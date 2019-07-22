Choosing the right colours for your home based on Vaastu

Colours are everywhere; the whole world is filled with them. Right from the most scenic views across the globe to the digital screen in front of you right now, every second you spot a different colour. But did you know that they can also affect emotions, mind and thought process?





Just as an experiment, surround a depressed person with a dull and dark room and you’ll observe that he may never overcome melancholy. On the other hand, keeping the same depressed person surrounded by lively and warm hues would undoubtedly fast-track the healing process, eventually making him an optimistic person.





Without a debate, home is a place where a person spends a major part of his life. As we have just talked about how different hues stimulate different emotions in the people, it is important to have an appropriate balance of them in your home as well.





The use of appropriate shades in home décor is a very powerful tool for Vaastu. They help in fostering a positive environment and stimulate a good physical and mental health.





Each room in your house is different and has a specific purpose to serve. For example, the bedroom is for sleeping, living room is for spending leisure time with family, kitchen for cooking and so on. Thus, while painting your home, it is very important to have a good synchronization between the colour psychology and rooms. If we end up using them at wrong places, they can have a negative impact on our mood.





Here are some tips which will help you pick the appropriate shades for your dream house.

Living Room:

Your living room is the introduction of your personality. Ideally, it should be bold and vibrant yet warm and welcoming bubbling with the vibe. Some tones of blue, green, yellow, beige and tan are the best fits for the living room. However, Vaastu suggests putting a combination of red, though not too much, in the living room. The whole space will become lively beaming with fresh energy.

Master Bedroom:

The most significant tones for bedrooms are pink, blue, green, grey or purple but all in its lighter shades or even the pastel versions will be fit. Apart from just being the romantic colours which signify love and happiness they also bring tranquillity, relaxation and induce sleep.

Kid’s Bedroom:

Some of the best colours that you can be picked to use in your child bedroom are shades of light green or light yellow. The family of greens and yellows help kids to concentrate more on studies. Strictly avoid using dark shades for a kid’s bedroom as it may lead to health issues like running nose, or it may lead to temperament issues.

Pooja/Prayer Room:

The prayer room is a sacred part of your house. Yellow, orange or red are the significant and favourable colours for this space of your house. The justification for them is that they signify light, illumination, intellect and higher spirituality.

Kitchen:

There are many options for kitchen according to Vaastu. Some suggestions are orange, white, green, yellow, pink, chocolate. However, Vaastu recommends to surely having a touch of red in the kitchen even if it is just in a utensil or a small patch on the wall whereas, Black and grey are a strict no for kitchen.

Bathroom & Toilet:

Bathrooms and toilets are also referred to as restrooms, this is the most private corner of your house where you relax, freshen up and for some, it’s a deep-thinking spot. So considering that it is best coloured using light shades such as white, light yellow, variations of light blue, lime green, light pink, etc. Avoid using dark shades for walls, floors, and tiles. All these light shades are favourable because they are elegant and relaxing.



