Best WordPress Online Quiz & Survey Plugins [Two20 Plugins Case Study]

It’s becoming more and more difficult to grab your user’s attention in this fast-paced world. With regular publications of more than 5 million blog posts, billions of videos, and websites, people will hardly spend less than 10-20 seconds to read your website in the first place.





So, how exactly do you keep them engaged for a standard amount of time?





Awesome and engaging content, top-tier design, optimized visual appearances, and whatnot are in the to-do list, right? Still, you won’t fetch your desired result unless you’re able to control your website’s bounce rate.





Sorry to put it in a harsh way, but we’re always diving in-depth with an ocean of information.





Let’s be honest, how many of you eat without scrolling your smartphone? Well, only a rare percentage would answer a “no”.





So, to keep this multi-tasker audience at one place is definitely not a piece of cake.





Yes, we agree it’s hard to hold them up. But as they say, every problem has a solution so does it.





We’ve some cheat-sheets prepared to help you brainstorm some unique and crispy strategies to engage your users in an efficient way. It’s called the power of making quizzes and surveys by leveraging the best online quiz maker plugins.





So, even though people open up more than five to six tabs in just a minute and keep scrolling randomly, you can grab their attention with the power of your interesting quizzes.

But Why Create Quizzes For Your Website?

You must be thinking, why not engaging content? Why not a blog post? Why not a video? Ough!!! Why create quizzes? Right?





Well, people want something engaging, something fun rather than those late 90’s long block of paragraphs.





These fun quizzes can be more interesting for your clients than those boring long contact forms. Apart from that, let us shed lights on other perks as well,





It’s a Fun Way to Provide Useful Information





There is an increased chance that people who’re looking for useful information may have already been inundated by piles of content on the internet.





So, the helpful way here is to provide them useful information in a casual way (don’t misunderstand the meaning of causality as negligence!)





By the casual way, we meant, create quizzes in an engaging way and put useful information through this.





You’ll notice positive changes will take place within a matter of a few days.





In fact, it triggers their curiosity and they will try to explore more on your website.





So, basically quizzes can be those initial touch-points to drive your audience towards a certain product or service.





For example, if you run an eCommerce store, then you can create a fashion quiz that triggers interest about a certain product in your users.





Cool, isn’t it?





Well, don’t worry, read on for more amazing reasons.





It’s Non-committal Way of Engagement





You’re not forcing your user, you’re not convincing them to buy a product, rather, you’re providing them a way to help them engage with the brand.





So, there will be an influx of traffic if you can create quizzes in a proper manner.





For example, Buzzfeed creates regular quizzes on personality or knowledge tests. You’ve probably seen their quizzes like “who would you award these Disney superlatives to?” They have a total of 5 different categories for quizzes. And it’s working pretty great for them.





It’s all because people feel a challenging situation while playing a quiz and it is hard to resist as per our human psychology.





It will Benefit You After-all





Don’t consider it as a one-way scenario. You can also benefit from making quizzes.





If you perceive the scenario from a sales angle, then a powerful quiz can not only boost your traffic but also help you acquire new leads.





How?





Well, to play the quizzes, customers need to put their email addresses on the blank form. So, you will get one step ahead of your lead generation.





And guess what? These customers can qualify as high-quality leads.

What to Choose for Ultimate Customer Engagement Strategy: Quizzes or Surveys?

This question may bother you as quizzes and surveys are in line with one thought- building the ultimate customer engagement.





While quizzes help to provide useful tips about a certain topic to your customers, surveys help to analyze customer’s feelings of satisfaction, your business improvement, or your website feedback.





Surveys, especially customer satisfaction surveys are important to the loopholes in your business model. It’s the best way to gauge people’s opinions without taking too much of their time.





So, if we look at it clearly both of them are required for your business. Don’t worry! We won’t keep you in darkness.





The article pertains to the best quiz and survey master plugins to create both the WordPress surveys and quizzes for your website. So, whether you want to make quizzes or surveys, you won’t go barehanded, fair enough?

Features to Gaze at a Quiz+Survey Maker Plugin

Well, just because we talked about quizzes, you should not start off making quizzes in haste. It will only reduce its quality.





There are different types of online quiz maker plugins available that can also be used for creating surveys.





Some are created in a casual way just for fun while some have serious marketing tactics concealed in it.





So, take a look at the basic to premium must-have features in the best online quiz maker plugins.





Social Shares Button





What if people like your quiz but you’ve not given them an option to share it on social platforms? Of course, you can’t expect to gain traffic without leveraging help from social platforms, can you?





So, make sure your WordPress quiz and survey master plugin offers you a social sharing option for better outreach.





Data Analysis





Does your plugin allow you to collect the data? How will you keep a track of how many people are coming in and taking the quiz?





This could be a major issue.





If you’re unable to track the data, the entire effort will be a waste. So, make sure your WordPress plugin allows you that.





Capturing Lead Data





It’s important to be able to capture lead data from the quiz or survey session. Check if the quiz and survey master plugin, you choose, has this lead capturing feature built-in.





All-covered now! Let’s head on to the list of plugins to make interesting quizzes and surveys for your website.

List of WordPress Best Online Quiz Maker & Survey Plugins

Now your audience can engage through interactive and fun ways without getting distracted. With WP quiz maker or WordPress Survey Plugins, you can evade the hassle of coding and still build a professional quiz or survey for your website.





So, are you ready to hear about the top WP quiz maker plugin? Let’s get started,





OutGrow





Want to make a professional quiz for your website? Give a high-five! You’ve come to the right place.





Outgrow offers the complete features set starting from boosting your conversion to engagement and reach.





It offers you powerful content templates to create interactive quizzes, chatbots, calculators, tailored recommendations, surveys, and whatnot.





So, explore the realm of professional quizzes that too with zero knowledge in coding. Amazing isn’t it?





And you will be more amazed to know the powerful integration and reporting, hyper-targeted analytics is just more than enough for your website.





You will get to create interactive quiz sessions, payment integration support, and a lot more with this survey maker and best online quiz maker plugin that other quiz builders don’t offer.





Pricing of Outgrow





The pricing of outgrowing offers you a range of different limits. But, take a note that outgrow will have its own brand image on every quiz or survey you create unless you buy their business plan.





Take a look at their plans,





Freelancer: It starts at $14 per month. You will get to build 3 pieces of content per month.

It starts at $14 per month. You will get to build 3 pieces of content per month. Freelander: This is another extension of the previous plan. You can create 5 quizzes, eCommerce recommendations, and calculators. This plan starts at $25 per month.

This is another extension of the previous plan. You can create 5 quizzes, eCommerce recommendations, and calculators. This plan starts at $25 per month. Essentials: This starts at $95 per month. You will get to access unlimited content be it quizzes, surveys, recommendations, and so on.

This starts at $95 per month. You will get to access unlimited content be it quizzes, surveys, recommendations, and so on. Business: Starts at $600 per month. A bit expensive but worth every single penny as you will be allowed to post with your own brand name and priority support from their team.





TypeForms





Finding the leader in the realm of quiz and survey master plugins? Well, here it is at your service. The Type-form brings you this unique form builder with a little twist.





You can enjoy creating quizzes in Typeform with its features like a responsive interface and simplified creation process.





You can simply drag and drop the tools that you need. They have added their latest addition -the quiz maker with some pretty amazing templates.





You can add multiple questions and create any type of quizzes you want. Along with quizzes, it offers customer surveys, lead generation tools, etc. Too much, isn’t it? Well within such low prices, it really offers you beyond your expectation.





There are multiple templates to create versatile forms. You can customize them as per your preferences.

And the best part? It has a free version available where you can collect up to 100 responses on a monthly basis and send them to your CRM for in-depth analysis.





Pricing of TypeForms





The powerful quiz and survey maker offers you a range of different pricing packages. Let’s take a look,





Free: It has a free version accessible to all with ZERO investment. You can create three forms and collect 100 responses on a monthly basis.

It has a free version accessible to all with ZERO investment. You can create three forms and collect 100 responses on a monthly basis. Essentials: It comes with a $30 monthly payment. You can collect 1000 responses with 3 logic jumps. (If you don’t know what logic jumps is let us tell you, it’s required when you create a complex personality quiz. It helps in filtering visitors)

It comes with a $30 monthly payment. You can collect 1000 responses with 3 logic jumps. (If you don’t know what logic jumps is let us tell you, it’s required when you create a complex personality quiz. It helps in filtering visitors) Professional: Payment is $35 per month. You’re allowed to collect 5000 responses and avail unlimited logic jumps.

Payment is $35 per month. You’re allowed to collect 5000 responses and avail unlimited logic jumps. Premium: It comes with a payment of $59 per month. You can collect 10.000 responses and include your own brand logo with each quiz or survey.





Survey Anyplace





Survey anyplace is the name of an advanced WordPress survey plugins and quiz maker but yet under-rated. With its fun interactive features, you can provide the optimum user experience.





The aim of this plugin is to help you with the ultimate customer engagement. Your user can download a PDF of the same survey at the end and later share it with their friends and family.





You can create quizzes, surveys, assessment tests, and whatnot for your website. It has a free version for all users. In fact, the free version offers you a wide variety like multiple choice questions, ratings, slide bars, and so on.





While you create a personality quiz, you can leverage the logic-skip to avoid questioning redundantly.





For beginners who are struggling to figure out what questions to ask your users, consider the “tried and approved” template. You can personalize them as per your user’s preference.





The additional features like leaderboards, timers are pretty amazing to gaze at. The more expensive plan you choose, the better you can optimize your quizzes.





So, let’s take a look at the pricing packages of Survey Anyplace,

Pricing of Survey Anyplace

Essential: It starts at $39. You will be allowed to avail 400 monthly responses, unlimited questionnaires, scratch cards, remove the branding, question logic, and piping.

It starts at $39. You will be allowed to avail 400 monthly responses, unlimited questionnaires, scratch cards, remove the branding, question logic, and piping. Professional: It starts at $59. It helps you to have 2000 monthly responses, unlimited questionnaires, scratch cards, removed the branding, complex question logic, and piping, 2000 monthly email, Zapier integration, multiple languages, etc.

It starts at $59. It helps you to have 2000 monthly responses, unlimited questionnaires, scratch cards, removed the branding, complex question logic, and piping, 2000 monthly email, Zapier integration, multiple languages, etc. Enterprise: You need to talk to the sales team for actual pricing. It helps you to have 5000 monthly responses, unlimited questionnaires, scratch cards, removed the branding, complex question logic, and piping, 5000 monthly email, Zapier integration, multiple languages, collect payments, complex calculations, questionnaire campaigns, etc.

You need to talk to the sales team for actual pricing. It helps you to have 5000 monthly responses, unlimited questionnaires, scratch cards, removed the branding, complex question logic, and piping, 5000 monthly email, Zapier integration, multiple languages, collect payments, complex calculations, questionnaire campaigns, etc. Report: You can avail 5000 monthly responses, unlimited questionnaires, scratch card, removed the branding, complex question logic, and piping, 5000 monthly email, Zapier integration, multiple languages, collect payments, complex calculations, questionnaire campaigns, etc.





Google Forms





Looking for a free online quiz maker? Get access to one of the simplified form builders that run within your G Suite. It allows you to build pretty decent forms with ZERO investment. Yes! You heard it right. It’s a free platform with non-compromised features.





But, it’s not actually a plugin but worth mentioning as you can create pretty amazing surveys and quizzes with it.





Google forms offer you to add multiple type questions without the hassle of coding. You can embed the form on your website using a third-party plugin.





But because Google itself provides you this tool, you can rely on it without a single doubt.





The best part is that you can access the graphs to visualize the user’s data.





You can choose to close the quiz or survey, you can collect all the email addresses (which is one of your main motives), and so on. Definitely it’s the one to pay heed to if you want to just create a quiz section.





Gravity Forms





Looking for the best online quiz maker? Take a look at the irresistible features of gravity forms. It’s one of the renowned plugins in the realm of quizzes and survey makers. You can opt for any of these myriad form templates and customize them to make a poll, surveys, quizzes, and so on.





With the simple drag-and-drop feature, you can evade the hassle of coding now. In addition to that, you can access the conditional logic to make a quality survey without hurting your user’s experience.





Basically this feature allows you to create a survey that automatically changes based on the user’s responses and even you can limit the response number to avoid making your customer bored.





The user can choose a date to close the survey without any manual ado.





It’s more for the developers and professionals so if you are looking for a casual or beginner-friendly quiz maker, try starting your journey with other alternatives.





Let’s take a look at its pricing packages,





Pricing of Gravity Forms





Basic License: The basic plan starts at $59 per year. This is much more cost-effective than other plugins. You will get to access only one site, unlimited forms, unlimited entries, conditional logic, multi-page forms, file uploads, automatic updates, and standard support.

The basic plan starts at $59 per year. This is much more cost-effective than other plugins. You will get to access only one site, unlimited forms, unlimited entries, conditional logic, multi-page forms, file uploads, automatic updates, and standard support. Elite License: Elite plan starts at $259 per year. You will get to access unlimited sites, unlimited forms, unlimited entries, conditional logic, multi-page forms, file uploads, automatic updates, and priority support.

Elite plan starts at $259 per year. You will get to access unlimited sites, unlimited forms, unlimited entries, conditional logic, multi-page forms, file uploads, automatic updates, and priority support. Pro License: This plan starts at $159 per year. You will get to access three sites, unlimited forms, unlimited entries, conditional logic, multi-page forms, file uploads, automatic updates, and standard support.





Quiz and Survey Master





Quiz and survey master WordPress plugin is one of the best tools available in the market with top-notch functionalities. It’s actually more like a one-stop-solution for creating dynamic quizzes or surveys for your employees, visitors, and customers.





This will help you to analyze specific people’s reactions to your brand.





Speaking of its feature, the simple user interface has been made both at the back-end and front-end. You can create multiple-choice questions, drop-down, true or false, and whatnot.





On the other hand, your user can share their results on various social platforms. There will be a comment box where people can comment on individual answers.





Apart from these, you can provide them an open answer mode where they can type in their own answer.

The result will be based on the number of correct and incorrect answers or it could be point-based. You can mail individual results for more personal engagement.





on enabling other add-ons, you can provide hints to the user for each answer, you can check the total time taken by people, you can limit entries, and direct them to any landing page based on their responses.





Moreover, you can have pretty decent and accurate data on people’s impressions of your brand. Let’s take a look at the pricing of quiz and survey master plugin,





Pricing of Quiz and Survey Master





Free: The fermium version allows you to use your surveys or quizzes on unlimited sites, unlimited questionnaires, unlimited responses, customizable thank you pages, leaderboards, and so on.

The fermium version allows you to use your surveys or quizzes on unlimited sites, unlimited questionnaires, unlimited responses, customizable thank you pages, leaderboards, and so on. Addons: You can buy add on features with paying $10+ based on your features. And from here you can access other features like no ads, question logic, summary emails, and many more.

You can buy add on features with paying $10+ based on your features. And from here you can access other features like no ads, question logic, summary emails, and many more. Starter Bundle: The starter bundle pack starts at $79. You can access quizzes on unlimited sites, unlimited questionnaires, unlimited responses, customizable thank you pages, leaderboards, no ads, question logic, summary emails, and so on.

The starter bundle pack starts at $79. You can access quizzes on unlimited sites, unlimited questionnaires, unlimited responses, customizable thank you pages, leaderboards, no ads, question logic, summary emails, and so on. Premium Bundle: The premium bundle pack starts at $129. You can access quizzes on unlimited sites, unlimited questionnaires, unlimited responses, customizable thank you page, leaderboards, no ads, question logic, summary emails, flashcards, daily limits, user dashboard, and many more.





Poll, Survey, Quiz Maker By Opinion Stage





Opinion stage is another best online quiz maker and survey maker plugins to create interactive quizzes and surveys for boosting your user engagement and cutting off-website bounce rate.





With this tool, you can actually access some quality leads by drawing in potential customers. And you’ll be pretty amazed to know that this tool is actually used by companies like Tripadvisor, Uber, and even BBC.

So, what’s special about this plugin?





Not just a single specialty but actually a couple of them are there in this plugin. First of all, the easy-to-use interface helps you to create quizzes, surveys seamlessly, and track the analytic reports.





The detailed analytic report includes the impression rate, click-through rates, total votes, and social sharing. It’s pretty sure that you can acquire detailed feedback through this.





Amidst its built-in templates, you can customize them as per your preferences; you can add videos or images to make it more intuitive.





The paid plans offer you some of the best features like capturing user’s information, incorporating ads in between, and so on. Moreover, it’s a pretty amazing platform to build interactive content for your users.





Pricing of Option Stage





Free: The free version offers you a lot of necessary features like the unlimited number of polls, result reports, various layouts, and a lot more.

The free version offers you a lot of necessary features like the unlimited number of polls, result reports, various layouts, and a lot more. Starter: The starter pack starts at $29 per month. You can create unlimited numbers of polls, collect leads, export responses, block repeat voting, hide results from voters, and a lot more.

The starter pack starts at $29 per month. You can create unlimited numbers of polls, collect leads, export responses, block repeat voting, hide results from voters, and a lot more. Small Business: The small business pack starts at $99 per month. You can create unlimited polls, collect leads, export responses, block repeat voting, hide results from voters, CRM, and email marketing tools, social network integration, etc.

The small business pack starts at $99 per month. You can create unlimited polls, collect leads, export responses, block repeat voting, hide results from voters, CRM, and email marketing tools, social network integration, etc. Performance: The performance plan starts at $249 per month. You can create an unlimited number of polls, collect leads, export responses, block repeat voting, hide results from voters, CRM, and email marketing tools, social network integration, CSS override, add own brand logo, etc.





Modal Survey





Here another from the list of best online quiz makers and survey maker plugins. Modal Survey allows you to categorize different questions into multiple categories and show them through charts.





It’s a great way to show results to your users. In addition, you can include a timer to increase the level of competency.





You can either set an overall timer or an individual timer for each question. It triggers the user’s excitement.





If you’re a product-based company, you’ll find this pretty amazing as you can include product recommendation type quizzes. It shows your users a specific product from your website based on their responses.





You can access the front-end builder to change the outlook of your quiz. The pricing starts at $35 per month.

Conclusion

Of course, the best online quiz maker or survey maker you choose should be based on your audience and company goals. Since there are individual plugins available in the market, it’s pretty obvious for you to be confused.





Individual plugins for quiz maker or survey maker won’t help you to create both. So, this list will help you to avail both features without looking anywhere else.





For basic tools, we would recommend using Google forms which is a basic free tool, especially for beginners. But, to create professional quizzes, there are plenty of quiz and survey master plugins we’ve discussed here. So, what’re you waiting for? Get started with the ultimate customer engagement!