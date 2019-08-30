Best Time to Trek in Nepal

Nepal is one of the best trekking destinations. There are two main trekking seasons in Nepal but any season and month can be a good time. Every season has their specialties in different routes.





Visiting high mountain base camps, experiencing traditional culture, lifestyle, flora, fauna, and much more, Nepal is a treasure cove for trekkers from all around the world. This is beautiful country to spend a perfect holiday with friends, family and beloved.

There are hundreds of trekking routes as short, easy and adventurous. All of these routes have their beauty with biodiversity. So before planning a trek to Nepal, need to be sure which time is good and suitable route.





Normally, there are 4 seasons they are autumn, winter, spring, and summer. Autumn and spring are two main seasons for trekking in Nepal. But still, there are some low land treks which are known as short and easy treks are good during the winter. Nepal has the rain shadow regions that good to trek during summer and monsoon.





Spring Season Trek in Nepal





Spring is known as king of season with blooming flowers all around. This is a main trekking seasons in Nepal. This season starts from late February and stays until end of May. It takes cold season out and brings warmer. This is dry season so possibility of rain is very low. But may be some windy day and drop some hailstones rarely.

There will be neither hot nor cold in lower elevation and neither cold nor hot in higher elevation in this season. Visibility from far to mountains may effect by haze. But visibility from closer is perfect. Trees change leaves and restart new leaves in this season. Blooming colorful flowers like national flower of Nepal (rhododendron) make forest very attractive.





Spring is good time for Expedition. There are a couple of hundreds mountain climbers tries to climb high mountains and Everest. This season is warmer than autumn. So this is perfect time for trekkers who do not like to trek with very cold.





Autumn Season Trek in Nepal





Autumn is perfect and busy trekking season in Nepal. After just passing away monsoon, visibility of scenery is nice and clear. Even mountains can be seen from a far distance at this time. Trekking trails are at perfect conditions. Because of the clear visibility and no haze, flights to mountains are very less chance to cancel. Blooming cherry blossom makes nice for some trekking trails during this season.





Trekking trails will have more traffic by national and international trekkers in most trekking routes. Food will be fresh because keep buying fresh for many customers in lodges. lodges are full usually so needs to book in advance in someplace. All trekking routes with high passes are open in this time.





Winter Season Trek in Nepal





Winter season starts from December and stays till February. This is cold season in Nepal. Until December, is good to trek to any trekking trails but need to have well and warm equipment. But after December, will be cold up in mountain. So some short treks near Kathmandu and Pokhara are recommended. Ghorepani Poon hill trek, Chisapani Nagarkot trek, Tamang heritage trek, Langtang valley trek, Helambu trek, Dhampus Sarangkot trek and some other off the beaten tracks are nice to trek during winter. Clouds move to downwards during morning and evening in winter. Views of the mountains are nice from viewpoints.





This is a low trek season in this time. So, trekkers who would like to trek with peace and less traffic, this may be the best. But need to pack really warm clothes to trek in winter in Nepal.





Summer Season Trek in Nepal





Summer season is a rainy season in Nepal. This season starts from June and remains until August or mid-September. This is not recommended trekking season. But there are some rain shadow trekking trails for monsoon season.





There are some lands behind high mountains. Monsoon clouds hit to those high Himalaya and drops before these drylands. Upper Mustang, Upper Dolpo, and some other trekking trails are good for monsoon season trek in Nepal.





Conclusion





Not only the mountains to see in Nepal. There are lots to see and feel as natural and cultural beauty. So there is no lack of visit at any time of the year. However, each season and month have own specialties and offerings as tradition and festivals. Choosing the season depends on the desire to see and getting a vacation to travel to Nepal.