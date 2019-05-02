Are you looking for top software development and IT outsourcing companies in India and USA to help you keep pace with trends and evolving business technologies? Just stop and take a look at the highly personalized list of the best software outsourcing service companies. I understands that hiring a subcontracting company is a crucial task and is directly related to the results of your business. Therefore, I evaluated the subcontracting companies listed in three critical parameters: quality, reliability and capacity, and prepared a list of the best employees. Scroll through the list and find the most reliable partner for your project:





With all the businesses that aim to establish their presence in several Internet platforms, web and mobile development services have been witnessed a great demand over the years. However, web development requires a lot of attention and costs in the management of operations and resources. Therefore, for many companies, the internal coverage of web and mobile development is not a viable option. This is where the Software Outsourcing companies come in. The demand for outsourcing services in software development has increased steadily over the years. The outsourcing of these services offers companies many advantages, such as the convenience of having the focus enabled in the main business, the effective reduction of costs in resources and the hiring of internal developers and, most importantly, access to a greater intellectual capital.





Hence if you too have any such requirement then you can choose any company from this list, hire it to develop your custom software and take your business to new heights.





Here is The List of Top Software Development Companies and IT Outsourcing Forms in India & USA in 2019: -





1. Maven Wave (Best Software Development Company)





Maven Wave helps leading software development companies make the shift to digital and shorten the fuse to innovation. Maven Wave combines the expertise and discipline of top-tier consulting with the agility you’d expect from a cutting-edge technology firm. This multidisciplinary blend of skills allows us to create unique digital advantages for our clients. Maven Wave’s digital solutions are agile, mobile, rooted in analytics, and built in the cloud.





Founded: 2008

Location: India, Chicago

Pricing: $100 - $149 / hr

Employees: 550+

Expertise: Cloud & mobile apps, data analytics & machine learning, enterprise collaboration, experience design, devops, hybrid & multi-cloud, managed services, top mobile application development company





2. Xicom (Top Web and Mobile App Development Company)





Xicom one of the leading custom software development companies in the world. It was founded in 2002 and in the past 17 years of its operation it has served over 1500 clients worldwide. Xicom deploys and implements the best processes and technology frameworks in the industry to help transform its client’s vision into actionable software development solutions. They believe in unlocking business value by deploying calibrated and proven process methodology that offers high performance business excellence and optimized business processes for organizational growth. Xicom is top IT outsourcing company which provides wide breadth of software development, mobile app development, web development and IT consulting services across the entire IT spectrum.





Founded: 2002

Location: United States, India, UAE

Pricing: $25 - $35 / hr

Employees: 300+





Expertise: Website development (PHP, ASP.NET, Java), E-commerce development, WordPress Development, Development in IoT, Blockchain, AI, Cloud computing and Big Data, Software Development in Java, .NET; Android development, iOS development, IT outsourcing companies





3.Marlabs (Digital Technology Solutions)





Marlabs is a Digital Technology Solutions company that helps companies adopt digital transformation using a comprehensive Digital360 framework comprising of Digital Product Engineering, Digital Automation, AI and Cognitive Platforms, Enterprise Analytics, Cloud, Digital Security and Digital User Experience; delivering a next-generation Digital Customer Experience.





Marlabs’ digital life-cycle model delivers rapid innovation using prototyping, co-creation, concept-to-completion and rapid deployment. Marlabs’ innovation labs, “marlabs.next” incubates cutting-edge technologies like Intent-Intelligence, IoT, IoP, Blockchain and Hyper-Personalization.





Founded: 1996

Location: USA, Canada, India, Germany

Employees: 1,000 - 9,999

Pricing: Undisclosed

Expertise: Digital Product Engineering, Digital Automation, AI and Cognitive Platforms, Enterprise Analytics, Cloud, Digital Security





4.Qburst (Best IT Outsourcing Company)





QBurst is a product development and consulting company with a strong focus on new-generation technology platforms. Our offices are spread across the globe.





QBurst has 1300+ employees comprising developers, designers, UX engineers, quality assurance specialists, business analysts, and project management professionals.





Founded: 2004

Location: US, Europe, Middle East, India

Employees: 1,000 - 9,999

Pricing: $25 - $49 / hr

Expertise: data, cloud, mobile, web, IoT, eCommerce, blockchain, machine learning, software development services





5.Netsmartz LLC (Best IT Outsourcing Services)





Netsmartz is a full IT outsourcing company with a wide range of services and solutions. We are a leader in the global marketplace for Application Development Services & Cloud & IT Solutions. We believe that by focusing on Total Quality and Customer Satisfaction as our top corporate values, we will exceed our growth goals while establishing long-term relationships with our clients.





Founded: 1999

Location: Rochester, India, US, Europe

Employees: 250 - 999

Pricing: $50 - $99 / hr

Expertise: enterprise mobility, top custom software development, eCommerce, eLearning, enterprise resource planning, sales & marketing, cloud & infrastructure, artificial intelligence





6.NGenious Solutions Inc. (Leading Software Development Services)





From the beginning, NGenious Solutions was built differently, on the simple premise that clients deserve better. So we built a company committed to delivering just that. A company that believes, with every fiber of its being, that it exists to serve clients, build solutions and enhance their businesses. The company was incorporated in 2005 in New Jersey, USA.





Nilesh Mehta, founder, and Chairman of NGenious Solutions built an organization from the ground-up, organically and with a single-minded focus on creating service value for our clients across various technologies.





Founded: 2005

Location: USA, India,

Employees: 50 - 249

Pricing: $100 - $149 / hr

Expertise: cloud computing, best IT outsourcing company, software development, web development company, business intelligence, business automation, business intelligence, managed support





7.RapidValue Solutions (Agile Web and Mobile Application Development)





RapidValue is a leading provider of end-to-end mobility, Omni-channel, IoT and cloud solutions to enterprises worldwide. Armed with a large team of experts in consulting, UX design, application development, testing along with experience delivering global projects, we offer a range of services across various industry verticals.





RapidValue delivers its services to the world’s top brands and Fortune 1000 companies, and has offices in the United States, the United Kingdom and India.





RapidValue has won many awards and recognition over the years. Some of them are ITE Europa Award in 2017, Featured as key innovators in MarketsandMarkets for IoT Testing/ Smart Asset Management in 2017, Unicom testing award in 2016, Oracle Excellence Awards 2015, Top 100 "Red Herring Global Finalist"​ 2013 and Top 50 Emerging Firms 2011 by "Nasscom"​ in the field of innovation.





Founded: 2009

Location: US, India, UK, Germany

Employees: 250 - 999

Pricing: $25 - $49 / hr

Expertise: mobile & omni-channel, IoT, cloud, business process automation, machine learning, microservices & API, consulting, UX design, product engineering, agile, devops





8. GSV SYSTEMS LLP (Software Development and IT Outsourcing Services)





We are growing as a leading information and communication service provider and we help organizations in developing next generation infrastructure which keeps them operational without any disruption.





We Design, Deliver & Manage Services that helps our customers in improving their customer experience, empower their people, create competitive edge and immediately respond to changing scenario.





Founded: 2011

Location: US, India, Australia, Europe

Employees: 10 - 49

Pricing: $100 - $149 / hr

Expertise: network services, IT services, security and risk, professional services, data center & cloud, network as a platform





9. Everdata Technologies (Web Hosting Services)





Everdata is an affordable web hosting company which deals in cloud hosting, dedicated servers, VPS, corporate hosting, corporate ERP system, shared hosting, colocation, disaster recovery and business continuity and much more. We provide a quick and easy solution to our clients by providing turnkey data infrastructure solutions that are low cost, fast, secure, and reliable with a 99.98% uptime guarantee.





EverData's flagship data center is located in the city of Jaipur which is in one of India's safest rated zones from natural disasters. This beneficial location makes EverData ideally suited to provide disaster recovery and business continuity services. Everdata also has datacenters in major megapolis cities of Mumbai and Delhi as well as situated worldwide. India’s internet user base is estimated to grow from 250 million to nearly one billion users within the next 10 years. This tremendous growth in internet users is great for the Indian economy.





Founded: 2007

Location: UAE, India

Employees: 50 - 249

Pricing: $25 - $49 / hr

Expertise: domain management, corporate hosting, web server, email & security





10. Binary Republik (Leading IT Consulting Firm)





We have been working in close collaboration with our clients and IT consulting firms for their content management requirements, however large or small.





Beginning as a Microsoft SharePoint Consulting company with its very first version, we have so far covered the entire spectrum of services possible around SharePoint’s ecosystem; and have gradually built our services around various Content Management systems built on the Microsoft platform, such as – SiteCore, DNN, Umbraco and Sitefinity.





Our history with SharePoint, combined with years of experience and product knowledge that our SharePoint Consultants bring to the table, will ensure your users have an intuitive as well as an efficient system for all the Enterprise Content and collaboration requirements. Thus ensuring they have the right information at the right time for efficient decision making.





Founded: 2008

Location: USA, India, UK

Employees: 50 - 249

Pricing: $25 - $49 / hr

Expertise: sharepoint, office 365, business intelligence, sharepoint migrations, CMS, applicaiton development, top software development companies





