-driven searches which enrich the user experience has to be at the retailers' focus. Such integration will not only help with sales figures but also connect with the customers in a better manner.





7). Cashing in the Blockchips:





The growing popularity of blockchain and cryptocurrency has led to the emergence of websites that accept the cryptic currency for purchases. Imparting more transparency and security will convey trust in the minds of the customer through the elimination of third-party participation. With the development in progress of a globally recognized cryptocurrency, aligning with this technology will bring about major changes in the landscape of eCommerce.





Conclusion:





There are many exciting technologies that can enhance the entire experience of online shopping. Conferring simplicity and security eliminates hesitations and lets a customer acquire what their heart’s desire. The best interest of an online retailer lies in the drive to bring more and more inclusion into their practices.





Embodying stirring and interactive technology should be the prime focus of eCommerce development companies. Recruiting the right developers with the right approach and exuding excitement towards the opportunity to work with new technology will eventually help win the confidence of the customer. This vote of confidence, in turn, drives the sales and the personalized experience along with increasing ease of doing things holds the customer in a bond to continue doing business with a particular brand.



