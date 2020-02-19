How to Choose a Customer Feedback Software Provider

In this article, we give you useful tips on how to select a suitable customer feedback software vendor for your firm's needs.

By JVR
19th Feb 2020
It is essential for companies to invest in software solutions that can enhance their productivity while reducing their employees’ workload. Customer feedback software assists you to obtain input from consumers who utilize your firm’s products or services. A customer feedback app allows you to conduct surveys and monitor your online reviews. Its analytics tools can help your organization to track and improve your business traffic. 


A customer happiness app can aid your enterprise to connect with your consumers. It shows your buyers that you care about them and value their feedback. This is important because customers like to be appreciated especially as they’re spending money on your product or service. Failing to link with consumers produces friction that impacts your reputation and brand image. In this article, we give you useful tips on how to select a suitable customer feedback software vendor for your firm’s needs. 


Kinds of Feedback, Start by analyzing the types of feedback you’re looking for. The following are common types


Rating-Based: If you want to get an overall image of your service or product, you can utilize a rating score feedback solution like NPS software. This type is mostly used by small companies. It requires minimal effort and time to configure and assess this type of feedback and you’ll get basic insights. 


Customized Questions: For detailed insights, you can utilize a customer feedback app which give you great flexibility in acquiring and analyzing feedback. Customized questions are ideal for medium-sized companies and they need moderate effort and time for analysis and deliver advanced insights. 


Open Type: This kind is ideal if you want more than specific query feedback or just a rating. Open feedback solutions help you to get any type of feedback that your customers think is useful. This type is suitable for mid sized and large enterprises and needs plenty of effort and time for configuration and analysis. It provides maximum insights for your efforts. 


Pricing Models


Startups and Small Businesses: If you have a small team or lack of funds – use a customer feedback app that provides a free package. This plan will typically offer basic and limited functionality which can be enough to start your feedback survey campaign. If your requirements grow, you can upgrade to a paid edition later on. 


Medium-sized Businesses: For mid sized companies, the ideal solution is a customer happiness app that prices per agent. This means you need to pay only for the number of agents who use the software. 


Large Enterprises: Consider a platform that prices per installation. This makes the total expense high, but installation typically includes a good number of agents which makes the price/agent cost quite less. 


Installation Types, Let’s take a look at the popular types of software deployment models and evaluate their strengths


Software-as-a-Service (SaaS): Software is offered as a yearly or monthly subscription for online access. The benefits are you can get started quickly, spend less money upfront, and can scale easily to meet your growing demands. Typically, you can access the platform from anywhere, anytime, using any internet-enabled device. Plus, the vendor takes care of updates and upgrades to the solution and enables you to use the latest version always. 


Self-Hosted: You buy and install the software on your company servers. The vendor charges recurring payments or a one-time fee. The advantages are full security and control, advanced customization, and the ability to store data on your servers. Therefore on-premise deployment is ideal for companies that have stringent security rules and data storage needs, or require sophisticated customization. 


Other Points to Consider 


Simple to Use: The software should be simple to learn and use with minimal training. Even lay users in your company should be able to get the hang of it quickly. Therefore, select a provider that offers a user-friendly solution that customers and staff of any experience level or age can easily navigate.


Budget-Friendly: Select a suitable software tool for your budget. Opt for long-term plans as vendors typically offer discounts for them.


Customizable: Your business has unique needs and demands, so the platform should be customizable for your requirements. This way you can tailor the system to fit your processes and not the other way round.


Encourage Consumers to Contribute Reviews: Your business can benefit a great deal from positive user reviews on websites like Facebook, Google, Yelp, and others. These rave reviews can assist to improve your company’s reputation and online image. 


piHappiness is an automated customer feedback software system that meets all the conditions explained above. Let your business focus on providing great service and an excellent experience to your consumers, and allow piHappiness to manage the rest. 


Your firm’s best assets are your customers. Learn what they think are your product or service’s strong points and which areas need improvement. Identify satisfied and happy consumers and make them your brand ambassadors by encouraging them to write positive reviews about your brand. Select a suitable piHappiness package for your business to reap rich benefits. 

