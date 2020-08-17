Email Marketing Software is that software which is used by marketers for email marketing. It is not difficult to find the best email marketing services that satisfy your demands and requirements. Most of the email marketing tools are same in terms of plan fees and features. Some of the features that are acquired by most of the marketing services are unique email templates, free trials, email scheduling and social media integrations.





It is very important to choose the right email marketing services because it helps in growing our business. The best email marketing software allows send the number of emails, trace your stats, automate your transaction workflow, building a decent relationship with visitors, etc.





Though there are numerous email marketing services it became very difficult to choose the right one as we have a variety of choices with enhanced tools and features. For solving your problem the article is about 12 best email marketing software that will help you in understanding the best option for you with it’s pricing plans and features.

12 Best Email Marketing Services 2020

1. Aweber

AWeber is one of the best email marketing services which is simple to use. It is basically developed for small businesses and entrepreneurs for helping them in sending effective emails. It is one of the oldest and reliable email marketing software in India.





It consists of a lot of effective tools that are helpful for all type of businesses to supervise their email marketing. It offers features such as live chat, phone support, live webinars, email support and a huge library of how-tos and lessons. It consists of all that features you want in a high quality best email marketing software.





AWeber provides a free plan for up to 500 subscribers. Then it will start charging $19/month. You can take quarterly and annual plans to save 14% and 14.9%. It also offers 30 days free trial that gives you an idea about its access and features. It doesn’t have a refund policy so choose it wisely.





Features of Aweber





A/B Testing

Marketing Automation

HTML email templates

Reporting and analytics

Responsive email design





2. Active Campaign

Active Campaign is one of the user-friendly and best email marketing software in the world. It is an all in one marketing platform. This software is useful for users who need complex automation tools and enhanced CRM features.





Active Campaign offers various exclusive features and support via email or live chat. It has a feature of template editor that makes creating an email campaign easier and you can also create a mobile-friendly sign-up form.





It provides various plans like lite, plus, professional, enterprise plans. If you make a plan yearly then you will get a massive discount. It also provides you 14 days free trial to test the features and allows you to send 100 contacts and 100 emails. But it doesn’t have a refund policy so make sure before buying the plan.





Features of Active Campaign





Marketing Automation

Easy to track site

Email split testing

Advanced segmentation and targeting

Free email templates

3. Hubspot

Undoubtedly, Hubspot is one of the leading email marketing services in India. It offers the most robust email marketing platform with various exclusive tools that helps various businesses in email marketing. It enables you to create your emails quickly.





The drag and drop editor and pre-made templates help in creating distinctive emails. It is a free email marketing tool that enables you in sending up to 2,000 emails in one month and its starting plan starts from $50/month.





Hubspot helps in growing your business by creating trust with your contacts, it is providing a trustworthy service to more than 70,000 users. It is very easy to use. The CRM ables to connect with G Suite, Gmail, and various version of outlook. It provides various effective features like automation tools, ready to use templates, email tracking, extensive analytics, etc.





Hubspot is the best email marketing that offers different type of plans varied in prices such as free plan, marketing hub starter plan and marketing hub professional plan.





Features of HubSpot





Easy to track emails

Generate templates for email

Design and share meeting links

Register contact in an order

Connect videos to CRM emails





4. Constant Contact

Constant Contact is one of the fastest-growing email marketing services in the world. The software is very convenient to access and is best for newbies. With Constant Contact, you can conduct your email lists, email templates, contacts, marketing calendar and many more.





The plus accounts offer various exclusive features such as drip campaigns, online donations, surveys & polls, A/B testing, email automation, etc. It also provides customer support through live chat, phone calls, email, etc and has a large library of supportive things.





Constant Contact provides online training so that small businesses can easily learn the fundamentals of best email marketing and become an expert. It delivers 60 days free trial and a plan that starts from $20/month.





Features of Constant Contact





Drag and drop email editor

Complete image library

Pleasing templates

Autoresponder

Social media amalgamation

5. ConvertKit

ConvertKit is one of the powerful and best email marketing software that are useful for professional bloggers and marketers. It is one of the easiest and simple to use and consists of effective tools.





The email marketing services include various extensive tools that are specially developed for professional bloggers that is why it is mostly preferred by professional bloggers. It allows email and lives chat that is available for 12 hours per day. ConvertKit collects all your subscribers in a single list and allows you to tag them to upgrade the personalization of your campaign.





It offers a free trial for 14days to know about its services and features. The price for its plan initiates from $29/month and also offers 30 days refund policy.





Features of ConverKit





Trackable data

Robust automation

Subscriber management

Customers service & support

Drag and drop associate





6. Get Response

Get a response is another one of the best email marketing software that is very convenient to access and makes email marketing easy for small businesses. It is enriched with astonishing marketing automation features that enable you to create the best-automated campaigns.





You can develop campaigns, segment contacts, and can also send various emails created for particular groups through its drag and drop builder. The various enhanced tools help you in creating effective email campaigns so that you can expand your revenue.





Get Response offers various plans that are beneficial for medium-sized businesses, such plans are basic plan, plus plan, professional plan and enterprise plan. It also offers 30 days free trial for testing the features but it doesn’t have any money-back guarantee.





Features of Get Response





Marketing automation

Software integration

Learning materials like videos, webinars, guides, etc

Reporting and analytics

List segmentation

7. SendIn Blue

SendIn Blue is a popular SMS and email marketing services for businesses. It is very convenient to use a forum that provides exclusive tools to develop attractive emails. Its drag and drop email editor is ultimate for beginners.





It comprises user-friendly marketing automation tools that help in sending transaction emails, segment users, etc. SendIn Blue provides free email marketing plan that allows you to send 300emails/day. Apart from free service it also offers paid plans that start from $25/month. Here you can add SMS but the price differs according to the sending numbers.





SendIn Blue added more advanced features in its premium plans that make it more useful for the users, these features are live chat, CRM, Facebook ads integration and landing page builder. The software also offers SMTP bulk email marketing service that you can apply in transaction emails from your WordPress site.





Features of SendIn Blue





Boundless contacts

Newest marketing automation tools

Customer support

Real-time statics

A/B testing





8. Mail Chimp

Mail Chimp is the best email marketing software in the world, it provides a forever free email marketing service plan. It offers various features like autoresponders, segmenting contacts into the group, easy tracking for analytics and easy drag and drop email builder.





With Mail Chimp, you can easily merge with WordPress, Magento, Shopify, and various platforms. It presents a forever free plan through you can send 12,000 emails for up to 2,000 subscribers. In this plan, you will not get features like advanced segmentation, send-time optimization, multi-variate testing, etc.





Mail Chimp offers paid plans that initiate from $10/month for up to 500 subscribers. It offers various other plans like an essential plan, standard plans and premium plans. It doesn’t have a refund policy and money-back guarantee. Mail Chimp would be the best email marketing for those bloggers and business owners who are lack in budget and want a simple to use tool with advanced features.





Features of Mail Chimp





Marketing CRM

Address finder

Sign up forms

Landing pages

Social posts and ads

9. Drip

Drip is another popular and new email marketing services. It is the user-friendly software mainly for beginners. It has marketing automation tools that are very useful and consists of tools that make sales funnels and personalization easier. The software is beneficial for those who own eCommerce stores, sells different digital products and also for bloggers.





It offers various plans differs in cost such plans are:





Starter plan which is free for a lifetime up to 100 subscribers and boundless email sends.

The basic plan that costs 49/month and allows up to 2,500 subscribers and limitless email sends.

Pro plan for $122/month and allows up to 5,000 subscribers and unbounded email sends.

Enterprise plan: Get a custom quote allow even beyond 5000 subscribers





It provides a very small forever free plan and two weeks free trial for basic and pro membership plans. It refunds your amount within 30 days of the beginning of your services but it depends on the choice of Drip what amount you get.





Features of Drip





Email segmenting

Split testing feature

Visual workflow builder

Support live chat, webinars

Automation training

10. Keap

Another name in the list of best email marketing software is Keap, it is a useful software for medium-sized businesses who requires a single tool for their CRM and email marketing. A person who has no-budget issue and can spend money must use Keap for best email marketing purposes.





It charges extra money if you add contacts here like if you want to add 1,000 contacts it costs you $30/month. It also offers 14 days free trial to use the software. It doesn’t have a refund policy and all cancellations must be done within 10 days of the next billing.





Keap offers three plans:





Keap Grow $49/month, best for a smaller business with 500 contacts and 1 user.

Keap pro $99/month, best for growing businesses with 500 contacts and 1 user.

Infusionsoft $199/month, best for established businesses with 5,000extra contacts and 1 user.





The dashboard will display all the data related to your email campaigns, customer financial history and sales information. It has advanced segmentation and subscriber tagging tool but it doesn’t have a feature of split testing.





Features of Keap





Marketing automation

CRM integration

Easy track website

Landing page builder

Campaign creator





11. Mailjet

Mailjet is the best email marketing software that is used by nearly 130,000 businesses. It is very easy to create email through Mailjet and its drag and drop feature allows complete personalization.





With Mailjet you can share effective content, view improved statics and reports for your email campaign. It offers various paid plans that are basic and premium and a free plan that allows you to send up to 6,000 emails per month.





Features of Mailjet





Powerful content

A/B testing

Automation tools

Analytics and delivery dashboard

Boundless number of contacts





12. Campaign Monitor

Campaign Monitor is one of the best email marketing software that helps in expanding and growing your business. It is very easy to use and presents great templates, robust analytics to best email marketing.





It is loved by about 2 million at 250,000 businesses around the globe. You can use drag and drop email builder to create and design any template to display your brand.





The campaign monitor software was developed in 2004 by the CM Group. It is free email marketing to use and you can easily establish an account and generate a campaign through Campaign Monitor. But if you want to send to over 5 subscribers then you need to make a plan.





Features of Campaign Monitor