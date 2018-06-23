School management system gets your small school on the right track





Like big schools, small schools also have tasks cut out for them. Among other things, they also have to attend to student queries, go through the feedback, and do some student tracking. The administrative and teaching staff has to take care of the extra burden, in addition to doing their own work. The small schools are not at the liberty of hiring extra hands even on the temporary basis which in the first place cannot afford. School management system software offers a neat solution to the problem.





It is important to remember that educational software, like textbooks, is only one tool in the learning process. Neither can be a substitute for well-trained teachers, leadership, and parental involvement.” – Keith Krueger





Automate and streamline schools day-to-day activities

The web-based School and Tuition Management System Software offered by Odoo enables the new and small schools to automate and streamline their day-to-day activities. The ERP software provides the means of putting the tasks like student registration, queries, tracking, and feedback online. It supplants the manual work with a capable, internet-based student management system and reduces the workload of the staff.





Frees the human resources to attend the core tasks

The automation of various functions of the school frees the staff engaged in the activities. They then can devote the time saved to the core task of the school i.e., of doing quality administrative work for the school or imparting education to the students. It allows the teachers who are devoted to teaching to get in the groove and make the learning process an enjoyable experience for the students. They can really channel their energies in the task which brings appreciation and kudos from the students and parents.





Connects your school to the internet

Overall, the school management systems help with the image and reputation of the schools. The installation of school management system allows the schools to connect with the mainstream of society where net-savvy parents and students consider the internet as one of the basic requirements.

The school management software automates time-consuming tasks and gives a great support for the following tasks at the reduced costs.





Ease of Accessibility

Students Management

Parents Management

Teacher Management

Resource Allocation Management

Course Management

Classes and Exam Management

Payment Management

Integrated Payment Gateway for Online Payments

Finance Management

Reports and Dashboards

Inventory Management

Library Management





The software maintains all the students and school-related data on the web servers. It makes it available to all the authorized users of the student management systems. They can access it on 24 X 7 basis wherever the internet connection is available. They can even access it On-the-Go using their smartphones and the tablets.





Fees and payment gateway

School and Tuition Management System Software enables small school authorities to manage student data, input grades, prepare report cards and establish communication with the parents using SMS and Emails. It also allows them to send reminders for the pending fees. The software provides a secure, online payment gateway for the parents to use while paying the school fees. It helps the schools in streamlining the cash flow and maximize profits and returns on the investment.





Automated recording of attendance

School management software automates one of the tricky tasks for the small schools. It uses biometric finger scanners to capture the attendance-related data. Such an arrangement prevents buddy punching and provides very reliable data. It removes the need for a human supervisor.





Pricing policy

The school management systems are used to the school administrators in arriving at a pricing structure. Its search engines find the peak and low demand for the courses run by the schools. The school administrators, depending on the data, they can arrive at pricing policy for weekday classes or the weekend classes.

For a school, small or big, that is operating in the digital age, it is necessary to start using School Management System Software and optimize its resources.



