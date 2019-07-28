When we talk about starting a business in Delhi, there are lots of opportunities out there. There are two main reasons why starting a business in Delhi is beneficial.





Wholesale products are easily available. Ease of setting up a business.





There also many benefits of starting your business in Delhi but those are the best two reasons why you should start your business in Delhi.





But, The main question popping up in your mind is "Which business should I start?"





Well, that's why you here so let me share some of the best business ideas which you can start in 2019.





Here is the list of best business ideas for delhi which you can start in 2019 with minimal investment :





1). T-Shirt Printing Business





T-Shirt Printing Business is one of the best business ideas in delhi which you can start with low investment.





This business is already booming in Delhi and not only in Delhi while the market of customized t shirt is increasing all over India.





If you start your t-shirt printing business business in 2019, There are many chances that your business will become successful.





Now, with low investment I mean you have to invest somewhat Rs. 50000/- into your T-Shirt Printing Business. That the minimum amount you need to start your t-shirt printing business in Delhi.





If you can't invest that much, don't worry! You can skip this business idea; there are more business ideas for you available here, which you can start with minimal investment to no investment.





Now, what you need to start your tshirt printing business in delhi? Here's the list:

Heat Press Machine T-Shirts Sublimation Ink Ink-Tank Printer Sublimation Paper





2.) Online Selling





Online Selling is again one of the best business ideas which you can start. It's easy to start an online selling business in India without investing much money into it.





Starting an Online Selling business is an excellent idea if you have patience and have some basic internet knowledge.





There are two ways by which you can start your online selling business in delhi/india.





Online Selling on Marketplace Websites like Amazon and Flipkart. (Recommended) Start your own website and sell on it. (Not Recommended)





That's also true that there is too much competition in Online Selling business, but you can easily beat your competitors if you do your business with proper planning and research.





You might thinking about what kind of research you have to do in order to start your online business. Let me tell you;

Figure out a good category in which you can sell

Check your competitors in the market

Check what products you can sell

See from where you can source products

are more like that....





Now, how can you start your online selling business in India and what you need to start? Let's discuss :





Find a name for your business Get your business registered with government. Take GST Registration for your business. Open a Bank Account. Create Seller Account on Big Marketplace Sites Get good images of your products. Add your products there. Get Packaging Materials. Build a website for your business. Promote your Products





3).E-Commerce Niche Store





E-Commerce Niche Store business is similar to Online Selling business but in this you have to sell products in a specific niche/sub-category/sector.





It's easier to setup an eCommerce Niche Store, and you also don't need a to invest lots of money to start your store.





You can build you online eCommerce Store easily by using Wordpress and Woocommerce.





You can also use platforms like Shopify, but they are kind of expensive for a business who is just starting up.





Now, what you need to start your eCommerce Niche Store? Here are a list of things you will need to setup your E-Commerce Niche Store in India :





Website GST Registration Products Product Images Shipping Solution Packaging Material





4). B2B Online Store





B2B Online Store is the best business idea which you can start in Delhi.





That's because Delhi is one of the biggest wholesale markets in India and millions of business owners from all over India visiting Delhi every month to purchase goods for their businesses.





In an B2B Online Store, you can solve this big problem of Business Owners from all over India by providing them products online in wholesale.





And the best thing about this business idea is you don't need huge investments to set up this business.





All you need to start this business is an eCommerce Marketplace Site where you can add Wholesalers from Delhi and other cities who would like to sell their product online on your marketplace and can deliver their products all over India.





You might have to hire a website designer for this, but once you start this business, you can make a hell lot of money from it.





You also need to market this business strategically. Your business will only succeed if you do great marketing for it. You have to create brand value so that people can trust your business.





5). Website Designing Company





Website Designing Company is a great business idea to start in 2019, especially in Delhi. You have a vast customer base who would like to build websites for their businesses.





Starting a Website Designing Company is easy to start, but you need website designing skills if you want to start this business in low or without investment.





Even if you don't have website designing skills and also not want to learn it, you can hire some people who know it and can work for you on partnership or salary basis.





In a Website Designing Company, the first and foremost thing you will need is a beautiful website for your company. You will also need to make good online presence of your company so that people can reach you easily.





That's all about best business ideas which you can start in Delhi with minimal or no investmentment for 2019.





Hope you got a new and amazing business idea for your new startup.





Thank You :-)



