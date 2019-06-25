Blockchain-based social networks the next big thing.

In Facebook, Instagram, Twitter, LinkedIn, Pinterest and other users are somewhat directed to consume particular content. Organic reach constantly loses power opening the way for paid promotions. Armies of bots and fake accounts raise hugely filling our news feeds with forced content. Some may admit it becomes more like delving into the garbage. Users require transparency and trust from centralised organisations





Data security is the main thing to follow in the decentralised social network unless these existing social media networks. Nowadays people don't even think twice before agreeing to their terms and condition, this gives them full authority to use their data in any way they want.





There’s a whole host of privacy issues when it comes to the major social networking platforms.





A social network like Facebook was caught on the back foot again over its data privacy practices, disclosed by the New York Times





The newspaper disclosed details about ways the social network shared access to users' data with other tech firms, including Amazon, Apple, Microsoft, Netflix, Spotify and Yandex.





Blockchain-based social networks are the future. They are the next generation of networks which will help an individual in many ways





Users will get control over their personal data.





Users will get better compensation for their contribution.





Users can regulate the advertisement they see.





Users will be able to moderate the content according to them.





Users will get fast and cheaper payments from all over the world.





While centralized media companies continue to eye the crypto-space, several initiatives have already started building platforms —without corporate control. From a crypto-Twitter to a crypto-Medium, here are some of the leading community-based social media platforms.





Steemit -: Steemit is a blockchain-based blogging and social media website, which rewards its users with the cryptocurrency STEEM for publishing and curating content, and is owned by Steemit Inc., a privately held company based in New York City.





Steemit is a bit like a combination of Medium and Reddit, where each post and upvote is rewarded with a minute amount of cryptocurrency. High-quality content providers can hold their followers, both to promote other content and to gain Steem points.





Steem is not the way to get rich instantly. since the coin is highly inflationary the only real use of the token is to spend it in the ways it was intended. There’s also a stable coin, Steem dollars, which can be used as a shelter against inflation.





Enlte -: A decentralized blockchain based system to solve real-life problems without going through a centralised government or an organisation. A location-based social engine creating an adjustable small world phenomenon with faster and better networking capabilities.









Voice -: Voice uses a special authentication system to make sure every user on Voice is an actual person. No robo-mobs. No catfish. No burner accounts. you can post on voice and make sure it should be heard by everyone, Give a hot take on a hot topic. Tell the world something interesting.

Your post goes live! When other users like it, you earn Voice tokens and your post gains visibility. The more popular your post — the more you earn.





What can you do with your earned voice? after making a comment — Voice it! Use your tokens to put your opinion on top and ensure your Voice is heard. If someone else raises their Voice above yours, you get your tokens back plus some extra Voice.





So these are some decentralised social networks which will help people to secure their data as well as making money from posting on these platforms.