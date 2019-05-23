Can Electronic Signature Be Used With In A Health Industry?

With new technology coming on board almost daily the health industry is about to get better. The electronic signature is the most modern technology that the health industry has a chance to know and use. Yes, such technology can be used in the health industry as follows;

1. Customer documentation

Every patient in any hospital always has a file in which their documents get maintained. Most of those documents regard the health status of the particular patient. Patients will often be required to sign those documents. Doctors also sign those documents whenever they do check-ups on the patient. E-signature can be used to sign those documents by doctors and patients instead of doing a manual signing. An electronic signature is long-lasting and comfortable than a manual signature. Additionally, patients can sign the documents from anywhere without having to be present within the hospital premises hence saving time and money.

2. Approving medical procedures

Any hospitals will always require any patient to sign their agreement to be involved in a particular medical procedure. Such cooperation is critical to avoid a patient making a charge in court against the hospital for either doing a method that the patient did not approve. Every patient has to sign to make the agreement legally enforceable. To make work easier such agreements gets signed electronically. Appending electronic signature on such contracts will mean you do not have to print out the documents and hence you can store them electronically for future reference.

3. Paying medical bills

Patients can append electronic signatures on the medical bill rather than signing manually. Manual signatures sometimes fade away and make it hard to prove whether the document was approved or not. In case of such incidences, a given patient may find themselves paying again hence causing them double payment. To curb such circumstances, an electronic signature can be used by patients also considering such signed medical bills gets shared with a patient for their references.

4. Issuance of medical receipts.

Electronic signature for healthcare industry has made it more possible to issue medical receipts to customers. For any revenue to be legally binding, it has to bear signatures from relevant persons. A signed receipt will prevent a customer from making double payments in cases where the amount is in doubt. One can use an electronic signature to sign medical receipts instead of using manual stamps which sometimes fade and become unclear. Seals that are not clear can make it hard for a patient to prove that a payment was made hence landing them in trouble. All hospitals should, therefore, consider using electronic signatures.

5. Signing prescriptions from medical officers

In many health institutions patients are given prescriptions that indicate what medicines that the patient need to purchase. A medical officer can append their signature to such a document as proof that they are the one who issued the prescription. Such signing makes it possible to enforce such a document in a court of law in case such a prescription leads to some medical issues. Electronic signature for the healthcare industry is one such way that one can consider to sign such a prescription. Signing an order is much better because it is durable and a patient can access the document even from their mobile phones. Such a feature makes the work more comfortable and efficient for the particular patient.

6. Signing medical reports

Often are times patients will receive medical reports from doctors regarding their health status. Such documents are essential because they become a basis by which patients make vital decisions. A decision that a patient makes becomes their next action plan. Such reports need to bear a doctor's signature so that if they lead to the patient making a wrong decision, the patient can hold the particular medical practitioner liable. Doctors can use eSignatures for healthcare Industry to sign medical reports. Signing documents will ensure the text can access the material from any electronic device that allows one to access a database.

7. The signing of medical certificates

In many medical institutions, several certificates are handed over to patients. Certificates issued by medical professionals help to certify a given individual for a particular undertaking, and they show that the person named in such documents is qualified and approved by the specific health institution. Medical professionals can consider using eSignature solutions for healthcare to sign such certificates. Signing certificates electronically will mean that the medical professionals can also back up the hard copy of the document with other electronic certificates. Having a backup copy is priceless especially for future references. You can solve future conflicts that result from disagreement about the certificate.

8. Signing medical reviews

Most hospitals will have several medical reviews. All medical reviews should be signed to help them become legally binding. Signature on medical studies documents also makes it possible for one to use the information as accurate to the best level of the one who prepared it. One can consider signing the medical reviews electronically instead of doing it manually. Signing a medical examination is far much beneficial unlike doing it manually. You can store the document and retrieve it whenever you want from anywhere globally something that's not possible with manually signed documents.

Conclusion

Electronic signature remains a vital driving force in the health care industry. You need to consider using electronic signatures if you work in the healthcare industry. Expect to benefit in such a great way.