Business Intelligence: The need of the hour in SMB Accounting Practices

Bookkeeping services are one of the most important parts of a business practice that cannot be ignored. It tracks and records business transactions that help in providing accurate financial data. This further helps business owners to decide the future of their company. It gives an insight into the financial aspect of the company.





The accounting business is improving day by day. Accounting firms are using business intelligence software to improve working and provide good customer experience. This improves the efficiency and productivity of accounting firms and gives a deep insight into the working of the clients.





The ease of communication and presentation of the finance help accountants to add value to the client. This is done by transforming finance roles into something more exciting and insightful than financial planning, accounting or budgeting.





Here comes the role of automation as all this can be automated with smart Business Intelligence Platforms. These make sure that business functions are better tracked and continuously supported with the help of BI and Business accounting software.

What is Business Intelligence?

The term business intelligence is a collective term that refers to the tools, technologies, applications, and practices that signify constant and in-depth analysis of fundamental company operation that is considered as a standard for the company’s success.





Business intelligence also helps in the collection, integration, analysis, and presentation of the organization’s raw data to create insightful and actionable business information.





Business intelligence refers to the tools, and applications that are used to collect, integrate, analyze, and present an organization’s raw data to create insightful and actionable business information.





It also helps to understand the business operations that provide the maximum benefits and is helpful in improving existing operations to gain more profit.





Some of the basic benefits of using business intelligence are accelerating and improving decision-making that is beneficial for the business, optimizing business processes going on internally, increasing operational efficiency, getting new revenues, gaining competitive advantages over business rivals, identifying ongoing market trends, and identifying business problems that need to be addressed. BI tools help businesses to start analyzing the data and complex reports.

Why SMB need Business Intelligence Software?

Business intelligence software is vital for an SMB to find a way of:





reducing the operational risk,

predicting the future of the business,

making the fact-based decision,

improving communication,

enhancing the performance of the business,

offering better satisfaction to the customer,

giving better visibility of data and risk analysis,

helping in doing budgeting, financial planning and forecasting of the business,

measuring, tracking & predicting the sales performance,

simplifying the complex process of supply and delivery,

creating strategies that are effective for pricing,

optimizing operational performance,

improving customer relationship management,

securing of data, and

real-time monitoring of marketing campaigns.





It is very crucial for SMB to find ways that help in reducing the risks related to operations, increase the revenue of the company, lowering the overall cost to maximize the profits, and deliver better outcomes for the business. Business intelligence helps the companies to achieve all of the above by achieving drastic cuts in the price. Business intelligence tools help businesses to have an overall view of the business.

10 Big Benefits Of Business Intelligence

The above benefits need our special consideration and this is why let us discuss these in detail.





1. Predicting the future of the business





Business intelligence offers small business owners the ability to do predictions for the future of the business. It helps them to take a position to cater to the demands of the customers in the future with the help of insight gained from trends, patterns, and behavior.





2. Making fact-based decisions





Business intelligence offers better analytics that enables us to make fact-based decisions concerned with sales efforts, manufacturing and performance of the staff. It reduces the time that is spent on data entry, calculations, and generation of reports.





3. Improving communication





With business intelligence, you can share sensitive data and maintain communication. It also helps in ensuring confidential business information security. It also enables the user to have access to the data from anywhere at any time.





4. Enhancing the performance of the business





Profitability is the parameter that speaks about Business performance. A business intelligence tool helps small businesses in procuring insightful data and also in observing marketing opportunities. You can also monitor tasks and performance of the employees with BI.





5. Improving customer satisfaction





BI software helps the business to redesign its strategies to cater to the needs of the customers. That, in turn, helps in increasing customer satisfaction leading to increased profitability.





6. Better visibility of data and risk analysis





Business intelligence software data can be organized and accessed easily. It helps the management to understand the risks involved in the business operation and thus, help in making smarter decisions.





7. Budgeting, financial planning, and business forecasting





If you want to maintain the cash flow then Business Intelligence is the ultimate solution. Its budgeting tool helps in automatic adjustments in budget and also monitors the expenditure.





8. Measuring, tracking & predicting the sales performance





Business intelligence helps in monitoring the product, the ongoing trend in the market, and customers’ feedback. All this helps in having a clear picture of the competitor's strengths and weakness and after identifying the areas of improvement take necessary steps.





9. Simplifying complex business process





BI helps the businesses to sort out valuable information from the bulk data and simplify the complex business processes. This helps the staff and management to focus more on taking important decisions for the business rather than spending time sorting the data.





10. Offering security of data





Cyber-attacks and breaching of data are some common practices online that cause a threat to your business. With the advanced security of business intelligence, it protects your business from these attackers and hackers.





Thus, in today’s technology driven market it is quintessential to adopt Business Intelligence for SMB accounting practices and remain relevant and competitive.