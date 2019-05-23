FSSAI or The Food Standards and Safety Authority of India have been in charge of controlling, managing and counseling of the nourishment security, since decades now. The food specialist committee comes under the Ministry of Health & Family Welfare, Government of India and declares ranks on food standards, perform food inspections and monitor quality consistency of various companies involved in manufacturing and production of food articles.





Why licensing under FSSAI is important?

For any food business to commence and, continue operations in India, it is essential to ensure the attainment of nutritional standards, and pass other established quality standards as per the FSSAI Act. 2006. The smooth working of any food company is determined by its FSSAI License which is only earned after the food articles manufactured or produced meet the nutritional standards.





One of the primary importance of FSSAI License is that it bluntly ensures that the food has been chemically verified, is reliable and is safe to consume. Since matters related to health are of great sensitivity, FSSAI registration becomes an influential decision as it will decide your future stay in the food industry. Another connective importance of FSSAI license is that it makes all food related announcements, as certified under the Government banner. Marketing strategies are more fruitful as customers are able to trust the newly launched food products. Other than verification and reliability, food articles titled under FSSAI are declared as qualitative products as they meet established high quality standards. FSSAI usually conducts difficult quality standards tests which are usually considered hard to achieve. In case products don’t pass FSSAI test, then it is considered as a new challenge as there still is a possibility of improvement. Apart from providing food verification certificate, FSSAI releases a facts sheet that usually points out flaws and releases new scope of improvement in the product.





Here are types of FSSAI License:

Central License

State License

Basic Registration





FSSAI Registration Requirements as detailed by the Government

List of Businesses liable for FSSAI registration:

Any Food Manufacturing or Production organization which have an yearly turnover of 12 Lakhs or more Retailers who are involved in food manufacturing or production individually. Food sale is conducted by temporary stall holder. Any individual who is involved in distribution of food at religious and social gatherings (excluding caterers) Cottage or small scale industries that are are involved in running any food production capacity, is also involved in procurement, handling and collection of milk.





Procedure for obtaining FSSAI Registration:

Submit Form A to the food and safety department.

Within 7 days, the application is accepted or rejected by the FSSAI department. In case of rejection, a fact sheet is represented to the applicant.

In case of approval, FSSAI grants a registration certificate along with the registration number, and applicant’s photograph as a policy.

After approval, the applicant or the company under registration is required to display the certificate at the place of business during all business hours.





FSSAI Registration

Documents required to obtain FSSAI Registration:

Form B – Completed and signed

Address Proof or Rental Proof (eg. Rental Agreement )

Photographic Proof of FBO

Partnership Deed / Articles of Association / Certificate of Incorporation

List of food products

Food safety management scheme





For consumer satisfaction, FSSAI requires all FBO to display the following labels on the manufactured products:

FSSAI logo along with License

Veg/Non-Veg Sign

Ingredients

Hallmark

Nutritional Value Percentage

Manufacturing date

Expiry Date or Best Before a period





Documents required for attaining State License:

Form B- Complete and Signed Copy

Processing Unit Details- Plans

List of Partners/ Directors/ Proprietor along with address, photo ID, and contact details.

List of machinery and equipment used

Food Category List

Authority letter collected from manufacturer

Water Analysis report

Address Proof of Work Premises

Affidavit of proprietorship/ Partnership deed

NOC -Copy of License from Manufacturer

Certificate Copy under Multi state Coop Act 2002/ Coop Act 1861

Food Safety Management system Scheme/Certificate





Documents required for attaining Central License: