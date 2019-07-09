Top 15 Travel & Tourism Software Development Companies in India/USA For SME's & Startups in 2019





Thanks to the ongoing evolution of mobile devices and smartphones, there are innovative apps available which are transforming the travel industry. Some applications make booking flights and hotels more efficient while others are intended to make an individual's travel more enjoyable and easier - like translating currency or words "on the fly".





Be it a travel kiosk or a trip plan & booking or a lifestyle magazine, mobile apps have eased the toils of it.





Here, I have mentioned a comprehensive of top travel & tourism app development companies in India & USA, based on some parameters like:





= Organic ranking by Google

= Goodfirms, Glassdoor and Clutch ratings of the firm

= The popularity of the organization

= Client reviews

=Number and type of applications that they have developed

= Ratings provided by the employees and clients





Have a look at a small description of the top travel app development organizations as per the parameters mentioned above:





Pricing: $10-15/hr

Location: Delhi, India

Employees: 300+

Founded: 2002





Do you need experts to build the mobile apps for travel & tourism at a competitive price? As a leading travel & tourism software development company, they have always provided unmatched mobile app services across the globe to a broad range of business industries & help them enhance their growth, ROI and market reach.





Xicom is well known organization known for best travel app development services India. Since its founded in 2002, they are developing innovative travel applications for mobile platforms like Blockchain, iOS, Android, Xamarin, AI and AR/VR with creativity and dedication. Also, they are best known for top Android app development solutions. It is creating its mark by giving cutting-edge technologies. Hence, they have always proven their value in the various industries as well.





Technologies: PHP Web Development, .NET Web Development, Java Web Development, AngularJs Development, Xamarin Development, etc.









Pricing: $60-65/hr

Location: USA

Employees: 200+

Founded: 2009





This agency is one of the best travel applications development companies India providing a wide variety of mobile apps and web apps globally since it was founded in 2009. This organization is well known for both iOS and android travel and tourism application development. This app development company comprises of over 150+ expert and dedicated app developers who provide best technology solution across various business verticals.





Technologies: SAAS applications, Blockchain applications, Big Data Solutions













Pricing: $55-60/hr

Location: Delhi, India

Employees: 1000+

Founded: 2008





It is one of the top travel app development companies India. It is full combination of knowledge with innovation and creativity. They are specialized in app development services. They are certified ISO and CMMI level 3 company.

Moreover, if the customers are not satisfied with the specific project or product, they provide them with 100% full money back guarantee. Its creativity comes from young budding and talented designers and developers that are fully determined to provide amazing results to the customers and all these things combined together make it one of the top travel software development companies India.





Technologies: PHP Web Development, .NET Web Development, Java Web Development, AngularJs Development, Xamarin Development, etc.













Pricing: $60-70/hr

Location: India

Employees: 200+

Founded: 2012





This is another best software development companies India, known for providing quality and effective solutions. They create best mobile and web apps for both startups and entrepreneurs.

This organization is exclusive & pioneered providing Remote Mobile Apps Developer, Addon Solutions is offering many different travel and tourism mobile applications for iPhone, Android and other web development services.





Technologies: React Native Development, .NET Web Development, Java Web Development, Flutter applications









Pricing: $75/hr

Location: Noida, India

Employees: 50+

Founded: 2015





This is one of the most reputed app development companies that has become popular worldwide by delivering high-quality applications to their clients/partnered businesses, entrepreneurs & startup brands across the globe.





Founded in the year 2014, they have developed 500+ award-winning travel applications for their customers. They have created various tourism & travel applications and other various industries like real estate, education, healthcare, enterprise & finance.





So, if you need best app developers for your travel application, you can hire travel app developers from Appinventiv.





Technologies: React Native Development, Swift, Flutter applications





6. Sourcebits: (one of the top travel app development organizations in USA)









Pricing: $100-120/hr

Location: USA

Employees: 500+

Founded: 2006





This is one of the best agencies for cross-platform mobile app development services. They have successfully provided over 550+ applications including 20+ top chart applications across various industries like travel, retail, games, finance, education, etc.





Since its inception, they are working with leading large companies & also with startups for delivering the top and high-quality applications. They have a team of more than 250 strong & expert designers and developers who are experts in app development services.





Technologies: Cloud solutions, Angular applications, etc









Pricing: $100-110/hr

Location: Bangalore, India

Employees: 200+

Founded: 2012





This is one of the top mobile application development company providing advanced services related to app development services.





While developing applications for the customers they completely focus on simplicity, design, amazing & outstanding user experience. They are giving innovative app development solutions to various startups and businesses from different industries for over a decade.





They have got an experienced & strong team of dedicated app developers who are always ready for facing new difficulties related to the business queries.





Technologies: Cloud solutions, Angular applications, etc









Pricing: $55-85/hr

Location: USA

Employees: 500+

Founded: 2011





It is also known as one of the top travel and tourism apps development companies in India. They believe in having the best engagement model for those who have new best ideas & innovation, for both startups and large businesses. Also, they deeply focus on implementing retention and virality strategies for improving the execution of the application that they are developing.





Their main objective is to make businesses more innovative with their outstanding vision & therefore become one of the top travel app development companies India.





Technologies: ReactJs Development, AngularJs Development





9. Techugo: A reputed travel software development agency in India)





Pricing: $55-60/hr

Location: Delhi, India

Employees: 1000+

Founded: 2015





Since its was created in 2015, Techugo is best travel app development company with over 120 expert programmers and developers working in over 2 offices across the globe. In the space of less than 4 years, they have brought trust to the customers & provided them the usable applications and solutions to various mid-size and small startups and businesses. They deal with all types of industries like finance, retail, e-commerce, healthcare, etc. Their business mostly relies on application development services only.





Technologies: Blockchain Solutions, CLoud Solutions, DevOps Solutions









Pricing: $40-50/hr

Location: India

Employees: 500+

Founded: 2004





They have been providing startups awesome services over these many years. Their team of advanced experts is highly experienced & is dedicated to building magnificent tourism & travel applications for any organization. This is the best organization in making travel app development solutions as per your requirement.





Technologies: Blockchain Solutions, CLoud Solutions, DevOps Solutions









Pricing: $40-60/hr

Location: India

Employees: 500+

Founded: 2000





This is an award winning, top travel app development organization that provides world class and excellent solutions. Over time, it has effectively gained the attention of many popular brands.





The team works hard to fulfil the customer's necessities & provides a simplified travel and tourism application to the world wide customers. They have over 15 years of involvement in giving customers the app development benefits far and wide.





Their fundamental aim is to provide customers with the best of the solutions and services so that their customers love it. Therefore, they stand in the list of top app development companies in India.





Technologies: ReactJs Development, AngularJs Development









Pricing: $55-60/hr

Location: US

Employees: 500+

Founded: 2008





This US based company is known for providing start to finish app development solutions across the globe. They create, plan and develop custom travel and tourism app solutions with an international team that is eminent for giving high value through technology innovation and forward thinking.





Its 15-year ability in the solutions has made it a trusted app development partner for startups & huge scale businesses.





They make use of pre-made modules for application development services, which include the execution of the in-pattern and most recent technologies.





Technologies: AI & Machine Learning applications, React applications, etc.









Pricing: $40-50/hr

Location: Delhi, India

Employees: 250+

Founded: 2006





Over these many years of experience, NMG Technology has been successful in winning an award for the best mobile and software app Development Company in India. To help you build your brand and business worldwide, NMG Technology offers a cost-effective, collaborative and user-friendly travel & tourism solutions at affordable prices.





They offer various travel and tourism app development services to the end users such as Enterprise and cross-platform app development solutions.





Technologies: Full Stack Development, PHP Development









Pricing: $30-70/hr

Location: India

Employees: 200+

Founded: 2006





It is quite a good tourism and travel app development organization where every employee gets freedom of work as they are an excellent service provider & are quite supportive and motivating too. However, their focus on SEO advantages & better brand presence along with affordability of the service, makes them a strong contender for a position in the top 15 India travel app development companies list.





Technologies: React Native Development, Swift, Flutter applications









Pricing: $100-120/hr

Location: USA

Employees: 50+

Founded: 1989





This organization offers top web development solutions for Fortune 500 & global companies. This company basically works with the aim of helping enterprises gear up for the adoption of new technologies.





It has some of the key customers of Intellectsoft are Eurostar, Guinness and Harley-Davidson.





Technologies: Hybrid app solutions, AR applications, etc





Conclusion:





This is the complete list of the 15 top travel & tourism application development companies in India & US.





This write-up will definitely help you in choosing the best travel app development company according to your needs and budget. All of the companies which are mentioned in this article provide the development of travel and tourism applications in a specific budget. So, make your choice properly and make the best from your first launched travel & tourism application in the market and industry.