9 Best WordPress Plugins Essential for Professional

WordPress is one of the best CMS platform for any business. Due to customisability also popular in users as well. There are more than ten thousands of plugins available WordPress. Therefore, it's quite difficult to choose which one is the best for your website.





No matter what kind of website you’re running, or what niche it belongs to, there are many useful plugins that will help to boost your website performance & help to optimise your website.





In this article, we provide you a list of the best WordPress plugins that business websites must install.

1) Yoast SEO - WordPress Plugins that boost your website SEO

Yoast very popular & No 1 SEO WordPress plugin. It’s widely popular because it's easy to use & guides users through the step-by-step process of optimizing their website content. It can even analyze your content’s readability.





From optimizing your titles and heading tags, making sure your target keywords are accurate and increasing the overall readability of your content. Out of all the WordPress SEO plugins, Yoast offers the most comprehensive solution to improve your on-page SEO.





Yoast helps you add meta tags, generate sitemaps, connect your website to Google Search Console, Analytics and also optimize it for social media.

2) WP Rocket - WordPress Plugins that boost your website Speed

WP Rocket is the best WordPress caching plugin on the market that helps you to speed up your website's loading time & performance. It automatically turns on gzip compression, page cache, and cache pre-loading.





You can also turn on optional features like lazy loading images, CDN support, DNS pre-fetching, CSS & Java minification, and more to improve page load times.





The most amazing feature of this plugin is it automatically crawls and build your website cache which results in an instant performance boost. For image optimisation, it offers Imagify which is a free. This service will help to speed up your website.





As per our analysis, It decreased page load times by a 63%. However, this plugin is not free but It gives you worthy results for sure.

3) WP Super Cache - WordPress Plugins that boost your website Speed

One of the easiest ways to boost your website’s speed is by installing and activating WP Super Cache. It doesn’t require you to be an expert to configure it. It’s easy to learn how to set it up.





WP Super Cache creates static HTML files from your dynamic WordPress site, which are lighter and quicker to process than PHP scripts. The web server uses these HTML files that will help your website load quickly and smoothly.

4) Sucuri - WordPress Plugins for website Security

Security should be a top priority for all the online businesses. Sucuri is the best WordPress security plugin. If you don’t have a firewall on your website, then you need to add one today because nowadays, hackers can attack on your website through any platform.





Therefore, they monitor and protect your website from DDoS, malware threats, XSS attacks, brute force attacks, and basically every other type of attack. Sucuri block hundreds of thousands of attacks every month on Verz Design & Gotafflair.

5) WordFence Security - WordPress Plugins for website Security

It’s important to make sure that your WordPress site is always secure and protected because of the everyday number of cybercrimes creating new records. WordFence Security provides protection against brute force attack, malware, viruses and email alerts that notify you of urgent concerns.

6) UpdraftPlus WordPress Backup Plugin

Hackers and spammers attack is unexpected. You may lose all your website data & information if you are not having any backup. Thanks to UpdraftPlus WordPress Plugin you can save your data.





UpdraftPlus is the most popular WordPress backup plugin, allows you to set up automatic backups and safely store them on a remote location like Google Drive, Dropbox, FTP, email, and more.





It is also super easy to restore your website from a backup. Their base plugin is free. For the extra features & priority support they also have a paid plan.

7) Beaver Builder - WordPress Plugin for page builder

Beaver Builder is a drag and drop page builder that works on the front end of your WordPress website. You can easily build beautiful, responsive WordPress pages in minutes. Without writing single line code, It allows you to customise your web design and create custom page layouts.





Without hiring any web developer, business owners can still create completely custom landing pages within minutes. That’s the reason this plugin is very popular.

8) Contact Form 7 - WordPress Plugin for Contact Forms

It’s important to have a section in your website where your audience can reach out to you. In case they want to contact you. Contact Form 7 is the choice of over 5 million users, allows you to create and manage multiple contact forms that are both beautiful and efficient without any coding work.





This plugin can even be linked to Akismet, so that you can effortlessly filter out spam.

9) WPForms - WordPress Plugin for Contact Forms

Through the contact page your visitors get in touch with you. WPForms make your work easy. It is the most user-friendly contact form plugin.





It provides you a drag & drop facility. So, with writing any code you can easily create contact forms, email subscription forms, online order forms, payment forms and more with just a few clicks.





It also allows you to create a custom WordPress user registration form and login page. For the simple solution they provide a free version. For powerful features and boost your lead generation efforts they have paid versions.

Maximise your WordPress website’s potential

These plugins are essentials and more than just great additions to your WordPress website. No matter what kind of website you’re running, or what niche it belongs to, these certain plugins are always worth installing.