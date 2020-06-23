If you are looking for platform to manage your social media accounts then you are on the right place. The marketing people effectively use social media platforms to generate more leads and for making more conversions. The world networks through social networking — 45% at least — and your company has to be on social media if you want the commodity, service, and mission to touch as many customers as possible.

Hence if you are looking for effective social media management tools which includes free and paid plans then your search ends here as in this article we will give you a comprehensive analysis of the top social media management tools





Best Free Social Media Management Tools (2020)

1. Social Pilot

With its simple and easy-to-use interface and affordable price, the Social Pilot Package has gained many fans. It enables the platform to schedule, curate content, and manage brands. This is one of the most popular social media management tools





Features





Bulk scheduling feature enables you to add up to 500 posts. It is easy to see how the different programs operate and when to invest more time focusing on consumer engagement. This tool augments your social media efficiency Their calendar function is a gold mine in particular. Users can go in to find the messages they need using filters. The calendar gives insightful coverage and review.





Get It Here

2. SEMrush

SEMrush is a set of social media tools, content, and SEO. It is one of the best social media management tools. Google engine optimization and search engine ads have also been the primary priority of this tool. Hence this tool serves both the functions of a social media tool and an SEO tool. If you want to build a robust content then you may consider utilizing this tool. It comes in the list of the most powerful social media management tools.





Features





It is one of the most popular SEO tools and also effective reporting and analysis tools. Keyword magic tool is a premium feature of this product. This helps you to fetch different reports for keyword research. The social media poster of SEMrush is incredibly well-thought-out and strong. It includes Facebook pages (not groups) and Pinterest, as well as Instagram (push publishing notification only). It is integrated into Facebook pages. Check the complete Semrush reviews in detail. A basic Buffer-style framework is a queuing device in SEMrush. For each social network, you can set a different schedule.





Get It Here

3. Buffer

Buffer is a tool to conduct a campaign involving various platforms in social media.

This software application effectively manages different accounts on social media. It facilitates the user to schedule different posts on Twitter, Facebook, Instagram stories, Pinterest and so on. Through this, you can share your stories with clients and enhance your brand value. It features in the list of the free social media management tools.





Features





This is one of the most powerful social media management tools which shortens your connections automatically. Stories planner and hashtag planner allows you to create stories with ease and organize hashtags in your Instagram posts. With the help of this tool you can access complex analysis to monitor the performance of your content. Like other popular social media management tools this tool also helps you to create a schedule to distribute your content all day long.





Get It Here





4. Hootsuite

This comes in the lists of the most efficient social media management tools. It offers plan updates. It also helps you to curate content, encourage blogs, track, and analytics. Hootsuite offers a quality environment for social media management in all stages with many features and integrations.





Features





It has simple Calendar and Drag & Drop feature Through this tool you can compose box for 30 or fewer posts to be automatically sent all day or week. This tool improves your Facebook content from your dashboard to identify and promote your most efficient content. It has 150 + Trello, Slack and other integrations





Get It Here





5. Sprout Social

Sprout Social is another efficient tool to manage social media that allows you to easily monitor social media activities. Social Sprout is one of the few CRM tools that help you better know your customers and build a good rapport with them. It is one of the most efficient social media management tools.





Features





It helps you schedule and access on Facebook, Twitter, Insta, Linkedin, and Pinterest sites. The Platform has a set of tools to plan posts through multiple networks, tag updates, and reuse them for analytics and tracking campaigns at the same time. Sprout Social is all a tool that helps you in managing your content easily. It helps you to repost the compelling content in the popular social media pages like Instagram This tool also helps you to monitor the hashtags in your Instagram.





Get It Here





6. Iconosquare





Iconosquare is Instagram and Facebook's social network research and marketing tool. It offers you comprehensive insights into your success in the social network. It also allows you to plan updates, track the actions of rivals and reach your community Sans Souci.

This is one of the most efficient social media management tools known to date.





Features





This tool is easy to use and can be handled by novice users as well. It has advanced analytics which increases your sales and revenue generation It has an efficient scheduler which functions effectively and saves your precious time Here you can manage multiple profiles from a single dashboard.





Get It Here





7. Sendible

Sendible is a platform specifically designed for SMEs with a wide consumer base. The app helps you to link to more than 20 related websites such as Facebook, Twitter, Tumbler, Linkedin, Blogger, etc, etc. here you have several fantastic organizing instruments such as smart queues, which enables you to change publishing dates, instantly recycle best-performing content, and a community calendar, which allows linking and curating RSS feeds. It is one of the most awesome social media management tools.





Features





The virtual media repository is also accessible to communicate and assign assignments to team leaders. Sendible has so many other exciting features, such as the Social Inbox, the Post previews, GMB buttons, and much more, that automate your workflows. Sendible with its essential application package, advanced analytics powered by Google etc. helps you to get better ROI Analytics integration is one of the powerful features of this tool. Now you can customizable dashboards, and provisions for white labels.





Get It Here





8. Tailwind





Tailwind is the perfect platform for marketing. Since digital marketing largely depends on visual content hence this tool is successfully utilized by the digital marketing company, entrepreneurs and business persons. Here you can build, replicate and schedule several pins or posts quickly and easily, exclusively for Instagram and Pinterest. Tailwind offers scheduling details and advertising ideas. It also gives you an opportunity repost high-performance material, and strong analytics coverage, with all the best social network marketing resources. This is one of the most efficient social media management tools which is available currently in the market.





Features





You struggle for several other social media marketing tools to post directly to Instagram because of API limitations, but Tailwind is a verified partner. The ability to create images within the platform is another cool feature they have so you will not be trimmed by Instagram or Pinterest-based size restrictions. You can quickly create new pins on every website as far as selected content is concerned because Tailwind has a plugin extension that enables this kind of post design. You can also create a custom visual content feed of various sites, saving yourself from trawling the web.





Get It Here





9. Post Planner





Post Planner is a Facebook app that supports the automation of Facebook owners and group administrators. Several helpful tools are available to encourage people to make use of their marketing activity on Facebook. Status Idea engine helps you post fast updates with status ideas from PostPlanner. It is necessary to use infinite questions and state suggestions. This tool comes in the list of the most popular social media management tools.





Features





In this app you can set a target audience for your post in addition to queuing your post. Helps in monitoring your social media engagement Images work far better than Facebook direct links, and here you can post a link as a picture by clicking. It not only increases your link’s visibility but also increases your CTR rating. It is user friendly and helps to accelerate your business





Get It Here





10. MeetEdgar





So you need a content manager, but you are a single person responsible for creating, supporting, and designing evergreen content? See MeetEdgar. Check out MeetEdgar! MeetEdgar is your handy automated content manager and is a tool for social media management that manages your content and optimizes your social traffic.





Features





You will increase your traffic and improve your interaction by positioning your evergreen content there regularly. You would not run out of daily posts for an instant auto-refill list. MeetEdgar also has an In-App Click Tracking URL shortener that will enable you to follow your clicks.





Get It Here





Free Social Media Management Tools - Conclusion

So these are the list of best social media management tools in 2020 which can help you to handle and manage your social media accounts. These tools can help you to grow your business and generate leads through social media.





Frequently Asked Question





Q1. What is the best free social media management tool?





A: Social Pilot is one of the oldest social media tools for scheduling posts. This is the perfect method for handling social networking. It supports social media platforms. If you are looking for free social media management tools then you must purchase this tool





Q2. What is the best social media scheduling tool?





A: Semrush is a comprehensive tool for social media management that helps Solopreneurs and agencies manage and expand their brands. It is the best planning tool for social media. The programming of social media is one of the very deep features. Although certain all-in-one tools have limited scheduling functions, Sendible is the other way around.





Q3. Is Hootsuite a social media management tool?





A: Hootsuite is a management platform for social media covering almost every aspect of the role of a social media administrator. Users can play with numerous options like fun curators and scheduling updates, handling team members and ROI calculations.

The above social media management tools comparison helps you to make an informed decision regarding your purchase. It is prudent to be speculative and research on different products before finalizing your purchase.