"Alpha Leadership" -Tool for startup business leaders to beat the odd

In a start-up ecosystem, uncertainty is a common denominator for all players, irrespective of possessing dynamic ideas proliferated from descriptive & determined market analysis & research. With absolutely no fail-safe method to predict the success of a product, or to determine if the investor is convinced enough to cut the first cheque for your business, there are few and far-between ways to increase your odds, and overcoming them through Alpha Leadership.





An astute startup entrepreneur attains success by mitigating a series of challenges & hurdles like securing angel investors, converting a website visitor into a customer, cracking a purchase order out of a cold sales call, managing cash flow, whilst awaiting the cheque. Markets change, companies are established, innovative products are launched, sales are made and a constant influx of commerce takes place every day, around the clock. It is evident that startup entrepreneurs can undoubtedly overcome these odds and here’s how one can be on the winning side of the entrepreneurial equation with “Alpha Leadership”.





Alpha Leadership in Real Terms:

Who wouldn’t want to dominate the market? The easiest way to do this is to ingest and inculcate the core concept of an Alpha Leader, who is like a wolf in the wild that knows how to organize her/his business into family-like units.

“Alpha.” the first letter in the Greek alphabets, is defined as “something that is prior,” “first” or “the beginning”. And an interesting fact to note is that words, “leading” and “leadership” originate from an Old English word; “Lithan”, which literally translates to “to go”. According to Merriam-Webster’s dictionary, leadership is “to guide on a way, especially by going in advance”. It is significantly evident that the root of the word ‘leadership’ does correlate with adjectives, “power” & “command”, but not with the synonyms of “dominance”. It means ‘going somewhere together’, ‘bridging the gap’ and the idea is not about ‘being number one, but to ‘lead the way’ through one's own actions.

Ergo, the truest expression of leadership is intrinsically about “going first”, and influencing people by action as much as by one’s words, and from this perspective, one can derive effective leadership as the ability to involve others in the process of accomplishing a goal within a large professional ecosystem. In essence, a leader leads a collaborator or a group of peers to achieve their set target and constructs a cohesive working environment with the organization.





Specialty of Alpha Leadership Lessons:

The great Nelson Mandela once said, “it always seems impossible unless it’s done”, so in today's world, this implies that if you possess the courage to begin, you have the means to succeed. The common similarity between James Bond and Ethan Hunt is not only the cool gadgets they played with but were chosen because of their natural Alpha Leadership skills. Let us explore how the renowned mythical characters possessed the knack to pull off unimaginably impossible missions which is a key attribute an Alpha Leader must possess.





1. Optimize Confidence levels: Nothing can progress without hope and confidence, and optimistic faith always leads to achieving greatness. Alpha leaders inspire teammates with their confidence let’s discuss how to discover hidden confidence from within and boost it to its optimal level:

● Choose a role model and follow their style of implementation to the fullest.

● Your mental diet largely determines your character & personality and almost everything that happens to you in life, and developing an optimistic attitude and positive affirmations like - ‘I love myself’, ‘I can do it’ are imperative. 95 percent of your emotions are what you think and talk about yourself, so if you think you are a leader, you immediately become one.





● Positive Visualisation: Perhaps the most powerful tool for entrepreneurs, one must possess the ability to visualize, foresee and envision the goals like they are already accomplished.





● Body Language of an Alpha leader: Body Language is the best trick to make you the most effective leader.

○ Think before you speak.

○ Look thoughtful, glance away and make eye contact while speaking.

○ Create more professionalism, use your hands while talking.

○ Dress like a boss.





2. Leaders are dealers in hope and always look for a Brighter Tomorrow: An alpha leader must learn the importance of planting a seed of hope irrespective of the difficult situations. The primary job of an alpha leader is to inspire people to hope for the better, to create a vision that spurs them to want to do the needful.





3. Alpha Leaders are inclusive: An alpha leader must be inclusive and create competence in their behaviour and this skill makes the work diverse, and this diversity leads organizations toward success. Inclusive leaders are people-oriented, great listeners, capable of tapping into the talent and motivating their teams. They are also patient, understanding, soft-spoken, and display genuine interest in others.





4. Leaders create teams with dynamic depth: Alpha leaders create groups which possess unique talents, nuances and dynamics. A team with a positive group dynamic tends to have trusting coworkers in it and demonstrate mutual understanding & self-corrective behavior which translates into constructive and productive outcomes. The most crucial component of effective leadership, team dynamics is responsible for the fruitful and accountable results in the long run.





5. Nothing is permanent, things can change in instant: Alpha leaders are successful in modifying their style and leadership approach in response to uncertainty and unpredictable circumstances.





6. Wise leaders learn from their mistakes: Alpha leadership can be demonstrated when a mistake is acknowledged and rectified. Learning from flaws and trying not to covering up or blaming others is the key. If the leader does not learn from their mistake, they often revisit it.





7. Alpha Leaders finishes well: AbFinish what you have started. Maintain the leadership posture until you complete your task and master what you aimed for.



