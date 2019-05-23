EDITIONS
Govt and legal proceedings

All that you need to know about FSSAI Registration

FSSAI or The Food Standards and Safety Authority of India have been in charge of controlling, managing and counseling of the nourishment security, since decades now.

Neelansh Gupta
23rd May 2019
FSSAI or The Food Standards and Safety Authority of India have been in charge of controlling, managing and counseling of the nourishment security, since decades now. The food specialist committee comes under the Ministry of Health & Family Welfare, Government of India and declares ranks on food standards, perform food inspections and monitor quality consistency of various companies involved in manufacturing and production of food articles.


Why licensing under FSSAI is important?

For any food business to commence and, continue operations in India, it is essential to ensure the attainment of nutritional standards, and pass other established quality standards as per the FSSAI Act. 2006. The smooth working of any food company is determined by its FSSAI License which is only earned after the food articles manufactured or produced meet the nutritional standards.


  1. One of the primary importance of FSSAI License is that it bluntly ensures that the food has been chemically verified, is reliable and is safe to consume. Since matters related to health are of great sensitivity, FSSAI registration becomes an influential decision as it will decide your future stay in the food industry. 
  2. Another connective importance of FSSAI license is that it makes all food related announcements, as certified under the Government banner. Marketing strategies are more fruitful as customers are able to trust the newly launched food products.
  3. Other than verification and reliability, food articles titled under FSSAI are declared as qualitative products as they meet established high quality standards. FSSAI usually conducts difficult quality standards tests which are usually considered hard to achieve. 
  4. In case products don’t pass FSSAI test, then it is considered as a new challenge as there still is a possibility of improvement. Apart from providing food verification certificate, FSSAI releases a facts sheet that usually points out flaws and releases new scope of improvement in the product.


Here are types of FSSAI License:

  • Central License
  • State License
  • Basic Registration


FSSAI Registration Requirements as detailed by the Government

List of Businesses liable for FSSAI registration:

  1. Any Food Manufacturing or Production organization which have an yearly turnover of 12 Lakhs or more
  2. Retailers who are involved in food manufacturing or production individually.
  3. Food sale is conducted by temporary stall holder.
  4. Any individual who is involved in distribution of food at religious and social gatherings (excluding caterers)
  5. Cottage or small scale industries that are are involved in running any food production capacity, is also involved in procurement, handling and collection of milk.


Procedure for obtaining FSSAI Registration:

  • Submit Form A to the food and safety department.
  • Within 7 days, the application is accepted or rejected by the FSSAI department. In case of rejection, a fact sheet is represented to the applicant.
  • In case of approval, FSSAI grants a registration certificate along with the registration number, and applicant’s photograph as a policy.
  • After approval, the applicant or the company under registration is required to display the certificate at the place of business during all business hours.


FSSAI Registration

Documents required to obtain FSSAI Registration:

  • Form B – Completed and signed
  • Address Proof or Rental Proof (eg. Rental Agreement )
  • Photographic Proof of FBO
  • Partnership Deed / Articles of Association / Certificate of Incorporation
  • List of food products
  • Food safety management scheme


For consumer satisfaction, FSSAI requires all FBO to display the following labels on the manufactured products:

  • FSSAI logo along with License
  • Veg/Non-Veg Sign
  • Ingredients
  • Hallmark
  • Nutritional Value Percentage
  • Manufacturing date
  • Expiry Date or Best Before a period


Documents required for attaining State License:

  • Form B- Complete and Signed Copy
  • Processing Unit Details- Plans
  • List of Partners/ Directors/ Proprietor along with address, photo ID, and contact details.
  • List of machinery and equipment used
  • Food Category List
  • Authority letter collected from manufacturer
  • Water Analysis report
  • Address Proof of Work Premises
  • Affidavit of proprietorship/ Partnership deed
  • NOC -Copy of License from Manufacturer
  • Certificate Copy under Multi state Coop Act 2002/ Coop Act 1861
  • Food Safety Management system Scheme/Certificate


Documents required for attaining Central License:

  • Form B- Complete and Signed Copy
  • Processing Unit Details- Plans
  • List of Partners/ Directors/ Proprietor along with address, photo ID, and contact details.
  • List of machinery and equipment used
  • Food Category List
  • Authority letter collected from manufacturer
  • Water Analysis report
  • Ministry of Tourism Certificate
  • Address Proof of Work Premises
  • Affidavit of proprietorship/ Partnership deed
  • NOC -Copy of License from Manufacturer and Municipality
  • Food Safety Management system Scheme/Certificate
  • List of Raw material sources like for meat, milk, etc
  • Ministry of Commerce Certificate
  • FSSAI registered NOC/PA document
  • DGFT issued IE code document
  • Form IX
  • Annual Turnover Proof
  • Declaration form
Neelansh Gupta

