FSSAI or The Food Standards and Safety Authority of India have been in charge of controlling, managing and counseling of the nourishment security, since decades now. The food specialist committee comes under the Ministry of Health & Family Welfare, Government of India and declares ranks on food standards, perform food inspections and monitor quality consistency of various companies involved in manufacturing and production of food articles.
Why licensing under FSSAI is important?
For any food business to commence and, continue operations in India, it is essential to ensure the attainment of nutritional standards, and pass other established quality standards as per the FSSAI Act. 2006. The smooth working of any food company is determined by its FSSAI License which is only earned after the food articles manufactured or produced meet the nutritional standards.
One of the primary importance of FSSAI License is that it bluntly ensures that the food has been chemically verified, is reliable and is safe to consume. Since matters related to health are of great sensitivity, FSSAI registration becomes an influential decision as it will decide your future stay in the food industry.
Another connective importance of FSSAI license is that it makes all food related announcements, as certified under the Government banner. Marketing strategies are more fruitful as customers are able to trust the newly launched food products.
Other than verification and reliability, food articles titled under FSSAI are declared as qualitative products as they meet established high quality standards. FSSAI usually conducts difficult quality standards tests which are usually considered hard to achieve.
In case products don’t pass FSSAI test, then it is considered as a new challenge as there still is a possibility of improvement. Apart from providing food verification certificate, FSSAI releases a facts sheet that usually points out flaws and releases new scope of improvement in the product.
Here are types of FSSAI License:
Central License
State License
Basic Registration
FSSAI Registration Requirements as detailed by the Government
List of Businesses liable for FSSAI registration:
Any Food Manufacturing or Production organization which have an yearly turnover of 12 Lakhs or more
Retailers who are involved in food manufacturing or production individually.
Food sale is conducted by temporary stall holder.
Any individual who is involved in distribution of food at religious and social gatherings (excluding caterers)
Cottage or small scale industries that are are involved in running any food production capacity, is also involved in procurement, handling and collection of milk.
Procedure for obtaining FSSAI Registration:
Submit Form A to the food and safety department.
Within 7 days, the application is accepted or rejected by the FSSAI department. In case of rejection, a fact sheet is represented to the applicant.
In case of approval, FSSAI grants a registration certificate along with the registration number, and applicant’s photograph as a policy.
After approval, the applicant or the company under registration is required to display the certificate at the place of business during all business hours.
Documents required to obtain FSSAI Registration:
Form B – Completed and signed
Address Proof or Rental Proof (eg. Rental Agreement )
Photographic Proof of FBO
Partnership Deed / Articles of Association / Certificate of Incorporation
List of food products
Food safety management scheme
For consumer satisfaction, FSSAI requires all FBO to display the following labels on the manufactured products:
FSSAI logo along with License
Veg/Non-Veg Sign
Ingredients
Hallmark
Nutritional Value Percentage
Manufacturing date
Expiry Date or Best Before a period
Documents required for attaining State License:
Form B- Complete and Signed Copy
Processing Unit Details- Plans
List of Partners/ Directors/ Proprietor along with address, photo ID, and contact details.
List of machinery and equipment used
Food Category List
Authority letter collected from manufacturer
Water Analysis report
Address Proof of Work Premises
Affidavit of proprietorship/ Partnership deed
NOC -Copy of License from Manufacturer
Certificate Copy under Multi state Coop Act 2002/ Coop Act 1861
Food Safety Management system Scheme/Certificate
Documents required for attaining Central License:
Form B- Complete and Signed Copy
Processing Unit Details- Plans
List of Partners/ Directors/ Proprietor along with address, photo ID, and contact details.
List of machinery and equipment used
Food Category List
Authority letter collected from manufacturer
Water Analysis report
Ministry of Tourism Certificate
Address Proof of Work Premises
Affidavit of proprietorship/ Partnership deed
NOC -Copy of License from Manufacturer and Municipality
Food Safety Management system Scheme/Certificate
List of Raw material sources like for meat, milk, etc
Ministry of Commerce Certificate
FSSAI registered NOC/PA document
DGFT issued IE code document
Form IX
Annual Turnover Proof
Declaration form
