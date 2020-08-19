Thinking of Starting a new website or a blog to follow your passions?





Looking for the best cheap website hosting service provider to host your website.





Don’t worry!!





You are in the right place





While starting a new website or a blog, sometimes you don’t want to spend lots of money on buying hosting. As you have just started a new venture and you have lots of things to cover. So you always look for the cheapest web-hosting providers to start your new journey. Buying a cheaper web hosting doesn’t mean you have to compromise with the services you need to host your website.





There are some of the best web hosting services providers are available which are very much affordable and best for all types of business. The best web hosting services should provide fast loading speed, maximum up time, security features, easy to use, and 24/7 customer support.





These all are the fastest website options that help you to increase your website traffic by reducing its website speed.





Some times it is difficult to find a perfect web hosting service with hundreds of options available u the market. Don’t worry I have checked and find out the 7 best website hosting service providers with affordable price range. This guide will help you to select the best option for your website and let you host your website with a minimum spend.





So Lets get started...





1) Blue Host: The Perfect Place to WordPress





Bluehost is My No. 1 choice for the cheapest web hosting service. The most popular brand in with over 2 million websites installed worldwide. This is recommended web hosting by WordPress with one-click WordPress install, and 24/7 customer support.





If you are just starting, then your cheap web hosting search ends here. You can start with Blue host as it is the best for the website beginners. Their paid plans start with 199 INR (Discounted Price) and also provide a 30 days money-back guarantee.





Bluehost Features:

Free SSL certificate

Free domain for 1 year

Beginner Friendly and Easy to use Interface

99.99% uptime, which is best in the industry.

Average load time of half-second

Best for bloggers as well as large websites

Affordable price plan

High-Speed Servers





You can start with Bluehost Basic Plan for 199/month, which is more than 60% off their regular price.

2) Hostinger: Cheapest Web Hosting Provider in India

Hostinger is the 2nd option for cheap web hosting. Hostinger is best for beginners as it is user friendly and provides 24/7 customer support if you face any problem. This is another best web hosting provider which is Extremely fast, secure, and user-friendly website hosting for your successful online projects.





Hostinger provides a free one-click WordPress installation and they have their in build zyro website builder. You can create a blog in minutes with its hundred of pre-design templates.

Hostinger Features:

Free SSL Certificate

Free domain for 1 year

Average page load speed under 200 ms and up time of 99.99%

Fast and Affordable

Very easy to set up and install WordPress

Best for micro to macro projects

User friendly control panel





Hostinger offers a starting price of 59 INR/month and a 30 days money-back guarantee.





3) A2 Hosting: 20X Faster Web Hosting

A2Hosting provides a blazing fast web host speed to boost your website ranking. Also, it comes at number 3 on the list because of its cheap and best web hosting service. With its turbo servers it gives a 20x fast page load time. The website speed is one of the most important factors when it comes to website ranking









Whether you are a brand new blog or an established business, A2 web hosting is perfect for everyone. They give an uptime of 99.99% and anytime money-back guarantee with no question asked.





Features





Free SSL Certificate

Unlimited Email Accounts

Free CDN for super fast speed

Unlimited SSD Space & Transfer

Speed optimized WordPress

Free Automatic Backups

24/7/365 Customer support

Free & Easy Site Migration





Right A2Hosting is providing a huge discount of 66% on their website and price starting from 223.91 INR per month.

4) Greengeeks : Fast, Secured & Ecofriendly Web Hosting

GreenGeeks is a Faster, Secure and ECO-friendly web host with more than 10 years in the industry. One of the best options for cheap WebHost. Their pricing plan starts from 2.95$ per month and Also they Provide a 30 days money-back guarantee.





They have data centers in the U.S., Canada, and the Netherland which is a strong international setup. DreamHost uptime is 99.95% with a guaranteed speed under 500 ms\





Features





Free domain & SSL Certificates

Allows Daily backup and CDN integration

Unlimited file storage, bandwidth, and email account

Secured & Fast Servers

Best Speed Technologies

Expert 24/7 support

5) Namecheap: Great Web Hosting

NameCheap company was founders in 20 years back in 2000 and manages over 10 million domains. As the name suggests it is one of the cheapest hosting available rights now.





Their pricing plans start with just 1.24$ (92 INR ) a month with a Free domain name and SSL certificate.





It is super fast and WordPress can be installed under 2-3 minutes. Also, it provides free migration, so that you can easily migrate your website.

NameCheap Features:

Unlimited Bandwidth

Free Website Builder

Domain Name and Privacy Protection

Free Supersonic CDN

30 days money-back guarantee

24/7 live support

6) Dreamhost: Secured & Reliable Web Hosting





The Dreamhost is another popular option in the list of best cheap hostings providers as it provides a 97-day money-back option. It manages over 1.5 million sites worldwide with 100 uptime guarantee.





Super quick loading speed with Free SSL Certificate. Their shared hosting pricing plan starts with 2.59 $ a month if you take the yearly plan. Also, the free domain included in the plan.





Features:





Unmetered Bandwidth and unlimited traffic

WordPress Preinstalled

Add email as low as 1.67$/month

Quick servers response give a faster speed

Fast SSD Storage





7) Hostgator: Powerful Web Hosting





Hostgator provides excellent performance with 99.98% uptime. It is one of the well-known hosting providers and hosts over 8 million websites all over the world. For the website, they provide a loading speed of under 1 second and 24/7 customer support through chat, email, and phone.





Their plan started from INR 159/month if you take the yearly plan and can go to as low as 99/month if you take 5 years plan.





Hostgator Features:

Unmetered Disk space and Bandwidth

Lightning-fast speed servers

45-day money-back guarantee

5 Email Accounts

Free SSL certificate

1 click website installation

Final Words on Best Cheap Web Hosting Service.

While choosing the best hosting, there are few considerations you should keep in mind. The most important is site speed and server up-time as it directly affects your Google ranking. Apart from this, Website Security, Reliability of the platform, Features & Limitations, and customer support are important factors to the lookout.





Most of this website host provides Free domain, Free SSL certificate, and Free CDN, and much more. So you can choose accordingly.





If you are a beginner looking for the best web hosting at cheap price you can go for Bluehost or Hostinger as they are the best at this price range.





For business or large website A2Hosting is perfect as it provides premium features at low cost price.





I hope this guide will help you to choose the best website hosting based on your requirements at affordable price.