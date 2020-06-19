Why You Should Really Care About AI Ethical Issues?

Artificial Intelligence is an ever-expanding technology with most famous businesses taking benefits out of it. However, the mere thought of increasingly AI systems that would surpass human intelligence is scary.





Further, the ethical issues involved with the AI adoption are complex enough, leave us puzzled whether to use AI technology in our business model or not?





The perfect answer to handle these issues is by analyzing the broader societal measure that comes into the picture, which can further assess AI from different angles.





To unleash the layers of AI ethical issues, let’s grab the most significant information from this post further…





Where AI can go wrong?

AI can make mistakes…don’t be shocked! There are multiple aspects, where AI can go weak and lead to disastrous outcomes.





Facial recognition can make mistakes

Are you surprised?

Well, multiple examples are stating that facial recognition can also go wrong. For instance; the AI tool falsely identified a Chinese billionaire to be a jaywalker. There are many more examples reciting the mistake from this very technology. On the other hand, facial recognition has improved beautifully, but there is a still scope for this tech to evolve further.





Bias beyond racial

Yes, you heard me all correct!

AI, if trained poorly, can create havoc by developing strong biases. In the past, Amazon had to let go of its AI-enabled recruiting tool, once it began to favor one gender over another.





This was just one example, and many examples can be more disturbing than your imagination. However, it is a little tricky to avoid biases based on gender, ethnicity, social status, economic wealth, among many others. As AI is trained based on historical data, henceforth it makes decisions based on ideals that existed during the racist and sexist human history. It needs to be controlled and well-managed before it can create issues in our lives.





Overreliance is fatal

Let’s accept this fact that AI is just a technology, and it is not prone to mistakes. There can be some critical mistakes by machines, as it is free from any emotion and can only mimic human intelligence, but cannot act like a human. Henceforth, it is much recommended to avoid overtly relying on AI for every possible action around us.





There must be a professional and skilled human behind running this technology to avoid the glitches mistakes that can be proven fatal for humans.





Measures to regulate AI

As applications of artificial intelligence, are revolutionizing the business landscape to a larger extent, few steps can be taken to regulate AI technology.





The charge should always be with humans

There is a strong future lies for human-machine collaboration. In this context, machines like computers and smartphones have offered a great platform to empower humans. And with integration AI this experience reaches another level, however, what we must not forget is that humans should be in the full control to use the technology.





AI must be self-explanatory

It is easier to understand with this note; if any technology cannot be explained, then it cannot be trusted. Henceforth, AI needs to be transparent. For better human interaction, AI must explain the reason behind any specific decision.





Reduce bias as much as it is possible

The basic mechanism of the AI system is biased to a certain extent, and that creates a huge concern. But due to the learning capabilities, AI can be trained to be less biased, and make fair calls while taking the decision. This can be achieved by feeding data on AI, which is varied and diversified enough.

Humans must not fully dependent on AI

Indeed, machines can make better decisions based on predictive and data-based facts. However, this is where humans need to understand that they shouldn’t depend on the machines thoroughly, and must intervene when AI is dealing with humans.





How to make AI ethical?

It goes without saying AI is an incredible technology when it is implemented efficiently. On the other hand, AI can be a perfect recipe for disaster if it gets implied unregulated.





Tech giants are taking this concern seriously, however, there had been in the recent past few attempts, which couldn’t reach its success. Therefore, the big companies and international boards must come together to bring ethical AI into existence. It would not be wrong if a broad range of individuals and entities will come forward to establish ethical guidelines for Artificial Intelligence.





Small steps to make a massive change

It is indeed a high-time for the businesses to pay attention to build ethical AI. If we fail to find out the measures to resolve it now, then down the lane it may end up bringing grimmer effects to the users than ever before.





We need to sit and think whether the trust factor is present or missing with the companies and government initiatives. Further, we need to keep a check on if there is a bad influence carved by the organizations, to manipulate the outcome. With the relentless approach picked to improve the platform to build ethical AI, so the malicious attacks can be prevented from invading our privacy.





Final thoughts…

We are living in a world, which is full of emerging technologies, helping different sectors of businesses to get a great pool of advantages. However, there are certain limitations or aspects which need to be worked upon, and AI is one of those technologies that are in the nascent stage, and with time it will improve its mechanism further and will be transmuted into great opportunity maker for different businesses across the geographies.